Iowa Cubs Wrap: Iowa Cubs come back and beat Mud Hens, 5-4 in ten innings.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were down 4-0 after two-and-a-half innings, but roared back to clean up the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 5-4 in ten innings in their home opener.

Starter Walker Powell struggled, but got no help from his defense. A bad throw on a stolen base attempt by catcher Curt Casali and a bungled grounder by the normally sure-handed shortstop Luis Vazquez in the first inning contributed to three unearned runs. The final line on Powell was four runs, one earned, on four hits over 2+ innings. Powell had control issues as he walked five and hit one batter. He struck out three.

After that, the Cubs bullpen was lights-out.

Sam McWilliams relieved Powell after two innings and threw three innings without allowing a run or a hit. He did walk one and struck ou three.

Keegan Thompson struck out four and walked just one while not allowing a hit or a run over 2.1 innings. Thompson’s velocity was still down from last year, but he was getting better movement on his pitches and keeping hitters off-balance. Obviously you can’t argue with the results.

Colten Brewer was the only Cubs reliever to allow a hit, giving up jus a one-out single in the ninth inning. Brewer threw 1.2 innings. He struck out three and walked no one.

The Cubs rallied to tie the game in bottom of the eighth and Cam Sanders pitched the top of the tenth and got the win. Sanders walked Akil Baddoo with one out, but didn’t allow him or the automatic runner to score. Sanders gave up no hits and struck out one.

Down 4-0, the I-Cubs comeback started in the third inning when left fielder Owen Caissie singled home catcher Curt Casali. Caissie went 1 for 4 tonight.

But the score remained 4-1 until the bottom of the eighth when center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong tripled home Casali. Then right fielder Alexander Canario doubled home Crow-Armstrong to make it 4-3. Next, first baseman Matt Mervis missed a home run by a few inches, but settled for a game-tying RBI double off the top of the center field wall.

In the tenth, Casali singled home automatic runner Luis Vazquez with the winning run.

Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 4 with the triple.

Canario went 1 for 3 with the double and a walk.

Mervis was also 1 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Casali was the hero of the game, despite his first-inning error. Casali was 2 for 2 with a walk, two runs scored and the walk-off RBI single.

PCA’s triple.

PCA showing off the wheels on his second triple of the season! pic.twitter.com/F3XsV2aM8h — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 3, 2024

Mervis just misses a home run, but drives in the tying run anyway.