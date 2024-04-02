BCB After Dark: Starting concerns

It’s the first week of the season for BCB After Dark: the awesome afterparty for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re so glad to see you. New friends or old, all are welcome. Come on in a grab a table. There are still a couple of good ones available. Let us know if we can do anything for you. Bring your own beverage.

Earlier today, the Cubs beat the Rockies 5-0 in the Cubs home opener. Shōta Imanaga was terrific in his MLB debut, striking out nine in just six innings. Yes, he got some help from the cold and the wind, but if that’s what we can expect out of Imanaga over the next few years, he’s going to be a legend at Wrigley Field.

Last week, I asked you which Cubs player would be the biggest key to a successful Cubs season. The votes were spread out over several great players, but Seiya Suzuki won the poll with 25 percent of the tally. Christopher Morel had 14 percent and Michael Busch was in third place with 13 percent.

Tonight we have Dave Brubeck live in Belgium playing “Koto Song” from his 1964 album Jazz Impressions of Japan. Paul Desmond is on alto sax, Joe Morello plays the drums and Eugene Wright is on bass. Brubeck plays piano, of course.

According to the captions, this performance is from October 10, 1964.

Director Carlos Saura co-wrote and directed Peppermint Frappé (1967) as an homage of sorts to Albert Hitchcock’s Vertigo. Of course, if you set out to do something in the spirit of a film that is in the conversation for the greatest film ever made, you’re going to fail to reach those heights. And Peppermint Frappé certainly fails at being the Spanish Vertigo. For one, Saura was not the visual storyteller that Hitchcock was. (Of course, few have been. So that’s not a knock.) Also, Saura simply didn’t have the budget to make the kind of lavish feast for the eyes that Vertigo is. But while there are a lot of weaknesses to Peppermint Frappé, the film is worth watching for Geraldine Chaplin, who turns in a very strong performance in a double role.

José Luis López Vázquez stars as Julián, a middle-aged doctor (probably a radiologist, but it’s not 100 percent clear) who goes to visit a childhood friend out in the Spanish countryside. He discovers that his friend Pablo (Alfredo Mayo) has a young new wife, Elena. Elena is a gorgeous woman, played by Chaplin in a long blonde wig. Julián insists that he’s seen Elena before as a young drummer at a Holy Week festival (the Easter tie-in for today!) in the town of Calanda. Julián has been obsessed with that woman ever since he saw her. Elena insists that she’s not that woman and that she’s never even been to Calanda. Julián believes she’s lying for the sake of her husband and pursues her. Elena rejects Julián’s advances multiple times and taunts him over his infatuation with her. Elana is a young, outgoing, carefree and just a bit cruel. She’s a typical “swinging sixties” young woman like you’d see in a magazine ad at the time.

Meanwhile, Julián has a young nurse named Ana, who is also played by Geraldine Chaplin. Ana is as shy and mousy as Elena is outgoing and glamorous. Chaplin plays Ana with her normal brunette hair, often in pigtails. Ana is as obsessed with Julián as he is with Elena. Meanwhile, Julián treats Ana’s feelings for him about as cruelly as Elena treats his feelings for her.

After one final humiliation at the hands of Pablo and Elena, Julián plots his revenge. On top of that, he begins to make Ana into the image of Elena.

The Vertigo connection here is obvious. Two women, played by the same actress, become an object of obsession for the male protagonist. The protagonist tries to make the less glamorous one into his earlier, more glamorous obsession. The problem is that while Hitchcock gave Scottie a motive and a reason for his obsessions in Vertigo, Saura is pretty thin on explaining what is going on in Julián’s mind. He saw a woman who may or may not be Elena a few years earlier at a parade and he’s been obsessed with her ever since? OK.

While I don’t want to rag on José Luis López Vázquez, who had a very long career in the Spanish cinema, he’s no Jimmy Stewart, Again, that’s not really a criticism—no one was. Vázquez is solid in this film. But it does show that you can get away with a lot more in a film with an actor that has Stewart’s charisma and on-screen presence. The audience is going to feel more empathy about an obsession that comes from a beloved actor like Stewart than we are of similar obsessions coming from Vázquez.

Geraldine Chaplin is not Kim Novak either, but the difference there is a lot less pronounced. Chaplin was just coming off a star turn in Doctor Zhivago, for one. And Chaplin is pretty darn great in this film playing two very different young women. Elena is always moving and always talking while Ana’s movements are small and she communicates more through glances than words. Chaplin is the biggest reason to check out Peppermint Frappé.

While Saura didn’t have the budget to make a film like Vertigo, cinematographer Luis Cuadrado does pull off some Hitchcock-like tricks to make Peppermint Frappé look better. There is also a spiral staircase in Pablo’s country house that is a clear homage to Vertigo. There are a few Vertigo-esque shots of that.

The title of the film refers to the sickly-sweet and artificial-looking alcoholic beverage that was the drink of choice for Pablo and Elena. That’s obviously a metaphor, but I hesitate to say what other than Elena and Pablo are artificial people. But I have to admit there are things going on in Peppermint Frappé that I couldn’t be expected to pick up on. A lot of this film is a veiled criticism of Francoist Spain. It had to be heavily veiled—all Spanish cinema in 1967 still had to pass through government censors who were on the lookout for anything that could be considered subversive. I guess I get some of it, but most is not really something that modern audiences will pick up on, especially in America. I even think most Spaniards under 60 would have some trouble noticing much of it. But some of that criticism is the way Franco, like all fascists, promoted a highly-patriarchal society. Certainly both Elena and Ana are both treated with disdain by Julián. His desires are always paramount and what either woman wants is unimportant.

I went into Peppermint Frappé having read that it’s a Spanish take on Vertigo and I was disappointed on that front. But that was because of my own unrealistic expectations. Yes, it is a homage to the Hitchcock classic and they both deal with men obsessed with remaking women and making them love them, but otherwise they are pretty different movies. After I thought about it for a while. I realized that Peppermint Frappé is a solid film in its own right, mostly thanks to two terrific performances by Geraldine Chaplin.

Here’s the trailer for Peppermint Frappé. The good news is that it’s subtitled. The bad news is that it’s subtitled in French. But even if you speak neither Spanish or French, you can pick up on the look of the film. Hey, at least the rock music is in English. In fact, the entire film was supposed to be in English—in order to expand the potential for an international market—until Saura realized that his actors (other than Chaplin, of course) really didn’t speak English well enough to pull it off. But Elena occasionally breaks into a phrase, song or a nursery rhyme in English from time to time, which is odd.

Tonight’s question concerns the Cubs starting rotation and how good do you feel about it at the moment. There have been some good moment with Imanaga today being the best example. There have been some bad moments, such as Kyle Hendricks first start of the year. And then there is the ugly moment when Justin Steele went down with a hamstring injury. (I thought we were done with the Westerns!)

So even though we’re only four games into the season and we haven’t been through the rotation once yet and Javier Assad hasn’t pitched, tell us how you are feeling about the Cubs starting rotation after Imanaga’s gem today.

If you think things are going well, give you level of concern a “one.” That means you tnk Hendricks will right himself, Steele won’t miss more than a month—and he’ll be back just as good as ever—and whomever fills in for him (Ben Brown, presumably) will be decent. Jameson Taillon returns soon and is what he was at the end of last year and not the beginning. Imanaga keeps being outstanding. You don’t have to think the Cubs have the best starting rotation in baseball, but you think that everything will end up about as well as could be expected.

On the other hand, if you think it’s time to hit the panic button, vote for “five.” If you think Steele (and Taillon) will miss more time than the Cubs are saying, that Hendricks will continue to struggle, Imanaga’s fly balls will turn into home runs and Jordan Wicks won’t go deep into games, then vote “five,”

As always, tell us about your concerns in the comments.

