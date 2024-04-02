MLB should consider starting the regular season later

Monday’s Cubs home opener was played in conditions not really suitable for baseball. It was 43 degrees at game time — bad enough — but then around the sixth inning it started raining, making conditions miserable for fans and players alike.

The weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday isn’t any better, in fact, likely worse, with rain AND snow predicted. As MLB did a year ago, they have scheduled multiple teams to come to Wrigley Field in April who only come in once — Rockies, Dodgers, Marlins and Astros. The Cubs don’t play a NL Central team at home — in fact, at all — until May 3, when the Brewers visit Wrigley.

Part of this is because of the switch to the balanced schedule last year, which means fewer divisional games. I’m against this for many reasons, and difficult scheduling for possible rainouts is right at the top of the list.

This comment by BCB reader venkn in the recap to Monday’s game prompted me to write this article:

There’s part of me that thinks MLB should, going forward, shift the whole season back two weeks. Early April is just such a dicey time in Chicago for baseball. I honestly think mid-November might be safer.

Obviously, Chicago isn’t the only city affected by dicey weather in early April. As I wrote a year ago, there are at least 12 teams potentially having this sort of weather at this time of year:

Warm weather/dome teams: 14 clubs (Angels, Astros, Athletics, Blue Jays, Braves, Brewers, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Giants, Mariners, Marlins, Padres, Rays, Rangers) Cold-weather teams: 12 clubs (Cubs, Guardians, Mets, Phillies, Pirates, Red Sox, Reds, Rockies, Tigers, Twins, White Sox, Yankees) “Mid-latitude” teams: Four clubs, where sometimes it’s warm in April but sometimes not (Cardinals, Orioles, Nationals, Royals)

The solution that stands out to me would be simply to ask the warm weather/dome teams to host games for the first couple of weeks. Yes, I understand, those teams don’t want the early-season games either, with kids still in school and many people not wanting to take vacation time until the summer months. But if MLB is going to insist on starting the season with four (or possibly more!) days in March, this would be really helpful. The Cardinals, for example, don’t play their home opener this year until Thursday, opening the season in Los Angeles and San Diego. Why couldn’t the Cubs have had this?

But let’s circle back to venk’s idea. What if the MLB season started two weeks later, and thus ended two weeks later? Let’s use the 2025 calendar to see how this might work.

If MLB started the 2025 season the same way 2024 began, that would be Thursday, March 27. Brrrr. That’s way, way too early in those 12 cold-weather cities (and likely in St. Louis, Baltimore, Washington and Kansas City, too).

A March 27, 2025 start date would likely mean the season would end Sunday, September 28, and the latest World Series date would be Wednesday, November 5.

Pushing back the season two weeks would mean a start date of Thursday, April 10 and the last regular-season game on Sunday, October 12. It could mean a Game 7 of the World Series played on Wednesday, November 19.

That sounds late, but the fact is, weather in most northern cities is much better in early October than it is in early April. Using this chart, we see that the average high in Chicago April 1 is 51 degrees. By April 11 it’s already gone up to 55. And MLB could still start with a few games in dome/warm weather cities. However! At the beginning of October, the average high temperature is 68, and even by mid-October, it’s still in the low 60s. This is only anecdotal, but my feeling is there are many more nice days in Chicago in October than there are in April. Sure, in April 2023 there were some nice weather days for baseball in Chicago — but more often than not, the weather in early April is like it is now.

Granted that you could run into some dicey weather in early November, but again, anecdotally I think up to around mid-November the weather is (mostly) good enough to play baseball in most northern cities.

So that’s what I’d do. Push everything back a couple of weeks. Yes, it’s true that Chicago and other northern cities can still have bad weather in late April and even into May, but starting the season later would give MLB a better chance of not having to play in the sort of conditions we are seeing in Chicago this week.