Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Friday 4/5, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

GOING FOR SOME HISTORY: The Cubs have not won their first four home games of a season since 1998, when they swept a four-game series against the Expos after starting the year 1-2 at Miami. They also won their first four in 1980: three vs. the Mets, then a 16-12 win over the Cardinals on Barry Foote’s walk-off grand slam. They were 2-2 before playing at home. In 1970, the Cubs won their first 10, every game of a homestand, after a 1-3 start on the road. That broke their record of nine in a row that had stood since 1918. They won six straight in 1916, and four straight in 1907, 1924, 1961 and 1969.

(The above note courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

GETTING ON THE BOARD: The Cubs have scored first in all six games this season. They are the only team in the major leagues to do so.

Christopher Morel's 1.131 OPS ranks fifth in the National League and he has as many walks as strikeouts so far this year (two of each).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Dodgers lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Bobby Miller, RHP

Kyle Hendricks got lit up in his first start this year against the Rangers, so let’s not go there.

Interestingly, Kyle has not faced the Dodgers since 2021, when he threw a seven-inning CG against them in Game 1 of a doubleheader May 4. Thus a lot of the current Dodgers have not faced him.

Freddie Freeman (5-for-13), Max Muncy (3-for-8) and Chris Taylor (3-for-8) have all homered off Kyle.

Today is a good day for the wind to be blowing IN at Wrigley Field.

Bobby Miller made his MLB debut for the Dodgers last year and pitched very well in 22 starts (11-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.102 WHIP, 2.1 bWAR). He threw six shutout innings in his first start this year, against the Cardinals.

Miller has never faced the Cubs or anyone on the Cubs active roster. Miller is a Chicago-area native (McHenry HS in McHenry), so he’s likely to have some family and friends in attendance at his first-ever start at Wrigley. Let’s send them home unhappy.

Guy throws hard, though, check out the numbers below. The graphics below are from 2023.

