Cub Tracks’ Brown comes around

Wednesday’s tilt between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies was played as scheduled, with a 20 minute delay, on account of bad weather. In that time, they ran that stupid commercial with the Breaking Bad guy three times. I object.

The scheduled pitchers were Luke Little and, and Cal Quantrill and. Quantrill has been functionally an opener for the last year, as his work featured many early exits. Luke Little is a short reliever by trade. Therefore one is led inexorably to consider this contest a “bullpen game.”

If Luke Little starts tomorrow, he'll be the first #Cubs pitcher to finish one game and start the next day's game since Warren Hacker on May 2, 1955.



Hacker finished a suspended game that day and tossed a CG in the regularly scheduled one at Connie Mack Stadium in Philly. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 3, 2024

Ben Brown had other ideas.

Ben Brown attended Ward Melville HS in East Setauket, NY.



Kevin James & Mick Foley were once teammates on the wrestling team there. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 4, 2024

Little’s inning was uneventful. Brown piggybacked. He was everything he wasn’t a couple of days ago. The bats were lively, the ball clanked off some gloves and some walls, and a good time was had by all (save perhaps some of the poor frozen bastiges out in the stands).

Got to give the Rockies credit — they could easily have lain down and played possum. Instead, it was fargin’ war.

.@benbrown5499 was DEALING in his first appearance at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/FAx7TcpKXv — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2024

You don't see 3 runs score when a ball is hit there very often



(via @Cubs)pic.twitter.com/9tDwCa4wWm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 4, 2024

First RBI as a Cub for Michael Busch! pic.twitter.com/UmzIS5Qnv5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2024

Second home run in as many days for Seiya! @suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/9uHHlRSwmg — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 4, 2024

And then there were some, um, Cubbie occurrences. But Adbert was on it. Al has the full details.

Full, 8-minute conversation with #Cubs RHP Ben Brown (@benbrown5499) for @WatchMarquee.



We talked direction in his delivery, his "death ball" curve, ditching his sweeper, grips, bringing back his changeup and more. ⚾️



One of my favorite players to chat with. pic.twitter.com/0kGHEEspRt — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) April 3, 2024

