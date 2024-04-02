Cub Tracks’ Shōta time

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
So they got the game started, with new arrival Shōta Imanaga making his Cubs and Wrigley Field debut. Dakota Hudson, ex-Cardinal, started for the Rockies. Ian Happ led off for the Cubs, while Charlie Blackmon started for Colorado. Blackmon is getting to the point where we should consider his age in dog years.
I’m sorry, but John Vincent gets annoying. Just sing the damn song.
Happ walked, as he does. Imanaga was as advertised. Hudson’s north/south game was strong as well, and the two dueled. Both teams also dueled home plate ump Ben May, whose calls were a bit inconsistent.
The box might be a little off here, but what? pic.twitter.com/rYZRlHdKdr— Brad (@ballskwok) April 1, 2024
6 shutout innings, 9 K, 2 hits for Imanaga. Hudson matched him until the sixth.
Shōta Imanaga, Wicked Sweepers.— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 1, 2024
Dude can flat out pitch. pic.twitter.com/vZgFUuYKYR
GET LOUD, CHICAGO!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 1, 2024
Inside-the-park home run for @christopmorel5! pic.twitter.com/05WBgm8tIX
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 1, 2024
Final: #Cubs 5, Rockies 0. pic.twitter.com/82GPbOz6jp
Shota time . Play the dammm song .. W— Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) April 1, 2024
Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg delivers today's ceremonial first pitch at the @Cubs Wrigley Field home opener. pic.twitter.com/FijuEsz79O— MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2024
Justin Steele out here throwing already. Dude will be back with no delays. pic.twitter.com/HqjyosKrVa— jamie baker (@rljmb23) April 1, 2024
h/t Evan Altman
- Jessica Ma (Chicago Sun-Times*): Your guide to Wrigley Field for the 2024 Chicago Cubs season. “The Cubs will host their home opener at 1:20 p.m. Monday, and they’re stepping up their game with new menu options and parking amenities.”
- Stephanie Wade (ABC7*): Chicago Cubs promotions for 2024 season. [VIDEO]
- NBC Sports Chicago*: Night games at Wrigley Field will look a bit different this year. Here’s what’s new. “New exterior lights and light fixtures were recently installed at Wrigley Field...”
- Rick Morrissey (Chicago Sun-Times*): Awkward timing award: Cubs’ home opener, legal betting at Wrigley Field and a gambling scandal. “The Shohei Ohtani case will add an uncomfortable layer to a new day at Wrigley.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): In first year with Cubs, Craig Counsell has emphasized a clubhouse on trust. “In camp, before workouts began for the day, new manager Craig Counsell held player Q&A’s — one player would step up in the clubhouse, hold court and answer anything his teams wanted to inquire about.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Status check on the Jameson Taillon rehab plan. “... a hoped-for first rehab start as soon as next Sunday, April 7 at Triple-A Iowa.”
- Jay Cohen (AP*): Imanaga stars in major league debut as Cubs beat Rockies 5-0 in Wrigley Field opener, “What he did really well today is something that he’s always done well is he threw a ton of strikes,” said Counsell. Maddie Lee has more Imanaga. Jordan Bastian adds on. Maddie Lee has more on the victory.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Despite sloppy play, Cubs avoid sweep in Texas and have some positives to lean on. “... not all is lost. Of course, it’s just three games.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ opening series, including a glimpse of offensive potential. “We kept putting pressure on them from the offensive perspective and we broke through so it’s a good team win where a lot of guys did a lot of good things to get us there,” Counsell said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Happ looks at home hitting leadoff: ‘We want him up there a lot’. “As much as anything, Ian’s a good hitter,” Counsell explained on Opening Day.
- Mike Royko (Chicago Sun-Times*): A pitch for the Cubs, as columnist recalled his first time seeing them play. “Royko wrote this column in 1979, recalling his first time seeing the Cubs play, which also was his first home opener and his first time at Wrigley Field.”
