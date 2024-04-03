Outside The Confines: Oh no-no! The first no-hitter of the season!

Some pitchers wait their whole career and never have a no-hitter. Tyler Gilbert did it in his first major league start in 2021. Ronel Blanco waited a little longer, doing it in his eighth MLB start. And while some might have read the headline and thought it was an April Fools joke, this one was very real, and also sets a record for being the earliest no-hitter in a season.

The 30-year-old certainly can’t complain about the way his season is starting.

Here’s a hyper-condensed version of the game.

Let’s rewind to last night ⏮️



Check out all 27 outs from Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/7lkGuZS14v — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2024

Theo DeRosa looks at how eight teams might be able to overcome early injury concerns.

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have themselves a laugh-off. Story by Scott Chiusano.

Today I learned that 1. you need a first base coach for play to proceed; and 2. anyone in uniform can be first base coach.

Your 2024 Chicago White Sox pic.twitter.com/rc2gMijM8Y — James Davis (@CoachJamesDavis) April 1, 2024

how many bigfoot sightings have been reported within 100 miles of each MLB stadium pic.twitter.com/SVTUKiomw3 — BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) April 2, 2024

At the aquarium, got kicked out of the touch tank because I kept asking them why they dispose of all the rays once they reach their third year of arb pic.twitter.com/TdeMRGT4Ej — Patrick Dubuque (@euqubud) April 2, 2024

