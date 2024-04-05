Baseball history unpacked, April 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1913 - In an exhibition game, 25,000 fans watch the Brooklyn Superbas play their first game in Ebbets Field. Brooklyn beats the Yankees, 3-2, with Dodgers outfielder Casey Stengel hitting the park’s first home run, an inside-the-parker. (2)
- 1972 - For the first time in Major League Baseball history, the regular season fails to open due to the player strike which started on April 1st. 86 games will be lost before the labor dispute is settled. (2)
- 1979 - Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver wins his 1,000th game as a skipper..(1,2)
- 1993 - The expansion Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins play their first games ever. After Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio throws out the first ball at Joe Robbie Stadium, the Marlins defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-3. Jeff Conine goes 4 for 4 while Charlie Hough gets the win. In the meantime, the Rockies lose to Dwight Gooden and the Mets, 3-0, at Shea Stadium. (1,2)
- 1998 - The Arizona Diamondbacks get in the win column for the first time in team history with a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Andy Benes, who lost the club’s first game in his Opening Day start, bounces back with seven strong innings to outpitch Shawn Estes. Felix Rodriguez earns the save to end the second-worst start ever (0-5) by an expansion team. (2)
- 2010 - Jason Heyward, the Minor League Player of the Year last year, starts his major league career with fireworks, connecting for a three-run home run off Carlos Zambrano in the 1st inning in front of 60 friends and family members at Turner Field as Atlanta cruises to a 16-5 win over the Cubs. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Chuck Lauer, Jimmie Schaffer, Don Prince, Ron Campbell, Greg Smith, Ross Gload, Jorge De La Rosa, Ian Stewart, Steve Clevenger*.
Today in History:
- 456 - Saint Patrick returns to Ireland as a missionary bishop.
- 1722 - Dutch navigator Jacob Roggeveen is the first European to discover Easter Island / Rapa Nui in the southeastern Pacific.
- 1906 - Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates towns in the Naples province, killing more than 100 people.
- 1948 - WGN TV channel 9 in Chicago begins broadcasting.
- 1951 - Julius & Ethel Rosenberg, atomic spies, sentenced to death.
- 1970 - WSNS TV channel 44 in Chicago begins broadcasting.
- 1971 - US Lt. William Calley sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering 22 unarmed South Vietnamese civilians in the My Lai Massacre.
- 2063 - Earth’s first contact with the extraterrestrial Vulcan species in the Star Trek universe.
