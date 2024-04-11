Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole even more money than previously reported

Last month, a gambling scandal erupted involving Shohei Ohtani’s then-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. At first, Mizuhara claimed that Ohtani covered his losses with an illegal bookmaker, then retracted that statement. For his part, Ohtani said in a news conference a few days after the news initially broke that he had never gambled, and that Mizuhara had stolen the money from him, an amount reported as $4.5 million.

Today, we learned that it was a lot more money, that Mizuhara had indeed stolen it from Ohtani, and that Mizuhara is facing quite a number of federal bank fraud charges:

Federal criminal complaint filed against Ippei Mizuhara. Mizuhara accused on bank fraud, alleged to have stolen more than $16 million, per U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) April 11, 2024

That’s something, all right — gambling losses nearly four times what had originally been reported.

Mizuhara allegedly impersonated Ohtani in conversations with bank. — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) April 11, 2024

So now we know how the money was taken out of Ohtani’s bank account. It strikes me that someone with such a high profile should have had more safeguards protecting his account, but apparently Ohtani was far too trusting of Mizuhara.

Then there’s this, reported by Molly Knight on Bluesky:

Unbelievably brazen on the part of Mizuhara, based on that, and also this completely exonerates Ohtani of any wrongdoing.

But wait, there’s more!

The complaint states that between Dec. 2021 and this January, Mizuhara allegedly placed "approximately 19,000 wagers."



Losing bets: $182.94 million

Winning bets: $142.27 million



Total losses: nearly $40.7 million



The seized records "do not reflect any bets on baseball games." https://t.co/XNHtnldAGp — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 11, 2024

That’s... an awful lot of wagers over slightly more than a two-year period. Mizuhara must have been wagering on almost every non-baseball event there was over that timeframe, plus doing all sorts of prop bets, to wager that many times and wager that much money. And he did have some self-awareness:

"I'm terrible at this sport betting thing huh? Lol" is an incredible thing to text a bookie you're already in a hole with pic.twitter.com/CUfegAvbXm — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) April 11, 2024

This sums things up pretty well:

Key section of the complaint:



"I do not find it credible that (Ohtani) would have repeatedly authorized wire transfers to MIZUHARA while MIZUHARA continued incurring gambling debts to BOOKMAKER 1 for nearly two years. Further, I do not find it credible that (Ohtani) would have… https://t.co/XNHtnldAGp — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 11, 2024

Here’s a good summary of all of this from Andy McCullough in The Athletic:

Ippei Mizuhara, the longtime former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, has been charged with felony bank fraud after an investigation by federal authorities discovered he transferred more than $16 million out of Ohtani’s bank accounts, prosecutors said on Thursday. Mizuhara used the money “largely to finance his voracious appetite for illegal sports gambling,” United States attorney Martin Estrada said during a news conference in Los Angeles. Federal authorities filed a criminal complaint against Mizuhara, whom the Dodgers fired on March 20. The maximum sentence is 30 years in prison.

Gambling addiction is a hell of a thing. Clearly, here, Mizuhara (like many gambling addicts) thought, “I just need to hit on one more big one to bring myself back to even.” Which basically never happens. Mizuhara as you can see above, is in a heap of trouble, which is why this is happening:

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Mizuhara was negotiating with federal authorities to plead guilty. The extent of Mizuhara’s proposed plea deal was not yet known.

So Mizuhara is likely trying to plead guilty now so that he won’t have to serve that entire 30 years. As always, we await developments.

The complaint as filed would appear to completely exonerate Ohtani of any wrongdoing, which seemed clear to me after his news conference. He would not have issued such a definitive statement if he was not telling the truth — because lying about such things would have opened him up to federal charges. Instead, we see clearly that Ohtani is the victim of massive fraud on the part of someone he trusted.

While it has been stated that none of the wagers made by Mizuhara were on baseball, this is still a cautionary tale, I think, about MLB’s new-found partnerships with gaming companies. The reason Mizuhara went to an illegal bookmaker is that sports gambling has not been legalized in California, as it has in many other states, including Illinois, where we see it in action every day with a sports book right next to Wrigley Field. It’s a cautionary tale because what happens if a legal gambler puts lots of money down on baseball, loses it and then threatens a ballplayer or his family?

Yes, this happened recently:

I’m usually all for triggering male fragile egos and find it borderline comical when I get cowardly social media hate, but when lowlifes like this bring my husband and kids to the conversation, whew, that really crosses a boundary & it saddens me to know how vile some people are.… pic.twitter.com/TPS2SerEws — Katia Reguero Lindor (@RegueroKatia) April 6, 2024

It’s not the first time, either:

Y’all I get it, my husband had a bad day at work. But sending both of us very explicit death threats aimed at him, me, and our children is absolutely inexcusable. — Ashley Wittgren, MS CSCS (@ashleyecrosby) July 24, 2021

I don’t know what the worst part about it is—that this isn’t the first time, that this won’t be the last time, or that other families in sports ALSO receive these regularly. — Ashley Wittgren, MS CSCS (@ashleyecrosby) July 24, 2021

So while the Ohtani situation will, in the end, be a footnote in baseball history, I hope MLB is taking whatever steps are needed to protect its players and their families from this sort of thing.