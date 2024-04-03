Iowa Cubs Wrap: Iowa’s late comeback was gone with the wind

For those of you who missed this on the broadcast and were wondering how to get to Principal Park from Wrigley, you only have to make three turns.

It was a cold and windy day in Des Moines today. Temperature was 45 degrees and the win was howling in from left at 24 miles per hour at the start of the game. It got stronger as the game went on. The wind even gave Pete Crow-Armstrong fits. Crow-Armstrong was in left field today. I don’t know if that was because of the wind or just to give him some experience out there.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs laid an egg against the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 7-6.

Chris Kachmar, who ended up on the I-Cubs when Ben Brown went to Chicago, got the start today and struggled to throw strikes. The first inning went fine as he pitched around a one-out single, but Kachmar walked five straight batters after two were out in the second inning before Riley Thompson got summoned from the pen to stop the bleeding. Kachmar’s final line was two runs on one hit and five walks over 1.2 innings. He did not have a strikeout.

Thompson pitched well after that, giving up just one run on four hits over three innings. Some of those hits were wind-blown. Thompson struck out six and walked just one.

Iowa didn’t have much offense until the eighth inning. They got one run in the third inning when catcher Bryce Windham walked with the bases loaded and an RBI double by DH Darius Hill made it 3-2 in the sixth. But Toledo scored a run off of reliever Daniel Palencia in the seventh inning to give Toledo a 4-2 lead again. The final line on Palencia was one run on one hit, one walk and one hit batsman over two innings. Palencia struck out three.

But for the second game in a row, Iowa rallied in the bottom of the eighth. Second baseman Jake Slaughter doubled home Windham to make it 4-3. Then Iowa loaded the bases for right fielder Owen Caissie, who cleared the bases with a slicing double that scored all three runs.

Riley Martin came on to get the save in the top of the ninth and promptly gave up an opposite field home run to Buddy Kennedy to lead off the inning. Then after retiring the next two batter, Martin walked a batter and allowed a two-run home run to Wenceel Pérez, Both home runs were to right field and were aided by a win that was howling at 30 mph to right field by the ninth inning.

The final line on Martin was three runs on three hits, including two home runs, over one inning. Martin walked two and struck out two.

Iowa went quietly went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Windham was 1 for 2 with three walks. He scored twice and had the one run batted in on the bases-loaded walk.

Hill went 2 for 4 with two doubles and one RBI.

Caissie was 1 for 4 with a walk and the three runs batted in.

Here’s Slaughter’s double

Jake Slaughter makes it a double!! pic.twitter.com/lHOwpDvnMd — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 3, 2024

And Caissie’s three-run double.