Cub Tracks’ Shōta time

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

So they got the game started, with new arrival Shōta Imanaga making his Cubs and Wrigley Field debut. Dakota Hudson, ex-Cardinal, started for the Rockies. Ian Happ led off for the Cubs, while Charlie Blackmon started for Colorado. Blackmon is getting to the point where we should consider his age in dog years.

I’m sorry, but John Vincent gets annoying. Just sing the damn song.

Happ walked, as he does. Imanaga was as advertised. Hudson’s north/south game was strong as well, and the two dueled. Both teams also dueled home plate ump Ben May, whose calls were a bit inconsistent.

The box might be a little off here, but what? pic.twitter.com/rYZRlHdKdr — Brad (@ballskwok) April 1, 2024

6 shutout innings, 9 K, 2 hits for Imanaga. Hudson matched him until the sixth.

Shōta Imanaga, Wicked Sweepers.



Dude can flat out pitch. pic.twitter.com/vZgFUuYKYR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 1, 2024

Shota time . Play the dammm song .. W — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) April 1, 2024

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg delivers today's ceremonial first pitch at the @Cubs Wrigley Field home opener. pic.twitter.com/FijuEsz79O — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2024

Justin Steele out here throwing already. Dude will be back with no delays. pic.twitter.com/HqjyosKrVa — jamie baker (@rljmb23) April 1, 2024

h/t Evan Altman

