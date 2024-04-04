Iowa Cubs Wrap: Pitching and PCA beat the Mud Hens

Just a reminder, this is the final “Iowa Cubs Wrap” until September. That’s not because the Iowa Cubs won’t be playing, but because Tennessee, South Bend and Myrtle Beach join the fun tomorrow evening. So there will still be I-Cubs recaps, they will just be part of the “Minor League Wrap.”

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs battered and deep-fried the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 5-1.

Starter Thomas Pannone picked up his first win in the Cubs organization with 5.2 scoreless innings. Pannone allowed just two hits, both singles, and one walk. He struck out seven.

Pannone now is unscored upon over 10.2 innings this year.

Meanwhile, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the bottom of the first with a 407-foot home run that he pulled to right field. Crow-Armstrong also singled to left field in the seventh inning, promptly stole second and then scored from second base on a passed ball. He later added an RBI double in the eighth inning.

Crow-Armstrong was 3 for 5 with a double and his first home run of the year. He stole one base, drove in two and scored twice.

Cam Sanders relieved Pannone in the sixth inning and retired all five batters he faced, striking out three of them. Richard Lovelady finished the eighth inning and got both batters he faced—one fly out and one strikeout.

Colten Brewer pitched the ninth inning in a non-save situation and gave up a solo home run to Jace Jung to break up the shutout. Brewer gave up one run on two hits over one inning. He struck out one and walked no one.

Crow-Armstrong’s home run.

106 mph EV, 407 ft. on Pete Crow-Armstrong's 1st homer of 2024.



The top-ranked @Cubs prospect has an extra-base hit in four of his first six games for the @IowaCubs: pic.twitter.com/YEU3h5DkEs — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 5, 2024

And here he is scoring from second base.