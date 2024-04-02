Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Tuesday 4/2, 6:40 CT

Tuesday notes...

THE WEATHER: Just like Monday, rain could interrupt this game. Here’s the point forecast for Wrigley Field. So, again, here’s the local radar for you to keep handy, though at posting time it looked like they were going to get this one in:

NO-HITTER NOTES: The sixth-inning single allowed by Shota Imanaga made yesterday’s game the Cubs’ 4,047th at Wrigley Field since their last no-hitter there, Milt Pappas’s should-have-been-a-perfect game against the Padres on Sept. 2, 1972. Ronel Blanco’s complete-game no-hitter for the Astros last night was the 82nd by other teams at home since then. It was the ninth by the Astros, most by any team. The Angels have had six; the Athletics, Mariners and Yankees, five. The Orioles’ last no-hitter at home was in 1969. The Blue Jays, Brewers, Padres and Rockies never have had one. The Cubs have had five in the Modern Era, all between 1955 and 1972, in 19,183 games. They have had eight on the road, five of them post-Pappas. (courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

NO-HITTER NOTES: The sixth-inning single allowed by Shota Imanaga made yesterday's game the Cubs' 4,047th at Wrigley Field since their last no-hitter there, Milt Pappas's should-have-been-a-perfect game against the Padres on Sept. 2, 1972. Ronel Blanco's complete-game no-hitter for the Astros last night was the 82nd by other teams at home since then. It was the ninth by the Astros, most by any team. The Angels have had six; the Athletics, Mariners and Yankees, five. The Orioles' last no-hitter at home was in 1969. The Blue Jays, Brewers, Padres and Rockies never have had one. The Cubs have had five in the Modern Era, all between 1955 and 1972, in 19,183 games. They have had eight on the road, five of them post-Pappas. (courtesy BCB's JohnW53)

OPENING DAY NOTES: The Cubs have recorded a shutout in their home opener in three of the last five seasons (2020, 2023, 2024). The win improved the team's recored to 85-62-2 all time in home openers, including 59-49-1 at Wrigley Field. And, the Cubs won their third-straight home opener. That's the first time they've done that since 1988-90.

IT'S EARLY, BUT...: Cubs hitters have struck out the fewest times of any team in MLB in the early going, just 26 times in four games. The most by any other team that has played only four games is 42, by the Angels.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup against the Rockies at Wrigley Field!



Rockies lineup:

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Kyle Freeland, LHP

Javier Assad is making his first appearance of the 2024 season. He’s been a solid contributor both as a spot starter and in relief, but now he will likely be in the rotation for a while, while Jameson Taillon is out.

His last appearance against the Rockies was September 23, 2023 at Wrigley Field. He threw four shutout innings and struck out six. The Cubs would probably like another inning or two from him tonight.

Kyle Freeland got absolutely torched by the Diamondbacks in his first start on Opening Day — 10 runs in fewer than three innings. Yikes.

His last start vs. the Cubs was September 11, 2023 in Coors Field. He allowed three runs in six innings, including a home run by Christopher Morel.

The graphics below are from 2023.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row. If you do go there to interact with Rockies fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

