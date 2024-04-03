Let’s have some fun with some very small Cubs sample sizes

It’s always fun, around this time of year, to look at what players and teams have done so far and make ridiculous extrapolations as to how they’ll do for an entire season based on those numbers.

Reminder: This is just a silly exercise, not intended to be serious. Still, I thought it would amuse.

The Cubs have played five games. That’s three percent of a 162-game season. So what can we expect based on the numbers so far?

The Cubs are on their way to a 107-win season!

The 12-run outburst Tuesday evening against the Rockies put the Cubs in plus territory in run differential for the first time this year. They’ve scored 31 runs and allowed 22. Based on this run differential calculator, that would produce a .665 winning percentage for an entire season — or 107, possibly even 108, wins!

Christopher Morel is going to make 65 errors...

... based on two errors in five games. And actually, the calculation should probably be even higher than that, because Morel has played only three of the five games in the field.

But Morel will also strike out only 32 times!

... because he’s struck out only once in five games. Actually, perhaps this is a good sign, just one K in 23 plate appearances. Not that this pace can stick around all year, but perhaps Morel can cut down on the strikeouts.

And... Morel will also walk 32 times!

... with that one K goes one walk. Morel walked 36 times last year and 38 in 2022, so perhaps this isn’t an unreasonable number.

Oh, also, he’s on pace for 65 home runs. Which wouldn’t even be a franchise record!

Cody Bellinger will break the MLB record for RBI!

With six RBI in five games, Bellinger’s on pace for 194.

Ian Happ will come close to breaking Ichiro’s record for hits in a season!

Happ has eight hits in five games. That’s a pace for 259 hits. Ichiro’s record is 262, set in 2004.

The Cubs will have only 32 stolen bases as a team this year.

They’ve got just one so far in one attempt, Nick Madrigal in the second inning Tuesday night against the Rockies [VIDEO].

Nico Hoerner had 43 by himself last year.

Drew Smyly will have an ERA of 0.00...

... and also have no strikeouts in 86⅓ innings. (He’s faced 11 batters and struck out none of them.)

Meanwhile, Kyle Hendricks will allow 60 home runs...

... if he makes 30 starts, having given up two in his first start at Texas. That would break the MLB record of 50, set by Bert Blyleven in 1986.

Lastly... Yan Gomes will not reach base this year.

He’s 0-for-9 so far with no walks or HBP.

Like I said... this is all just silliness. Just thought you’d like a little fun on a chilly, snowy Wednesday afternoon in Chicago.