Cub Tracks’ Shōta time

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. The Cubs are .500 after a fine pitching performance and a few unfortunate bounces. The bullpen was spotless.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

So they got the game started, with new arrival Shōta Imanaga making his Cubs and Wrigley Field debut. Dakota Hudson, ex-Cardinal, started for the Rockies. Ian Happ led off for the Cubs, while Charlie Blackmon started for Colorado. Blackmon is getting to the point where we should consider his age in dog years.

I’m sorry, but John Vincent gets annoying. Just sing the damn song.

Happ walked, as he does. Imanaga was as advertised. Hudson’s north/south game was strong as well, and the two dueled. Both teams also dueled home plate ump Ben May, whose calls were a bit inconsistent.

6 shutout innings, 9 K, 2 hits for Imanaga. Hudson matched him until the sixth.

Food for Thought:

Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series.

