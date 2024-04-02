BCB After Dark: Closing time?

Come join us at BCB After Dark: the coolest club for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on it out of the cold and rain. It’s warm in here and spirits are high. There are still a couple of good tables available. Let us know if we can do anything for you. The show will start shortly. Bring your own beverage.

The Cubs went over .500 for the first time this season with a 12-2 thumping of the Colorado Rockies. There were home runs by Seiya Suzuki (a missle!), Christopher Morel, Cody Bellinger (off the scoreboard!) and one from Garrett Cooper, who came a single shy of the cycle. I did not have “Garrett Cooper almost hits for the cycle” in my game forecast. And a single! I complained when MLB would alert us that “so-and-so is one hit shy of the cycle” and you find that it’s a triple (or a home run for a guy who hits four a season), but a measly single short of the cycle? That’s close.

Also, Javier Assad got the win and pitched six scoreless innings in his season debut. Had we known that, it might have impacted yesterday’s question, which was “How concerned are you about the Cubs starting rotation on a scale of 1 to 5?” We got almost a perfect bell curve on that one with 51 percent of you saying your level of worry was a “3.” Those who worried a little more at a “4” level were 24 percent and those who worried a little less at a “2” were 22 percent of the vote.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, I don’t do a movie essay. But I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

I like to think that people who say that they don’t like jazz really mean that they don’t like saxophonist Ornette Coleman. OK, that’s a joke, but it’s one with a grain of truth in it. The Free Jazz revolution ushered in by Coleman and his The Shape of Jazz to Come album in 1959 really did transform jazz from a popular music genre to something more niche, academic and esoteric. And it may be that people really do like Coleman, they just hate the dozens of third-rate imitators who tried to recreate what he was doing with one-tenth of the talent.

So what am I doing tonight? I’m going to force some Ornette Coleman down your throat. But I’m being a little bit nice by giving you what is probably his best-known song, “Lonely Woman.” This has Don Cherry on cornet, Charlie Haden on bass and Billy Higgins on drums.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the music.

Last night I asked you about your level of concern about the starting rotation. Tonight I’m going to ask you about how concerned you are about the bullpen.

So far, the Cubs’ bullpen is 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA and no saves. The “no saves” thing isn’t that concerning—yes, Adbert Alzolay blew the save on Opening Day, but that was the only time he was even in a save situation this year. He aptly protected a four-run lead against the Rangers on Sunday.

But let’s also be clear that there is a small sample size going on here. Six of the eleven runs the Cubs’ bullpen have allowed this year came from Ben Brown’s major-league debut in a blowout. Mark Leiter, Héctor Neris, Julian Merryweather, Luke Little and Drew Smyly have all pitched twice without getting an earned run charged to them. (Smyly has the unearned run from the extra-innings runner in the Opening Day loss.)

But we have seen every pitcher in the bullpen at least once. And most of us are familiar with the pitchers from what they have done in previous seasons. Yency Almonte might be unfamiliar if you didn’t watch a lot of Dodgers games over the past few years and while you might remember Neris in Philadelphia, maybe you haven’t seen him in Houston recently. But for the most part, the Cubs’ front office is rolling out a pretty similar bullpen to what they used at the end of last season.

So have the first five games increased or decreased your anxiety? Is it just a small sample size? Were you anxious or confident before the season started and you haven’t changed your mind? Tell us how you feel about the Cubs’ bullpen.

