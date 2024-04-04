2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 6

This one looked for a little while like it would finish similar to the first game of the series. The opener/length combo of Luke Little and Ben Brown were fantastic while the Cubs offense was putting up five runs. Credit to the Rockies, they came off of the mat. And discredit to the Cubs, the defense botched some plays and gave the Rockies some life. Certainly, the conditions were rough and there was sloppiness on both sides.

The offense remained relentless. Hopefully, they can pull some confidence from this series and go into some more challenging opposition and it will serve them well. Top to bottom, this offense is getting contributions. They piled up 10 more hits and drew seven walks on their way to scoring nine runs.

This is a win that was, at least in part, set up the last two games with strong starting pitching efforts. The successful outings of Shōta Imanaga and Javier Assad allowed the Cubs to use just two relievers in each game with no overlap. So no Cub reliever had pitched back-to-back, some of the mhadn’t thrown since Sunday. The net result? Craig Counsell was able to deploy seven pitchers to nail down this win. Unfortunately, four of those seven relievers were charged with runs. Ben Brown, at least, can point to four innings of work, making a single run understandable.

Let’s find three positives in this one.

Seiya Suzuki slugged his second homer on the young season. He added two other hits and he drove in four runs. Seiya is scalding baseballs. With the early season success of Seiya and Ian Happ, there appears to be some hope that Cody Bellinger and Christopher Morel are going to be batting with runners on base an awful lot of the time. Michael Busch has been stringing together solid plate appearances but hasn’t necessarily matched it with results. But Wednesday night, he had three hits, a run batted in and a run scored. With the way Busch and Garrett Cooper have swung the bat in the early going, this offense is looking very, very long. Ben Brown merits a mention in this space. Having a strong bounce back start would have earned a mention. But this performance is no participation award. Four innings, three hits, one walk, five strikeouts. He was charged with the one run (which scored after he left the game), but a 2.25 ERA plays 100 percent of the time.

Game 6, April 3: Cubs 9, Rockies 8 (4-2)

Reminder: Heroes and Goats are determined by WPA scores and are in no way subjective.

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Seiya Suzuki (.179). 3-5, HR, 4 RBI, R

Seiya Suzuki (.179). 3-5, HR, 4 RBI, R Hero: Ian Happ (.168). 1-4, BB

Ian Happ (.168). 1-4, BB Sidekick: Adbert Alzolay (.166). IP, 4 batters, 2 K

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Hector Neris (-.330). ⅔ IP, 5 batters, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K (W 1-0)

Hector Neris (-.330). ⅔ IP, 5 batters, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K (W 1-0) Goat: Nick Madrigal (-.047). 0-1

Nick Madrigal (-.047). 0-1 Kid: Julian Merryweather (-.041.). 1⅓ IP, 10 batters, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 K, HBP

WPA Play of the Game: Ezequiel Tovar batted with a runner on first and two outs, the Rockies trailing by one. Hector Neris was on the mound and trying to escape with the lead. Tovar was having none of it, doubling and driving in the tying run. (.277)

*Cubs Play of the Game: Ian Happ batted with a runner on first and no outs in a tie game in the bottom of the eighth. Ian singled, sending the eventual winning run over to third. (.176)

Player of the Game:

Poll Who was the Cubs Player of the Game? Seiya Suzuki

Ian Happ

Adbert Alzolay

Michael Busch (3-3, SF, R, RBI)

Miguel Amaya (1-2, SF, 3RBI)

Ben Brown (4IP, 15 batters, 3H, BB, R, 5K)

Someone else (leave your suggestion in the comments) vote view results 64% Seiya Suzuki (47 votes)

1% Ian Happ (1 vote)

0% Adbert Alzolay (0 votes)

8% Michael Busch (3-3, SF, R, RBI) (6 votes)

0% Miguel Amaya (1-2, SF, 3RBI) (0 votes)

26% Ben Brown (4IP, 15 batters, 3H, BB, R, 5K) (19 votes)

0% Someone else (leave your suggestion in the comments) (0 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Game 5 Winner: Javier Assad drew 70 percent of the votes on his way to collecting the Player of the Game award.

Up Next: The Cubs open up a three game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have started out 6-2. With the offseason addition of Shohei Ohtani, this might as well be the Beatles coming to town. With Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, three different MVPs in the lineup. This will be a challenge and an early season to see how the Cubs stack up to the team that figures to be the team to beat in the NL.

Kyle Hendricks will get the start in the opener. Kyle was knocked around in his first start, failing to get out of the fourth inning. He allowed nine hits, two walks and was charged with five runs, all earned.

Bobby Miller is scheduled to start for the Dodgers. The Elk Grove Village native was the first round pick for the Dodgers in 2020. He threw six scoreless innings while striking out 11 in his season debut and picked up a win. Last year he was 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 22 starts for the Dodgers. While being a relatively anonymous Dodger, he’s been really effective so far in his early career.