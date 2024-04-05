Baseball history unpacked, April 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Chuck Lauer, Jimmie Schaffer, Don Prince, Ron Campbell, Greg Smith, Ross Gload, Jorge De La Rosa, Ian Stewart, Steve Clevenger*.

Today in History:

456 - Saint Patrick returns to Ireland as a missionary bishop.

- Saint Patrick returns to Ireland as a missionary bishop. 1722 - Dutch navigator Jacob Roggeveen is the first European to discover Easter Island / Rapa Nui in the southeastern Pacific.

- Dutch navigator Jacob Roggeveen is the first European to discover Easter Island / Rapa Nui in the southeastern Pacific. 1906 - Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates towns in the Naples province, killing more than 100 people.

- Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates towns in the Naples province, killing more than 100 people. 1948 - WGN TV channel 9 in Chicago begins broadcasting.

- WGN TV channel 9 in Chicago begins broadcasting. 1951 - Julius & Ethel Rosenberg, atomic spies, sentenced to death.

- Julius & Ethel Rosenberg, atomic spies, sentenced to death. 1970 - WSNS TV channel 44 in Chicago begins broadcasting.

- WSNS TV channel 44 in Chicago begins broadcasting. 1971 - US Lt. William Calley sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering 22 unarmed South Vietnamese civilians in the My Lai Massacre.

- US Lt. William Calley sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering 22 unarmed South Vietnamese civilians in the My Lai Massacre. 2063 - Earth’s first contact with the extraterrestrial Vulcan species in the Star Trek universe.

