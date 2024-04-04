The Cubs schedule starts out with a bang

Like most of you, I’m basking in the glow of my favorite team opening their season at home with a much needed sweep of the Colorado Rockies. It was dicey there for a bit at the end of the game, but the Cubs came through to win their fourth game in a row.

It’s a very good thing they were able to pull that out because it only gets harder from here, and that’s not just because the Dodgers are heading to town along with the more than $1 billion worth of free agent contracts they committed to this offseason.

While the overall schedule for the Cubs during the 2024 season is relatively favorable due to playing more games against presumably weaker National League Central teams, it is also frontloaded. Below you can see the Cubs opponents for the month of April along with their projected win percentage according to FanGraphs:

Cubs April schedule and opponent win percentage Team Month Games Home/Away Proj Win % Result Team Month Games Home/Away Proj Win % Result Rockies April 3 Home .375 3-0 Dodgers April 3 Home .582 Padres April 3 Away .508 Mariners April 3 Away .517 Diamondbacks April 3 Away .527 Marlins April 4 Home .468 Astros April 3 Home .542 Red Sox April 3 Away .508 Mets April 2 Away .489

With Justin Steele set to miss most of the month of April while he recovers from a Grade 1 hamstring strain and Jameson Taillon still on the injured list with back issues, the Cubs face a tall task to stay competitive through the month of April.

It starts with the juggernaut Dodgers, who have opened the season 7-2. They’ll bring rookie pitching sensation Bobby Miller in to face off against Kyle Hendricks Friday afternoon, followed by Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jordan Wicks on Saturday before the series ends with Gavin Stone facing off against the Throwing Philosopher, Shōta Imanaga.

Winning that series will be a difficult enough task before the Cubs head out on a west coast road trip to face off against three recent playoff teams in the Padres, Mariners and Diamondbacks. West Coast road trips have not exactly been filled with highlight reels for the Cubs in recent years, and if they are fortunate enough to get through that one competitively, they’ll come back to Wrigley for four games against a struggling Marlins team followed by three games against the closest thing MLB has had to a dynasty in recent years, the Houston Astros.

The Marlins are off to a rough 0-7 start, but they are also a franchise that has historically tormented the Cubs. So fans will be forgiven if they groan a bit at the idea of the Marlins being the soft spot of the April schedule.

It really doesn’t get much easier from there as the Cubs will finish the month with three games at Fenway Park against a rebuilding Red Sox team that may be projected to finish last in the very competitive American League East with a .508 win percentage before heading to New York to open a series against the also rebuilding Mets.

It’s a stretch of games you’d love the Cubs to be a full strength for, but alas, the baseball gods didn’t see fit to draw it up that way. They’ll need to hold on through April and hope Taillon returns mid-month as the pitcher who looked excellent in the second half. There was cautiously optimistic news from his bullpen session out of Arizona Wednesday night.

In the meantime, the Cubs will look to Imanaga to be their ace early. He certainly looked the part against the Colorado Rockies Monday afternoon. Let’s see if he can repeat that performance against a substantially more dangerous Dodgers lineup on Sunday.