Cub Tracks’ Brown comes around

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. Ben Brown redeemed himself and the Cubs and Rockies brought out the kayfabe in one another late as the lead was contested.

By Duane Pesice
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Wednesday’s tilt between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies was played as scheduled, with a 20 minute delay, on account of bad weather. In that time, they ran that stupid commercial with the Breaking Bad guy three times. I object.

The scheduled pitchers were Luke Little and, and Cal Quantrill and. Quantrill has been functionally an opener for the last year, as his work featured many early exits. Luke Little is a short reliever by trade. Therefore one is led inexorably to consider this contest a “bullpen game.”

Ben Brown had other ideas.

Little’s inning was uneventful. Brown piggybacked. He was everything he wasn’t a couple of days ago. The bats were lively, the ball clanked off some gloves and some walls, and a good time was had by all (save perhaps some of the poor frozen bastiges out in the stands).

Got to give the Rockies credit — they could easily have lain down and played possum. Instead, it was fargin’ war.

And then there were some, um, Cubbie occurrences. But Adbert was on it. Al has the full details.

Food for Thought:

