On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Dodgers series preview

The Sho Show comes to Wrigley Field this weekend. At least it’s supposed to be (mostly) dry, if a bit cold.

Too bad the teams couldn’t match up rotations so their respective Japanese star pitchers could face each other. Both will pitch this weekend, though.

I’m just going to lay this out here right now for discussion. As you might know, the weather forecast for Sunday looks pretty bad. As of now:

Sunday Showers. High near 47. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

There are three possible makeup dates that wouldn’t violate the CBA restriction on consecutive days played, nor would they make travel difficult for either team. They are: July 8, August 8 and September 5. The teams and MLB should consider doing this if the weather really does get as dicey as it appears now.

Fun facts

Friday’s game will be the 2,135th between the Cubs and Dodgers since the Dodgers joined the Cubs in the National League in 1892. It will be their second earliest by date, behind April 4, 1996, also at home.

That day, after two scoreless innings, Kevin Foster gave up three runs. Ryne Sandberg smacked a two-run homer in the bottom half, then the Cubs erupted for seven runs in the fourth, the last three on a two-out homer by Sammy Sosa. They coasted to a 9-4 victory.

It was the opener of a four-game series, Thursday-Sunday. The Cubs won three of the four.

Last year, the Cubs went 1-2 at Los Angeles, April 14-16, then 1-3 at home, April 20-23, ending the season series just 21 games into their schedule.

This year, the series will not conclude until Sept. 9-11, in the Cubs’ 144th-146th games.

...

In the long rivalry, the teams are separated by just 20 wins, with the Dodgers leading, 1,070-1,050, They have played 14 ties. Through 1957, when the Dodgers were in Brooklyn, the Cubs won 59 more games. Since the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles, the Dodgers have won 79 more.

The Dodgers have scored just 36 more runs than the Cubs, 9,143-9,107. The Cubs had a 253-run advantage before the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles. Since then, the Dodgers have scored 289 more.

(Above facts courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Probable pitching matchups

Friday: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (0-1, 12.27 ERA, 3.000 WHIP, 10.94 FIP) vs. Bobby Miller, RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.500 WHIP, 0.13 FIP)

Saturday: Jordan Wicks, LHP (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.000 WHIP, 2.55 FIP) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP (0-1, 7.50 ERA, 1.167 WHIP, 1.97 FIP)

Sunday: Shōta Imanaga, RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.333 WHIP, 0.30 FIP) vs. Gavin Stone, RHP (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.600 WHIP, 1.50 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Friday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Saturday: 3:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, FS1 (full national broadcast, no blackouts)

Sunday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

The Dodgers come in having won four straight and with a 7-2 record, their only losses to the Padres (in Korea) and once in a four-game set to the Cardinals.

But, y’know, the Cubs are also riding a four-game winning streak and played the defending World Series champion Rangers pretty tough last weekend. The Cubs have shown so far that they’re playing solid baseball and can compete with the so-called “big guys.”

This will be a tough series. I’d love to say two of three... but if the Cubs win only one and play well in the other two, I’m okay with that.

Up next

The Cubs travel to San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres which begins Monday evening.