Outside The Confines: Oh no-no! The first no-hitter of the season!

In just his eighth major league start, Ronel Blanco got the season going in style.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Some pitchers wait their whole career and never have a no-hitter. Tyler Gilbert did it in his first major league start in 2021. Ronel Blanco waited a little longer, doing it in his eighth MLB start. And while some might have read the headline and thought it was an April Fools joke, this one was very real, and also sets a record for being the earliest no-hitter in a season.

The 30-year-old certainly can’t complain about the way his season is starting.

