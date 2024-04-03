2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 5

Not to echo off of yesterday’s story too much, but the Cubs drew one weak opponent early on. They’ve flat out dominated the first two games of this series. First and foremost, you beat the team across from you. This isn’t college or high school athletics where you can schedule some easier preseason teams as warmups. These games count. We’ve seen so many teams through the years that couldn’t take care of business in these spots. No doubt, there will be some time later in the season where the Cubs will struggle with a team they should be dominating. But so far, so good.

The second point is that this is a particularly good time for the Cubs to jump on it and take care of these games. Most of April plus the games in March are scheduled against teams that figure to be in contention at the end of the line. So this is going to be a grueling early season test. It makes me remember the old Bulls teams of the 1980s and ‘90s. They always had a relatively early two-week stretch to accommodate the circus at the old Chicago Stadium. There were no guarantees, but as the team got better and better, they went from merely surviving those trips to sometimes dominating them. They would become a time for the team to come together as a cohesive unit.

The third point reiterates the early-season theme. The first three games of the season saw Justin Steele leave in the fifth with an injury, Kyle Hendricks get battered and Jordan Wicks grind through a ton of pitches due to some defensive issues behind him. So the bullpen had to log a lot of innings in those first three games. These two games have been just what you’d ask for after that opening series. Shōta Imanaga and Javier Assad dominated in games four and five, each day seeing the Cubs use only three pitchers.

So, the Cubs head into game six and beyond with a well rested bullpen. Hopefully they won’t need it, but rookie Ben Brown figures to get the majority of the work in game six. The Cubs will have the option to throw a number of pitchers at the game, trying to finish a sweep, particularly with an off day Thursday.

Javier Assad was terrific, but he had a ton of help. The Cubs offense produced 14 hits and drew seven walks in their eight innings. Four of those hits were homers. The word that comes to mind for me in this one was relentless. The Cubs offense was relentless. The Cubs scored in the first, second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Certainly, you take the opposition into account, but you don’t have to squint to see how good this team can be. That’s just as true as the first series of the season gave a glimpse into some of the improvement this team is going to need to make if they are going to be a true championship contender.

Identifying three stars in a game like this is tricky in a different way than when the team is flat and just gets crushed. After a game like this, trying to narrow this down to just three stars can be hard. But let’s see what we can do.

Javier Assad’s outing definitely earns the first spot. Javier took care of business. He faced 22 batters over six innings (only one more than Imanaga faced a day ago). He allowed four hits, a walk and hit a batter. He was aided by a couple of double plays. I give the nod to Garrett Cooper for the second spot. The game was still in question in the second inning when he tripled. He’d score the third run. He’d later walk, slug a three run homer, and added a double as the cherry on top. A single short of a cycle, two runs, three runs batted in. It’s only a few games, but the stark contrast between Cooper and some of the spare players who came and went in 2023 is a reminder of the number of ways the team can improve around the fringes. Seiya Suzuki started the scoring with an absolutely annihilated two-run homer as just the second batter of the game for the Cubs. It appears that the lights went on for Seiya in the last month plus of 2023 and the early returns suggest that they haven’t gone off. He’s just crushing baseballs. He added a single and a walk and a second run scored.

So many other Cubs made meaningful contributions in this one, it’s hard to find any wrong answers for the three stars of this one.

Game 5, April 2: Cubs 12, Rockies 2 (3-2)

Reminder: Heroes and Goats are determined by WPA scores and are in no way subjective.

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Javier Assad (.179). 6 IP, 22 batters, 4 H, BB, 5 K, HBP (W 1-0)

Javier Assad (.179). 6 IP, 22 batters, 4 H, BB, 5 K, HBP (W 1-0) Hero: Seiya Suzuki (.157). 2-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R

Seiya Suzuki (.157). 2-4, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R Sidekick: Nick Madrigal (.099). 2-5, 2B, 3 RBI, SB

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Cody Bellinger (-.047). 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Cody Bellinger (-.047). 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R Goat: Miguel Amaya (-.029). 0-5

Miguel Amaya (-.029). 0-5 Kid: Jose Cuas (.000). 2 IP, 11 batters, 3 H, 2 R, 2 HBP

*I rarely make subjective choices, but there was a multi-way tie at .000. In this instance, I decided which performance contributed the least to the Cubs victory.

WPA Play of the Game: It didn’t take long. Seiya Suzuki was the second batter in the bottom of the first, batting with a runner on first and no out. He hit a two-run homer. (.149)

*Rockies Play of the Game: Ryan McMahon was the second batter in the top of the second, batting with a runner on first and no outs. He drew a walk and the Rockies had their best scoring opportunity against Javier Assad. (.060)

Player of the Game:

Poll Who was the Cubs Player of the Game? Javier Assad

Seiya Suzuki

Nick Madrigal

Garrett Cooper

Someone else (leave your suggestion in the comments) vote view results 74% Javier Assad (96 votes)

5% Seiya Suzuki (7 votes)

3% Nick Madrigal (5 votes)

16% Garrett Cooper (21 votes)

0% Someone else (leave your suggestion in the comments) (0 votes) 129 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Winner: Shōta Imanaga collected more than 95 percent of the votes in Game 4.

Up Next: I’ll keep using the caveat that this matchup relies on the weather allowing early season baseball at Wrigley Field to be played. Assuming it does, the Cubs have named Luke Little as a “starter,” more likely an opener. It has been heavily implied that Ben Brown could log the largest amount of work. Ben was tagged for six runs on five hits and two walks while recording only five outs in relief work over the weekend. It was a debut that Ben will surely rather forget.

The Rockies will start second generation pitcher Cal Quantrill, former first round pick of the Padres in 2016. The soon to be 25-year-old righthander pitched for the Guardians in 2023, registering a 5.24 ERA in 18 starts (99⅔ innings). His first start as a Rockie saw him give up five runs on nine hits in five innings. Quantrill still has a 3.88 career ERA over 133 appearances, 95 starts. The talent is there, even if he’s lost his way some this last year plus.

Battle it out and get it done.