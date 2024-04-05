Get to know the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Later tonight, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans will take the field for the first time in 2024.

In recent years, the Pelicans have been the team to watch in the Cubs minor league system with tons of young talent that the team has been accumulating through trades and the draft. The good news is that a lot of those players thrived and have moved on to higher levels or even the major leagues. Luke Little was on the 2022 Pelicans, for example. The bad news is that that hasn’t left a lot of prospects in Myrtle Beach this year. To be sure, there are Pelicans who would be considered top 30 prospects if the system weren’t so deep. But the Pelicans are the leanest team in the system in terms of top prospects.

The Pelicans have been the Cubs’ Low-A affiliate, or the first step in the full-season minor leaguers, since 2021. Prior to that, they had been the Cubs High-A affiliate (or the second step) since 2015. The Pelicans and South Bend swapped positions in the great minor league reorganization of 2021.

The Pelicans are managed by legendary skipper Buddy Bailey, who is back for his seventh season in Myrtle Beach. Bailey is the active leader in wins for a minor league manager with 2,357 and is fourth on the all-time list.

The pitching coach is George Thanopoulos, who is in his first season with the Pelicans. He has been in the Cubs organization since 2021 and was the rehab pitching coordinator in Mesa last year. Thanopoulos was a 27th-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2016 out of Columbia and pitched two seasons in their minor league system.

Roberto Vaz returns to Myrtle Beach in his second season as the Pelicans hitting coach. Vaz was a seventh-round pick of the Athletics in 1997 and played seven seasons in the minors, reaching as high as Triple-A.

Former major leaguer D’Angelo Jimenez is the bench coach. Jimenez has been coaching in the Cubs organization in various roles since 2018.

Once again, the Pelicans games are available for viewing online. I’ll just repeat what I wrote in my Iowa Cubs preview.

If you have a subscription to MLB.tv, then you have a subscription to MiLB.tv. In fact, it appears that the separate MiLB.tv subscription has been discontinued. But if you want to watch the games without shelling out for a full MLB.tv subscription, you can sign up for MLB At Bat for $29.99 a year. You’ll also get out-of-market MLB radio broadcasts with that. So that’s a good deal compared to the $40 or $50 that they used to charge for MiLB.tv alone. Not every game is streamed, but I’d say 95 percent of them are these days. Every Cub affiliate’s home game will be streamed, barring technical difficulties. (Which does happen.)

I’m sure a few games will show up on Marquee as well.

Who are the top prospects?

OK, this is going to be quick because there is only one Top 30 Cubs prospect (according to Baseball America) on the Pelicans Opening Night roster and one more in their Top 40. And they just happen to be brothers.

As always, I remind you that players who aren’t currently considered top prospects can become one with just one good season.

Cristian Hernández. Infielder (24th-ranked prospect)

Hernández drew comparisons to Manny Machado and Alex Rodriguez when the Cubs signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2021. Since then, he’s been fairly disappointing. Hernández is repeating Low-A after hitting .223/.302/.301 last year. He struck out a lot (27.8 percent of his plate appearances) and hasn’t shown much power. He really hasn’t grown into his 6’1” body — Hernández is still the scrawny kid he was in the Dominican Republic. Pitchers have been overpowering him at the plate. He’s going to have to show more this year to remain a top prospect. Hitting more home runs would help. He had just four in 106 games in Myrtle Beach last year.

Still, the speed and potential are still there and Hernández just turned 20 in December. Defensively, he’s good enough to stick at shortstop or he could be an above-average second baseman.

Alexis Hernández. Infielder (37th-ranked prospect)

Maybe Cristian was just lonely in South Carolina. If so, he’s going to be joined by his little brother this year. Alexis has a lot more power potential than Cristian has at the moment and he hit well (.315/.407/.515) in 37 games for Mesa last year. Alexis can probably handle shortstop defensively, but he is more likely to get moved over to third base. Alexis is just 19, so he has time to develop. In the best of all worlds, he becomes a good-glove, slugging third baseman.

Others to watch:

Other than the Hernández brothers, most eyes will likely be on tall right-hander Mason McGwire, if only because he’s the son of Mark McGwire. I’m going to guess that Mark will show up in Myrtle Beach this summer to see his son pitch and he’ll be wearing Cubs and Pelicans gear. McGwire is a big guy with a big fastball, but he had trouble throwing strikes last year in Mesa. But he just turned 20 in January, so he also has time to develop.

Also, I want to embarrass him with this picture.

Mason is the one on the right with the glove. His brother Max is the other kid.

Right-handers Ty Johnson and Nick Dean were the Cubs’ 15th- and 19th-round pick in last year’s draft. Johnson went to Ball State and Dean was at Maryland. Both will be making their professional debuts this year in Myrtle Beach.

Left-handed starter Marino Santy is back in Myrtle Beach after leading the Pelicans in strikeouts last year with 100 over 75 innings. Like most pitchers at this level, he needs to improve his control to move up to South Bend.

Left-handed reliever Jack Patterson pitched five games for the Pelicans back in 2019 and didn’t pitch anywhere from 2020 to 2023 with COVID and Tommy John surgery. He was a promising lefty with a plus curve back in the before times.

Switch-hitting shortstop Reginald Preciado is back in Myrtle Beach after spending parts of the last two seasons there. He was one of the players the Cubs got in the Yu Darvish trade. He’s still just 20 years old, but he does need to hit above .200.

Shortstop Christopher Paciolla was the Cubs’ third-round pick out of Temecula Valley HS (CA) in 2022. He’s considered a good glove who can play short, second or third. He also has the potential to develop above-average power.

Second baseman Carter Trice was the Cubs’ 12th-round pick last year out of North Carolina State. He hit .296 with a .406 OBP in Mesa last year. Third baseman Drew Bowser was a high-school teammate of Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs picked him in the 20th round out of Stanford.

Left-handed hitting outfielder Jefferson Encarnacion is back in Myrtle Beach after struggling there last year, but he did hit well in Mesa