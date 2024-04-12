Baseball history unpacked, April 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Charlie Pick, Trader Horne, Walt Moryn, Woodie Fryman, Justin Ruggiano, Brad Brach. Also notable: Vic Willis HOF, Addie Joss HOF.

Today in History:

1204 - The Fourth Crusade occupies and plunders Constantinople.

- The Fourth Crusade occupies and plunders Constantinople. 1811 - The first US colonists on the Pacific coast arrive at Cape Disappointment, Washington.

- The first US colonists on the Pacific coast arrive at Cape Disappointment, Washington. 1861 - Fort Sumter in South Carolina is attacked by the Confederacy, beginning the American Civil War.

- Fort Sumter in South Carolina is attacked by the Confederacy, beginning the American Civil War. 1924 - WLS-AM in Chicago begins radio transmissions.

- WLS-AM in Chicago begins radio transmissions. 1938 - Stanley Cup Final, Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL: Chicago Black Hawks beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1 for a 3-1 series win; only team to win Cup with losing regular season record.

- Stanley Cup Final, Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL: Chicago Black Hawks beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1 for a 3-1 series win; only team to win Cup with losing regular season record. 1945 - US President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office and Vice President Harry Truman is sworn in as 33rd US President.

- US President Franklin D. Roosevelt dies in office and Vice President Harry Truman is sworn in as 33rd US President. 1955 - Polio vaccine tested by Jonas Salk announced to be ‘safe and effective’ and is given full approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

- Polio vaccine tested by Jonas Salk announced to be ‘safe and effective’ and is given full approval by the US Food and Drug Administration. 1960 - Chicago White Sox owner Bill Veeck debuts “Exploding Scoreboard” at Chicago’s Comiskey Park.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid. We are trying to set the record as straight as possible. But it isn’t brain surgery.

Also, the ‘history’ segment is highly edited for space and interest. Of course a great many other things happened on those days. We try to follow up on the interesting or unfamiliar ones.

And everything is subject to editorial oui.

Thanks for reading.