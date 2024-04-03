Cubs 12, Rockies 2: Raining runs

We’ve talked a lot here about the awful Chicago weather so far this April (after the warmest February in Chicago history), but if this is what it takes for the Cubs to win, bring it on.

The Cubs crushed the Rockies 12-2 on a chilly, drizzly Tuesday evening at Wrigley Field that brought out less than half the announced crowd of 26,555.

The game got off to an odd start. Charlie Blackmon took advantage of defensive positioning and laid down a perfect bunt for a hit. Then he inexplicably took off for second base and was easily doubled off when Brendan Rodgers flied to right.

That seemed to set the tone, and the Cubs moved quickly to take the lead. Nico Hoerner led off the bottom of the first with a walk, and Seiya Suzuki hit a laser beam in and out of the center-field shrubbery [VIDEO].

That ball was crushed! [VIDEO]

The Cubs put another run on the board in the second. Garrett Cooper smacked a triple off the right-field wall and scored on this single by Nick Madrigal [VIDEO].

Did I mention the runs were raining? It was still dry at Wrigley in the third inning when the Cubs tacked on three more. Christopher Morel hit this high fly ball into the wind that landed in the left-field bleachers [VIDEO].

Unlike Suzuki’s line drive, this was a ball that went 130 feet into the air [VIDEO].

The Cubs were not done in that inning. Dansby Swanson beat out an infield hit and Ian Happ followed with a single. One out later, Madrigal doubled them both in to make it 6-0 [VIDEO].

That was in part just more bad defense by the Rockies, who do not seem like a fundamentally sound team. More of that showed in the fourth, when Cody Bellinger popped a ball into short left that fell among three Colorado fielders. Bellinger advanced to second on a wild pitch and took third on a single by Swanson.

Happ singled in Bellinger [VIDEO].

That made it 7-0. While all that fun was going on, Javier Assad was throwing six really good innings. He allowed just four singles and only one Rockies runner got past first base in those six innings. Assad walked one and struck out five. Here are the five K’s [VIDEO].

Assad is starting in place of the injured Jameson Taillon. Now ask yourself: Could Taillon have done better? You know the answer. So maybe the Cubs DO have that pitching depth we’ve been worried about.

Here’s a breakdown of Assad’s outing [VIDEO].

The Cubs put their run total into double figures in the bottom of the sixth. Morel and Happ walked, sandwiched around a Swanson strikeout.

Cooper then smashed this three-run homer [VIDEO].

That made it 10-0. About Cooper’s evening, from BCB’s JohnW53:

Garrett Cooper became just the fourth Cub since 1901 to have a double, triple and homer but no single, and also draw a walk. He was the first to do it in a win since Gabby Hartnett on May 31, 1925, as the Cubs routed the Pirates at home, 11-2. The two who did it since then were Moises Alou, on April 18, 2004, in an 11-10, 10-inning loss to the Reds at home, and Ian Happ, on May 19, 2018, in a 5-4, 11-inning loss at Cincinnati. Cooper became the 28th different Cub to miss a cycle for lack of a single. Manny Trillo is the only one who did that twice. The last before Cooper to do it in a win was Jose Hernandez, on May 11, 1999 (10-5 at Los Angeles vs. Dodgers). The last to do it in a win at home: Steve Buechele, on July 28, 1992 (11-1 vs. Pirates). Notable names among the others who did it: Grover Cleveland Alexander (only pitcher), Ernie Banks, Glenn Beckert, Jose Cardenal, Frank Chance, Andre Dawson, Gabby Hartnett, Billy Herman, Rogers Hornsby, Randy Hundley, Jerry Morales, Andy Pafko and Ryne Sandberg.

The only little glitch in the game came in the top of the seventh, when Jose Cuas hit a batter with one out and one out later served up a two-run homer to Michael Toglia.

The Cubs got those runs back in the bottom of the seventh. By this time a light drizzle (or was that snow flurries?) was falling. With one out, Suzuki singled. The bleacher crowd started chanting, “Cody! Cody!”

Bellinger responded with this majestic shot off the right-field video board [VIDEO].

That’s where the game ended, at 12-2. Here’s the final out [VIDEO].

As you can see, Luke Little recorded that final out (and a scoreless inning). The Cubs say he’s going to start tonight, likely as an opener, and I’d think perhaps Ben Brown would be in line to be the “bulk” guy, throwing three or four innings after that. I have to wonder if this is just a placeholder note and the game’s going to be postponed, because the weather forecast for today and tonight is pretty awful:

Today Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 5pm. High near 39. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Tonight Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 38. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tomorrow’s forecast isn’t much better. As I’ve noted before, these teams have a common off day August 15. Hint, hint, Cubs.

About the Rockies: They are just not a very good team.

After 6 games, #Rockies starters have a 10.87 ERA — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) April 3, 2024

The Cubs have done what a good team should do to a bad team — beat them handily two days in a row. Former Cub Kris Bryant, who always gets welcomed back warmly at Wrigley, looks absolutely lost at the plate. He went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch twice, which makes him 0-for-16 this year with eight strikeouts. Yikes. I know quite a few Rockies fans and I feel badly for them, their ownership and management is just not good.

Doesn’t mean I won’t take these wins. As noted, Luke Little is currently listed as tonight’s starter (or opener) — and the Cubs have no other starters listed beyond tonight. Cal Quantrill will start for Colorado, weather permitting. Game time is 6:40 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.