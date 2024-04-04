Cub Tracks’ Brown comes around

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Wednesday’s tilt between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies was played as scheduled, with a 20 minute delay, on account of bad weather. In that time, they ran that stupid commercial with the Breaking Bad guy three times. I object.
The scheduled pitchers were Luke Little and, and Cal Quantrill and. Quantrill has been functionally an opener for the last year, as his work featured many early exits. Luke Little is a short reliever by trade. Therefore one is led inexorably to consider this contest a “bullpen game.”
If Luke Little starts tomorrow, he'll be the first #Cubs pitcher to finish one game and start the next day's game since Warren Hacker on May 2, 1955.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 3, 2024
Hacker finished a suspended game that day and tossed a CG in the regularly scheduled one at Connie Mack Stadium in Philly.
Ben Brown had other ideas.
Ben Brown attended Ward Melville HS in East Setauket, NY.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 4, 2024
Kevin James & Mick Foley were once teammates on the wrestling team there.
Little’s inning was uneventful. Brown piggybacked. He was everything he wasn’t a couple of days ago. The bats were lively, the ball clanked off some gloves and some walls, and a good time was had by all (save perhaps some of the poor frozen bastiges out in the stands).
Got to give the Rockies credit — they could easily have lain down and played possum. Instead, it was fargin’ war.
.@benbrown5499 was DEALING in his first appearance at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/FAx7TcpKXv— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2024
You don't see 3 runs score when a ball is hit there very often— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 4, 2024
(via @Cubs)pic.twitter.com/9tDwCa4wWm
First RBI as a Cub for Michael Busch! pic.twitter.com/UmzIS5Qnv5— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2024
Second home run in as many days for Seiya! @suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/9uHHlRSwmg— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2024
.@mamaya_9 clears the bases! pic.twitter.com/AclyVaOdWb— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2024
Lead taken! pic.twitter.com/ecYOfCXqid— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2024
And then there were some, um, Cubbie occurrences. But Adbert was on it. Al has the full details.
Cubs win! Cubs SWEEP!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2024
Final: #Cubs 9, Rockies 8. pic.twitter.com/srm73mJBO8
Full, 8-minute conversation with #Cubs RHP Ben Brown (@benbrown5499) for @WatchMarquee.— Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) April 3, 2024
We talked direction in his delivery, his "death ball" curve, ditching his sweeper, grips, bringing back his changeup and more. ⚾️
One of my favorite players to chat with. pic.twitter.com/0kGHEEspRt
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): The Forbes valuation for the Chicago Cubs is out. “Forbes has the Chicago Cubs valued at $4.225 billion, a 3% increase over last year and the fourth most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The latest on Jameson Taillon’s rehab status and schedule. “He’s up to the 45-ish pitch mark in a game-like setting, and we can start looking ahead to a minor league rehab assignment.” MLB.com confirms.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): For Chicago Cubs rookie Ben Brown, his next big-league outing is a chance to settle in. And he certainly did.
- Ryan O’Rourke (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs making an aggressive decision by moving Michael Arias to relief. “Arias seemed likely to start 2024 in the Tennessee Smokies’ rotation, but the Chicago Cubs are being bolder as they plan out the future of the organization.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Are teams already trying a specific plan of attack against Michael Busch? “... Busch is getting a fastball 61.5% of the time (22nd in MLB), also well above the league average (47.2%).”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Garrett Cooper already taking advantage of Wrigley Field power alleys. “As a DH, first-base type,” Cooper said, “you want to go to a place where you’re rewarded with some line drives that go out.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): The Christopher Morel experiment is a good idea (and the Cubs can always change their mind later). “Given his offensive production and magnetic personality, Morel could make a lot of money in this game just by playing passable defense.” Paul Sullivan* {$} has similar thoughts. Maddie Lee elaborates.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs 2024 prospect preview. “PCA highlights Cubs’ loaded system.” “MLB Pipeline ranked the Cubs’ farm system — one featuring six Top 100 prospects — No. 2 in baseball entering the 2024 season.”
- Brendan Samson (MLB.com*): The 10 best power-hitting prospects in the Minors. “4. Owen Caissie, OF (CHC No. 3/MLB No. 45). Power grade: 65.”
- Rick Kogan (Chicago Tribune* {$}: A new baseball season brings back Updike, Brashler and Plimpton. “I like movies and I like baseball but I start every new baseball season by returning to old words.”
Food for Thought:
