Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Wednesday 4/3, 6:40 CT

Wednesday notes...

THE WEATHER: Just like Tuesday, rain (or snow!) could interrupt this game. Here’s the point forecast for Wrigley Field. So, again, here’s the local radar for you to keep handy:

Just going to go on record right now as saying playing this game tonight is ridiculous. It risks injury to players and is completely disrespectful to fans.

This is the 74th season in which the Cubs began their home schedule by playing three games against an opponent. They have swept 12 of the previous such series, but only six since 1940: 1969 and 1970 vs. the Phillies, 1980 vs. the Mets, 2000 vs. the Braves, 2006 vs. the Cardinals and 2016 vs. the Reds. None of the sweeps came after starting 1-2 on the road, as the Cubs did this year. They were 0-2 in 1970 and 1-1 in 2000 and 2006. The Cubs have won the first two of three games, then lost the third, 13 times, most recently in 2022 vs. the Brewers. CUBS VS. ROX: The Cubs have swept the Rockies in five series since their rivalry began in 1993, but only once in a three-game series at home, in 2007. They won four straight at home in 1993, 2008 and last year. They won all three games at Denver in 1994. The Cubs have won two games at home against the Rockies, then lost the series finale four times, including in 2019 and 2021. In 2014, the teams then played a fourth game, won by the Cubs.

THE MOREL FILES: Christopher Morel has a hitting streak dating back to last year. He had a hit in the final four games of 2023 and with a hit in each of the five games this year, he’s batting .405 (15-for-37) over the nine-game streak.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale against the Rockies!



Rockies lineup:

Luke Little, LHP vs. Cal Quantrill, RHP

Luke Little is clearly going to be an opener tonight, as he threw 12 pitches in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s game and is in no way stretched out to start.

His only career game against the Rockies was two-thirds of an inning September 12, 2023 at Coors Field. It wasn’t a great outing, as he came in with two runners on base, allowed them both to score, then threw a wild pitch before ending the inning.

Hopefully tonight is better.

The Rockies acquired Cal Quantrill in a trade last November with the Guardians. He had decent years in Cleveland in 2021 and 2022, not so much last year — and not so much in his first start this year, March 29 vs. the Diamondbacks, where he allowed nine hits and five runs in five innings, including a pair of homers.

The Cubs blasted Quantrill pretty hard June 30, 2023 at Wrigley Field — six runs in 3⅓ innings. How about another one just like it?

