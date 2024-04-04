SB Nation Reacts: Fans weigh in on the beginning of the 2024 season

The latest SB Nation Reacts survey attempted to gauge fans’ interest level and excitement about the 2024 season.

Here are the results. First, about how excited fans are for this season, on a 1-5 scale with 5 being the most excited:

I think that would describe most people here — by definition, I’d say, people who follow SB Nation baseball sites are the sorts of fans who are more deeply invested in the game than more casual fans.

How has that translated into watching games so far?

That’s actually a fair amount, if we’re talking just about the games of the team any fan is most interested in. This survey went out a couple of days ago, so it looks like at least a third of fans watched all their team’s games and nearly another third a couple of them.

Lastly, we asked how many fans thought their team had a realistic shot at winning the World Series:

That seems about right, just under half. There are, realistically, a number of teams that have zero chance at making the playoffs. On the other hand, if you get in — 12 of 30 teams, or 40 percent — given the current playoff structure, winning the World Series (or at least getting there) can happen if you just get hot in October. Just ask the Diamondbacks, who beat out the Cubs for the final wild-card spot last year and got all the way to the WS. Or the 2021 Braves, who won 88 games in the regular season and won the whole thing.

Hopefully, there’s a chance for the Cubs this October.

Your thoughts, as always, are welcome. To participate in the weekly MLB Reacts survey, sign up here.