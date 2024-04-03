BCB After Dark: How is Lt. Dans doing?

It’s another Wednesday evening at BCB After Dark: the grooviest gathering for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. The weather out there is miserable, but we’re so glad you made the effort to get here. If you have a coat or umbrella you’d like to have checked, let us know. There are still a few good tables available. Everyone is in a good mood. Bring your own beverage.

The Cubs finished off a sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 9-8 win in the wind, cold and rain. The positives are that Ben Brown looked good after Luke Little was successfully used as an opener on no days rest. Seiya Suzuki stayed red-hot and Michael Busch had his first career three-hit game. The negatives were the defense—errors by Christopher Morel (expected) and Nico Hoerner (not expected) hurt—and there was some poor pitching by Yency Almonte and Héctor Neris out of the bullpen. In fact, other than Alzolay, who got his first save of the year, no one in the pen looked good. (I’m not considering Brown a reliever here.) The other negative was the terrible weather. I suppose the positive is that they got nine innings in.

Speaking of the bullpen, last night I asked you about your level of worry about the Cubs relief corps. You were more sanguine about the pen than you were about the rotation, as 50 percent of you gave them a “2” on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the least concern. Another 33 percent gave it a worry level of “3.”

Here’s the part where we listen to jazz and talk movies. Those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

I always know that when I’m looking for something to get the party going, I can reach into the bag for some classic Miles Davis and everything will start rolling. Here is the Second Great Miles Davis Quintet in Germany in 1967 playing five tunes. As always, the second great Quintet is Miles on trumpet, Wayne Shorter on saxophone, Ron Carter on bass, Herbie Hancock on piano and Tony Williams on drums. This appears to be colorized.

Last week when I had to come up with a movie discussion question, I asked you to recommend some great baseball movies in the spirit of Opening Day.

Tonight, I’m going to ask you to give us some of your favorite non-baseball sports movies. Baseball and boxing are traditionally the big sports for films and that’s probably because they were the two most popular American spectator sports during the Golden Age of Hollywood. But there have been attempts to make films about pretty much every sport. I don’t personally know of any cricket movies, but a quick google search tells me that there are several. I could probably do that for any sport.

One of my favorite comedies of all time is Slap Shot (1977), starring Paul Newman and directed by George Roy Hill. It’s probably time for me to re-watch director Martin Scorsese’s boxing film Raging Bull (1980) again, but I’ve always listed it among my favorites. But another boxing film that I have a soft spot for is The Harder they Fall (1956), which was Humphrey Bogart’s final movie. Million Dollar Baby (2004) is another great boxing film. And then there is Rocky (1976) and all of the sequels that seem to be a genre of their own.

Warren Beatty’s Heaven Can Wait (1978) is about a lot more than football, but there’s enough football in it to make it a football movie. Of course, it was a remake of Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941), which used boxing the same way the remake used football. (Beatty felt he could be a more convincing football player, having played in high school, than a boxer.)

There are great basketball films as well, Hoosiers (1986) bugs me because it should be really saccharine and I should be more cynical about it, but it is so freaking well-made that it gets me every time. I feel I shouldn’t like it but I really do like it a lot. There’s White Men Can’t Jump (1992) and if we’re doing documentaries, Hoop Dreams (1994) is the greatest sports documentary of all time.

The 1950 film noir Night and the City was in our 2022/23 noir contest and is vaguely about wrestling and the controversy between fake wrestling and real wrestling.

And then there is I, Tonya (2017) in the ice skating category, which won Allison Janney a Best Supporting Actress Oscar and if Margot Robbie wasn’t considered a major star before then, she certainly was after it. Also, I find it funny that Robbie didn’t realize it was based on a true story until after she committed to star it, having been just four years old when the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan incident was front page news around the world.

So tell us what some of your favorite non-baseball sports films are.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the jazz and cinema.

I’m hoping to make tonight’s conversation into a Dansby Swanson appreciation thread, but of course, that decision is up to you.

The biggest Cubs news of the offseason of 2022/23 was the Cubs signing free agent shortstop to a seven-year, $177 million deal. The deal was a little controversial around here. At the beginning of the offseason before last, there were four big-name free agent shortstops and between Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, many thought that Dansby Swanson was the “consolation prize” of the group. Certainly many commentators on this site said that, although I sensed the attitude towards Swanson got much more positive last year after he signed.

So now we’ve seen an entire year and a week of Dansby Swanson. We know what kind of a player he is on the field. An Gold Glove-winning shortstop with solid power. Swanson also strikes out a lot and is prone to hot streaks and slumps. He never takes a play off and he’d never take a game off if the manager didn’t make him.

We also have at least a sense of the kind of man he is off the field, or at least as much as any fan can. He’s a pest to team president Jed Hoyer, certainly, although Hoyer says he welcomes the constant text messaging. I also feel like Swanson should be promoted—he got the nickname “Lt. Dans” when he was in Atlanta and Freddie Freeman was the team captain and Swanson was his sidekick in that role. But he’s now in his second season away from Atlanta and his third season apart from Freeman. And while the Cubs don’t have official team captains, it certainly seems like Swanson has taken on that role.

So I’m going to ask you to grade the contract that the Cubs gave Swanson last season. Yes, it still has almost six years to run and you can and should take that into consideration. But of course, he got less money and years than the other three shortstops last winter got, he produced as well or better than all of them and they still have many years to run on their deals as well.

Tell us in the comments how glad (or not) you are that Swanson is a Cub.

