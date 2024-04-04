Cubs 9, Rockies 8: Sweep!

The weather outside was frightful. And, for a while, so was the Cubs’ bullpen.

But in the end, the Cubs hung on Wednesday night for a 9-8 win over the Rockies, their fourth straight victory.

It rained — and snowed — most of the day in Chicago and the start of the game was delayed 19 minutes. Luke Little, who had finished off Tuesday’s win, got the call as the opener for this one and dispatched the Rockies 1-2-3 on only 14 pitches.

About Little’s outing (tweet from Tuesday evening):

If Luke Little starts tomorrow, he'll be the first #Cubs pitcher to finish one game and start the next day's game since Warren Hacker on May 2, 1955.



Hacker finished a suspended game that day and tossed a CG in the regularly scheduled one at Connie Mack Stadium in Philly. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 3, 2024

In case you are wondering why there was a suspended game in Philadelphia in 1955, there were curfew laws for certain baseball games in Pennsylvania until 1961. Several dozen Sunday games, all second games of doubleheaders, were suspended in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh until this was repealed. You can see a full list of those games here.

Back to this one: Ben Brown, who had a rough MLB debut over the weekend in Texas, was then summoned to be what has now become termed by baseball folks “the bulk guy,” the pitcher following the opener who throws, well, the bulk of the remaining innings.

And throw well he did. Brown threw four shutout innings, leaving only when Jacob Stallings doubled to lead off the sixth. (He was probably done at that point anyway.) Stallings later scored, charged to Brown, but it was an excellent outing, hopefully a sign of things to come.

Brown struck out five, and here are those five K’s [VIDEO].

While Brown was mowing down Rockies, the Cubs brought out the big bats again. Four runs crossed the plate in the second inning. Christopher Morel led off with a single and Dansby Swanson singled him to third.

Morel scored on this sac fly by Michael Busch [VIDEO].

After Swanson stole second, Nico Hoerner and Mike Tauchman then walked to load the base. Then another sac fly, this one by Miguel Amaya, made it 2-0 [VIDEO].

Ian Happ walked to re-load the bases, and Seiya Suzuki made it 4-0 with this single [VIDEO].

Suzuki led off the fifth inning with this home run, making it 5-0 Cubs [VIDEO].

Like Suzuki’s home run Tuesday, this one was a line drive laser beam into the bleachers [VIDEO].

The Rockies, though, started to edge their way back into the game. They scored one off Mark Leiter Jr. after Brown departed in the sixth, then another run scored in that inning thanks to a wild throw by Morel. I’m going to give Morel a mulligan on that one because of the wet conditions.

That made it 5-2, but the Cubs tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Busch led off with a single and again, Hoerner and Tauchman walked to load the bases.

Then this happened [VIDEO].

Amaya’s single scored Busch and Hoerner and a wild throw allowed Tauchman to score as well, making it 8-2 Cubs.

The Rockies, though, would not quit. They plated one off Julian Merryweather in the seventh to make it 8-3 and then Yency Almonte and Hector Neris couldn’t hold a five-run lead. Five Rockies crossed the plate in the eighth and I will spare you the carnage, but the game was then tied.

A blown six-run lead, on top of the lousy weather, would have made this a really bad night at the Friendly Confines.

The Cubs, though, showed resilience and came right back to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Miles Mastrobuoni batted for Amaya and struck out, but the ball got away from Stallings. Mastrobuoni didn’t realize that for a short time and stood at the plate, eventually figuring it out and making it safely to first — a key moment in that inning.

Happ singled Mastrobuoni to third, and that brought Suzuki to the plate [VIDEO].

It looked like Mastrobuoni would have been safe even if Stallings hadn’t dropped the high throw. The Cubs led 9-8. That would become the winning run.

It was the fourth RBI of the day for Suzuki. From BCB’s JohnW53:

Wednesday night’s game was Seiya Suzuki’s first with four RBI. He had had three in 12 of his previous 254 games.

It’s a very small sample size, just six games, but Suzuki is continuing his hot hitting from last August and September and from Spring Training. He is batting .333/.379/.593 (9-for-27) with two home runs and eight RBI. Keep up the great work, Seiya!

Adbert Alzolay was summoned to close things out, and he did so relatively quickly after allowing a leadoff single to Kris Bryant, who had his first two hits of the season in this game. Here’s the final out [VIDEO].

It rained off and on for about the first six innings, finally stopping in the seventh. About the conditions, I’ll say this: Only around 6,000 or so of the announced 25,900 showed up, and by game’s end maybe 2,000 remained. MLB simply has to do better with scheduling. I understand the issues involved regarding a potential rescheduling of this game, but there are three possible ways this could be made better: 1) Start the season later; 2) Have warm-weather/dome teams host games for the first two weeks; or 3) Stop sending teams to cold-weather cities who only go there once. I’m aware there are pitfalls and issues with all three of those, but MLB sent not one but two such teams to Chicago this week, with the Braves visiting the White Sox (and one of those games was postponed). There has to be a better way. The conditions Wednesday were not conducive to quality baseball, nearly as bad as they were during this nine-game homestand in 2018. I’m glad the Cubs won, sure, but...

The Cubs will have Thursday off, and are hopefully spending it somewhere warm and dry. They’ll host the Dodgers Friday in the first of a three-game series. Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs and Bobby Miller is the scheduled starter for L.A. Game time Friday is 1:20 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.