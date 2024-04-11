 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole even more money than previously reported

He’s negotiating a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

By Al Yellon
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara at Ohtani’s Dodgers introductory presser last December
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Last month, a gambling scandal erupted involving Shohei Ohtani’s then-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. At first, Mizuhara claimed that Ohtani covered his losses with an illegal bookmaker, then retracted that statement. For his part, Ohtani said in a news conference a few days after the news initially broke that he had never gambled, and that Mizuhara had stolen the money from him, an amount reported as $4.5 million.

Today, we learned that it was a lot more money, that Mizuhara had indeed stolen it from Ohtani, and that Mizuhara is facing quite a number of federal bank fraud charges:

That’s something, all right — gambling losses nearly four times what had originally been reported.

So now we know how the money was taken out of Ohtani’s bank account. It strikes me that someone with such a high profile should have had more safeguards protecting his account, but apparently Ohtani was far too trusting of Mizuhara.

Then there’s this, reported by Molly Knight on Bluesky:

Unbelievably brazen on the part of Mizuhara, based on that, and also this completely exonerates Ohtani of any wrongdoing.

But wait, there’s more!

That’s... an awful lot of wagers over slightly more than a two-year period. Mizuhara must have been wagering on almost every non-baseball event there was over that timeframe, plus doing all sorts of prop bets, to wager that many times and wager that much money. And he did have some self-awareness:

This sums things up pretty well:

Here’s a good summary of all of this from Andy McCullough in The Athletic:

Ippei Mizuhara, the longtime former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, has been charged with felony bank fraud after an investigation by federal authorities discovered he transferred more than $16 million out of Ohtani’s bank accounts, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Mizuhara used the money “largely to finance his voracious appetite for illegal sports gambling,” United States attorney Martin Estrada said during a news conference in Los Angeles.

Federal authorities filed a criminal complaint against Mizuhara, whom the Dodgers fired on March 20. The maximum sentence is 30 years in prison.

Gambling addiction is a hell of a thing. Clearly, here, Mizuhara (like many gambling addicts) thought, “I just need to hit on one more big one to bring myself back to even.” Which basically never happens. Mizuhara as you can see above, is in a heap of trouble, which is why this is happening:

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Mizuhara was negotiating with federal authorities to plead guilty. The extent of Mizuhara’s proposed plea deal was not yet known.

So Mizuhara is likely trying to plead guilty now so that he won’t have to serve that entire 30 years. As always, we await developments.

The complaint as filed would appear to completely exonerate Ohtani of any wrongdoing, which seemed clear to me after his news conference. He would not have issued such a definitive statement if he was not telling the truth — because lying about such things would have opened him up to federal charges. Instead, we see clearly that Ohtani is the victim of massive fraud on the part of someone he trusted.

While it has been stated that none of the wagers made by Mizuhara were on baseball, this is still a cautionary tale, I think, about MLB’s new-found partnerships with gaming companies. The reason Mizuhara went to an illegal bookmaker is that sports gambling has not been legalized in California, as it has in many other states, including Illinois, where we see it in action every day with a sports book right next to Wrigley Field. It’s a cautionary tale because what happens if a legal gambler puts lots of money down on baseball, loses it and then threatens a ballplayer or his family?

Yes, this happened recently:

It’s not the first time, either:

So while the Ohtani situation will, in the end, be a footnote in baseball history, I hope MLB is taking whatever steps are needed to protect its players and their families from this sort of thing.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...