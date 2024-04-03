Outside The Confines: Oh no-no! The first no-hitter of the season!

Some pitchers wait their whole career and never have a no-hitter. Tyler Gilbert did it in his first major league start in 2021. Ronel Blanco waited a little longer, doing it in his eighth MLB start. And while some might have read the headline and thought it was an April Fools joke, this one was very real, and also sets a record for being the earliest no-hitter in a season.
The 30-year-old certainly can’t complain about the way his season is starting.
Here’s a hyper-condensed version of the game.
Let’s rewind to last night ⏮️— MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2024
Check out all 27 outs from Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/7lkGuZS14v
- No April Fools here, Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the 2024 season on Monday. Story by Brian McTaggart.
- Jay Jaffe breaks down the first no-no of the year.
- Chandler Rome spotlights the game over at The Athletic. ($)
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Theo DeRosa looks at how eight teams might be able to overcome early injury concerns.
- Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have themselves a laugh-off. Story by Scott Chiusano.
- Today I learned that 1. you need a first base coach for play to proceed; and 2. anyone in uniform can be first base coach.
Your 2024 Chicago White Sox pic.twitter.com/rc2gMijM8Y— James Davis (@CoachJamesDavis) April 1, 2024
- Gabe Fernandez reports that two A’s players who previously wore gear that supported the protests against the club, have been demoted.
- Thomas Harrigan tries to predict the 2024 All-MLB team.
- Kyle Koster spotlights some near-heroics as a Rangers rookie attempted to score from first on a routine groundout. Gutsy.
- Jonathan Mayo takes a look at how last year’s Rule Five Draft picks are faring.
- Mike Lupica takes a moment to reflect on the impact Larry Lucchino had on the Red Sox.
- Dan Szymborski assesses how early injuries are really hurting the Twins out of the gate.
- Andy McCullough delves into the “predatory” world of illegal sports betting and how it may have lured in Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- There truly is data for everything.
how many bigfoot sightings have been reported within 100 miles of each MLB stadium pic.twitter.com/SVTUKiomw3— BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) April 2, 2024
- Ben Clemens would like us to get irresponsibly excited about Jared Jones.
- Bradford Doolittle tries to determine who might win the World Series for the next several years.
- The Yankees have started their season 5-0 for the first time in 32 years. (AP)
- Kyle Koster looks at the surprising 4-0 start of the Detroit Tigers.
- Stephen Douglas suggested that the ill-attended A’s are getting exactly what they paid for.
- This made me chuckle.
At the aquarium, got kicked out of the touch tank because I kept asking them why they dispose of all the rays once they reach their third year of arb pic.twitter.com/TdeMRGT4Ej— Patrick Dubuque (@euqubud) April 2, 2024
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
