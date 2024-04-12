Baseball history unpacked, April 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1906 - Johnny Bates of the Boston Beaneaters becomes the first modern player to hit a home run in his first major league at-bat, when he connects in the 2nd inning against Brooklyn Superbas pitcher Harry McIntire. Pitcher Irv Young allows only one hit, a double by Harry Lumley, as Boston beats Brooklyn, 2-0. (2)
- 1909 - Philadelphia’s Shibe Park, the first steel-and-concrete structure built for baseball, is dedicated. (1,3)
- 1912 - The Chicago Cubs’ famed double play combination of Tinker-to-Evers-to-Chance makes its final appearance together in an Opening Day game. The triumvirate of shortstop Joe Tinker, second baseman Johnny Evers and first baseman Frank Chance will be broken up at the end of the season. (2)
- 1955 - After a big civic parade, the transplanted Athletics open their first season in Kansas City with a victory over the Tigers, 6-2, at Municipal Stadium. The standing-room crowd of 32,147 is the largest paid crowd for any event in Kansas City. (1,2)
- 1966 - Before a crowd of 50,671 at Fulton County Stadium, the Braves play their first game in Atlanta after moving from Milwaukee. Joe Torre hits two home runs for the Braves, but Willie Stargell spoils the occasion with a two-run homer in the 13th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-2 victory. (2)
- 2009 - For the second time in a week, a team draws four bases-loaded walks in one inning. This time, it’s the Chicago Cubs who profit, in a game in which four Brewer pitchers issue ten free passes and hit two batters. The Cubs score four runs in the top of the fourth inning thanks to Milwaukee’s generosity, but the key play in the 9-5 victory happens in the bottom of the fifth when Reed Johnson robs Prince Fielder of a grand slam by climbing over the right field fence at Miller Park. Ryan Dempster* is the winner in the nationally-televised contest. On April 8th, the Phillies had also drawn four bases-loaded walks in an inning. (2)
- 2010 - New Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, describing himself as a former “Wrigley bleacher bum” in his days in university, attends the team’s first home opener since his purchase of the club. He is witness to a 9-5 win over the Brewers; Xavier Nady, Jeff Baker and Aramis Ramirez all homer for the Cubs. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Charlie Pick, Trader Horne, Walt Moryn, Woodie Fryman, Justin Ruggiano, Brad Brach. Also notable: Vic Willis HOF, Addie Joss HOF.
Today in History:
- 1204 - The Fourth Crusade occupies and plunders Constantinople.
- 1811 - The first US colonists on the Pacific coast arrive at Cape Disappointment, Washington.
- 1861 - Fort Sumter in South Carolina is attacked by the Confederacy, beginning the American Civil War.
- 1924 - WLS-AM in Chicago begins radio transmissions.
- 1938 - Stanley Cup Final, Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL: Chicago Black Hawks beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1 for a 3-1 series win; only team to win Cup with losing regular season record.
- 1945 - US President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office and Vice President Harry Truman is sworn in as 33rd US President.
- 1955 - Polio vaccine tested by Jonas Salk announced to be ‘safe and effective’ and is given full approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.
- 1960 - Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck debuts “Exploding Scoreboard” at Chicago’s Comiskey Park.
