Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 11

There was a weather-related short night this evening. Lots of rain everywhere.

Jose Cuas has been sent down to Iowa. No corresponding move has been announced, but neither Keegan Thompson nor Hayden Wesneski pitched this evening. They are the only two pitchers in Iowa on the 40-man roster.

There was a nice article by Tommy Birch in the Des Moines Register today on I-Cubs pitcher Sam McWilliams. McWilliams was retired at this time last season but filling in for a Mexican League team last year revived his career and eventually caught the eye of the Cubs.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 5-2.

Starter Chris Clarke threw 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. He did have some major control issues, however, as Clarke walked five batters and struck out just one.

Edwin Escobar relieved Clarke and surrendered a three-run home run to Diego Castillo, which was all the runs the Saints would need. Escobar picked up the loss after allowing three runs on three hits over 2.1 innings. At least he threw strikes as Escobar struck out three and walked no one. And the pitch Castillo hammered for a home run was a curveball that was well outside the zone.

Iowa managed just four hits. One of them was a 400-foot solo home run by catcher Ali Sánchez. Sánchez was 1 for 2 with a walk.

For those of you who were worried about Pete Crow-Armstrong after he struck out five times yesterday. tonight he led off the game with a single, went to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on an RBI single by left fielder David Peralta.

Crow-Armstrong went 1 for 4. Peralta, in his first game of the year, was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Patrick Wisdom played the entire game at first base and was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts and a walk. But once a rehabbing major leaguer plays an entire game in the field, they are usually called up shortly thereafter. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez and manager Marty Pevey were ejected from this game in the second inning after a controversial caught stealing at second base.

Part of this game was played in a drizzle as well.

Sanchez’s home run.

Ali really stung that one pic.twitter.com/IvGc4ksgYj — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 12, 2024

And check out this play on defense from Pete Crow-Armstrong. That was not a slow runner at second base.

His name is Armstrong, what did you expect? pic.twitter.com/fs8iDqxAq4 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 12, 2024

Tennessee Smokies

The Smokies were rained out in Chattanooga. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

South Bend Cubs

The SB Cubs were rained out at home against Tennessee. They’ll play a doubleheader tomorrow.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans got stuffed by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 18-9.

Starter Ty Johnson was the victim of bad luck tonight. He had two outs in the first inning when he walked a batter. Then a grounder, one that might have been an easy play for the shortstop, ricocheted off his trailing foot for an infield single. Then a high fly ball to center field was deposited by the wind over the center field fence for a three-run home run.

The final line on Johnson was three runs on three hits over 2.2 innings. Johnson struck out two and walked one.

The loss went to Erian Rodriguez in relief of Johnson. Rodriguez was tagged for four runs on three hits over 2.1 innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Jack Patterson’s comeback story ran into some more bumps tonight. Patterson managed to retire only one batter on a sacrifice bunt. His final line was four runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning. He did have one strikeout, but that batter reached first base anyway on a wild pitch.

Second baseman Reginald Preciado had a big game, going 4 for 5 with a walk and two stolen bases. Preciado scored three runs and drove home two.

Shortstop Alexis Hernandez had a nice game too, going 2 for 4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Hernandez scored twice and had one RBI.

First baseman Carter Trice had a pair of doubles in a 2 for 4 night. He also walked once and scored twice. Trice had one RBI, which came on a ground out in the ninth inning.

DH Jacob Wetzel was 1 for 3 with a two-run triple with two out in the top of the ninth. Wetzel also walked three times.