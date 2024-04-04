Get to know the Tennessee Smokies

The rest of the Cubs full-season farm teams start play on Friday, so it’s time to look at the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs since 2007.

The Smokies are the defending Southern League champions, having claimed their first outright title since 1978. The Smokies were also co-champions in 2004 when the Finals were cancelled because of Hurricane Ivan. Because the Cubs system is so deep and the Triple-A Iowa roster is stacked as well, most of the players who finished the season in Tennessee are back this year.

Here’s a look at the Championship rings.

As far as watching the Tennessee Smokies, what I said in my Iowa Cubs preview last week still holds, so I’ll just repeat it here.

If you have a subscription to MLB.tv, then you have a subscription to MiLB.tv. In fact, it appears that the separate MiLB.tv subscription has been discontinued. But if you want to watch the games without shelling out for a full MLB.tv subscription, you can sign up for MLB At Bat for $29.99 a year. You’ll also get out-of-market MLB radio broadcasts with that. So that’s a good deal compared to the $40 or $50 that they used to charge for MiLB.tv alone. Not every game is streamed, but I’d say 95 percent of them are these days. Every Cub affiliate’s home game will be streamed, barring technical difficulties. (Which does happen.)

You can usually listen to a radio feed of the games for free as well. Check out the Smokies official website for more details.

Managing the Smokies this year is Lance Rymel, who was in charge of the South Bend Cubs for the past two years. Rymel has been managing in the Cubs system since 2016. Before that, he was a catcher in the Cubs system from 2012 to 2014. He played seven games with the Smokies back then. Rymel is considered a rising star in the managing ranks. He’s won titles as a manager with Mesa, Eugene and South Bend.

The hitting coach for the Smokies will gather some attention because she’s Rachel Folden, the first woman to work as a coach in the Cubs system. Folden had been a minor league hitting coordinator and a hitting coach for Mesa in the Arizona Summer League since 2020. This is the first time she’ll be working full-time with a full-season affiliate. She played college softball at Marshall University.

Jamie Vermilyea is back for his fourth year as the Smokies pitching coach. He must have done something right. Vermilyea’s major league career was six innings with the Blue Jays in 2007.

Who are the top prospects?

Once again, I’m going to get to the heart of what most of you want to know this year. I do want to once again stress that players who aren’t considered prospects can and do surprise people. Just because a player isn’t listed here doesn’t mean they won’t make the majors, and vice versa. Some prospects will never make it either.

The players are listed in order of their Baseball America prospect rankings. And man, are there a lot of prospects in Double-A this year.

Cade Horton. Right-handed pitcher. (Number 2 prospect)

Horton was the Cubs first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2022 draft after he pitched Oklahoma to the College World Series finals that year. This was after missing most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Horton didn’t make his minor league debut until last year, but he was impressive, making it all the way to Double-A last year. Horton even started the title-clinching game last year, allowing no runs and just one hit over five innings.

Horton has a mid-90s fastball with good movement. It’s a plus pitch, but not his best pitch. That’s his hard, mid-80s slider. Horton has top-of-the-rotation potential, even if he’s more likely to end up as a number-two or number-three starter.

The Cubs will be looking to see if Horton can stay healthy, handle a greater workload and improve his curve and changeup. Seeing him at Wrigley this year is not impossible.

Matt Shaw. Infielder (Number 3)

Shaw was the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2023 and hit the ground running in his first pro season. He tore up High-A South Bend, hitting .393 in 20 games, which got him promoted to Tennessee where he hit .292 in 15 games.

Shaw grew up idolizing Dustin Pedroia in Massachusetts, and it’s hard not to see the comparison between the two. Second base is probably his natural position, but with Nico Hoerner entrenched there, the Cubs would like to see him play third base, since, as you know, there is a need there. If Shaw can show he can handle third base—and he continues to hit like he did last year—he seems likely to see Wrigley this year.

Moises Ballesteros. First baseman (Number 6)

The MiLB website is listing Ballesteros as a first baseman this year. The Smokies, in their press release, called him a catcher. I don’t know if that means other than there are still huge doubts about whether Ballesteros can handle being a catcher at the major league level.

But what is true is that Ballesteros can hit. He can hit for average, hit for power and he can draw a walk. Last year he played 56 games in Myrtle Beach and hit .274/.394/.457 with eight home runs. Then he played 56 games in South Bend and hit .300/.364/.463 with six home run. He got promoted to Tennessee and didn’t do much in five regular season games, but went 4 for 13 in the playoffs.

Ballesteros just needs to keep hitting and to find a position. But even if he turns out to be a full-time DH, Ballesteros could be an impact middle-of-the-order bat in the majors.

Kevin Alcántara. Outfielder (Number 8)

“The Jaguar,” as Alcántara is nicknamed, has perhaps the highest ceiling of any player in the Cubs’ system. Sure, he’s ranked this low because there is some serious bust potential there and the odds are against him reaching that potential, but he’s an elite athlete with power and speed. And he’s a blast to watch play.

Alcántara spent most of last year in South Bend and struggled early in the season. When the weather got warm, Alcántara got hot. He was promoted to Tennessee for the playoffs last year, He hit 6 for 15 with two doubles and a home run in four playoff games.

Alcántara is still only 21, so he’ll probably spend most or all of this year with the Smokies.

James Triantos. Infielder (Number 12)

Triantos very well may have the best hit tool (for average) in the entire Cubs system. Triantos missed the first part of last year after knee surgery, but came back strong. He hit .285 with a .363 OBP last year. He walked almost as often as he struck out. Triantos was also promoted to Tennessee for the playoffs last year.

The Cubs tried to make Triantos a third baseman, but that didn’t work out well. He seems to have settled in as a second baseman. He’s probably fringe-average defensively there, but he’s playable at second with that bat. The Cubs will be looking to see if Triantos continues to hit and make strides playing second base. He just turned 21 in January, so he has time.

Michael Arias. Right-handed pitcher (Number 19)

Arias is a converted shortstop who has a mid-to-upper 90s two-seam fastball with good sink. It grades out as plus-plus. The Cubs have been using him as a starter, but reportedly plan to move him to the bullpen this year in order to get him to the majors faster. He certainly has closer potential.

Pablo Aliendo. Catcher (Number 20)

Aliendo is the best defensive catcher in the Cubs system. He’s has great hands, an accurate arm with above-average strength and good pitch framing skills. He also works well with pitchers.

Offensively he has more weaknesses, but he has shown some solid power, hitting 16 home runs in 91 games in Tennessee last year. He’ll need to cut down on his strikeouts and make more contact. Once he does that, he’ll be moved up to Iowa.

Porter Hodge. Right-handed pitcher (Number 22)

Hodge struggled last year in the rotation in Tennessee and was moved to the bullpen mid-season. He has a plus mid-90s fastball with good movement and plus mid-80s slider. He needs to throw more strikes (and walk fewer batters) to move up to Iowa. He has the potential to be a solid middle reliever.

Brandon Birdsell. Right-handed pitcher (Number 24)

Birdsell dominated as a starter in High-A South Bend last year, which earned him a promotion to Tennessee. He had some issues giving up home runs in Double-A, but otherwise fearlessly went right after hitters and dominated the strike zone. Birdsell has potential as a number-five starter.

Haydn McGeary. First baseman (Number 27)

McGeary is repeating Double-A, probably to get more at-bats than he’d get in Iowa with Matt Mervis and others there. McGeary is a big slugger with plus power. He did struggle more to make contact with the Smokies last year, which dropped his batting average down to .255. But he draws enough walks that he had a .382 OBP.

McGeary is still a work in progress as a defensive first baseman, which the Cubs no doubt want him to work in this year. If he shows improvement with the glove and in making more contact, he’ll move up to Iowa.

Others to watch:

Right-hander Kohl Franklin (32) has had trouble staying healthy in this minor league career, but he has the stuff to be a major league reliever. He’s repeating Tennessee. Right-hander Richard Gallardo (34) seems like he’s been around forever, but he’s only 22. He has a four-pitch arsenal and some spot-starter/long-relief potential.

Shortstop Josh Rivera (33) was the Cubs’ third-round pick last year out of U. of Florida. He showed some good defense and a bit of pop in 25 games in South Bend last year. He’s already 23, so the Cubs are challenging him with this aggressive placement.

Outfielder Christian Franklin also finished last year in Tennessee after playing most of last year with South Bend. He’s a strong defensive outfielder with above-average speed and average power. Outfielder Jordan Nwogu is a great athlete with above average power and speed, but he’s struggled to make enough contact to tap into his considerable talents. He hit just .194 with a .273 OBP for the Smokies last year, albeit with 16 home runs and 15 steals in 97 games.

It’s a bit disappointing that outfielder Cole Roederer (40) is back in Tennessee after finishing last summer in Iowa, but the I-Cubs outfield is stacked and he’ll get a lot more at-bats with the Smokies. He’s also still only 23 and has battled injuries throughout his minor league career. He has enough hitting talent that a major league future as the left-handed-hitting side of an outfield platoon is still there.