Get to know the South Bend Cubs

If there’s one minor league affiliate that most Cubs fans go to see, it is the High-A South Bend Cubs of the Midwest League. It’s under a two-hour drive from Wrigley Field to Four Winds Field and Four Winds Field is considered to be one of the nicer stadiums in the Midwest League. So when South Bend announces their Opening Night roster, a lot of Cubs fans take notice.

South Bend starts its season later tonight in Davenport, Iowa against Quad Cities. Their home opener is Tuesday when they face Wisconsin.

If you can’t make it out to South Bend, there are ways to see the games online. I’m just repeating my instructions on how to do that across all four of my season previews.

If you have a subscription to MLB.tv, then you have a subscription to MiLB.tv. In fact, it appears that the separate MiLB.tv subscription has been discontinued. But if you want to watch the games without shelling out for a full MLB.tv subscription, you can sign up for MLB At Bat for $29.99 a year. You’ll also get out-of-market MLB radio broadcasts with that. So that’s a good deal compared to the $40 or $50 that they used to charge for MiLB.tv alone. Not every game is streamed, but I’d say 95 percent of them are these days. Every Cub affiliate’s home games will be streamed, barring technical difficulties. (Which does happen.)

Some games will also end up on Marquee Sports Network.

South Bend will be managed this year by Nick Lovullo, the son of Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. Lovullo was a 20th-round pick of the Red Sox in 2016 and played five seasons in the minors, reaching as high as Double-A. Retiring after the 2021 season, Lovullo joined the Cubs organization as a bench coach for the Smokies in 2022. He managed the Cubs Arizona Complex League team in Mesa last year.

The pitching coach is Bruce Billings, who served as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans pitching coach last season. Billings had a brief major-league career, pitching for the Rockies, Athletics and Yankees.

Nate Spears is in his first year as South Bend’s hitting coach. Spears was drafted in the fifth round by the Orioles in 2003 and came to the Cubs in 2006 in a trade for Corey Patterson. He played five years in the Cubs organization, including one season in Triple-A Iowa. After that, Spears went on the Red Sox organization where he made his major-league debut in 2011. After retiring, he stayed with the Red Sox as a coach. There, he actually coached manager Nick Lovullo in the minors. This is Spears’ first year back with the Cubs.

Who are the top prospects?

What most of you want to know is which of these players have the best chance to end up at Wrigley Field, so this year I’m just leading off my previews with that. But I do always stress that just because a player isn’t considered a top prospect now, that doesn’t mean he can’t become one with some strong play in the minors.

The rankings next to the players refers to their ranking in Baseball America’s top Cubs’ prospects preseason list. Other rankings will differ.

Jefferson Rojas. Shortstop. (10th-ranked prospect)

Rojas’ stat line in Myrtle Beach doesn’t stand out that much—.268/.345/.404 with seven home runs and 13 steals in 70 games. That’s good—especially since he hit .308 away from extreme pitchers’ park Pelicans Ballpark—but the number that really stands out is “18,” as in, Rojas is still just 18 years old. He turns 19 later this month.

Rojas potentially has a very special bat, with the potential to be above-average in both hitting for average and hitting for power. Defensively, Rojas can likely stick at shortstop, but he won’t be an asset there. He might move to second or third base and be an above-average defender at either position.

Rojas is so young that he’ll probably spend the entire season in South Bend, unless he hits so much that he forces a promotion. We should be so lucky.

Drew Gray. Left-handed pitcher (21st-ranked prospect)

Gray was highly-touted when the Cubs took him out of IMG Academy in Florida in the third round of the 2021 draft, but he missed all of 2022 and part of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He made his Myrtle Beach debut and there were all of the normal issues of regaining control after a year and a half on the shelf. But he did show some real promise there as well, striking out 45 in 27⅔ innings and holding opposing hitters to a .196 average.

Gray is one of those pitchers that the stats people like because he gets some tremendous spin rates (and thus, movement) on his pitches. But the traditional scouts like him too as he’s tall and athletic with a clean delivery. His goal in this year is to improve his control and build up his stamina and go deeper into games. He has mid-rotation potential if he can live up to it.

Pedro Ramirez. Second base. (30th-ranked prospect)

Ramirez is a short switch-hitting infielder with great bat-to-ball skills and a good eye for the strike zone. He’s someone who could put up some good batting average and on-base percentages. He hasn’t shown much power yet, but he does hit the ball hard and could knock 12 to 15 home runs a year out on a line. He’s also just 20, so there is still time for him to grow into some power.

Will Sanders. Right-handed pitcher. (36th-ranked prospect)

Sanders was the Cubs’ fourth-round pick out of South Carolina last summer. He has yet to make his minor league debut, but he’s a huge man (listed at 6’6”, 230) with a huge upper-90s fastball. Sanders has a four-pitch arsenal as well, which bodes well in his chances to remain as a starter.

Others to watch:

Right-hander Grant Kipp looked good as a starter for Myrtle Beach last year, which got him promoted to South Bend where he struggled. He’ll try to improve in his second crack at the Midwest League. Koen Moreno struck out more than a batter an inning as a right-handed reliever in Low-A last year. Like most pitchers at this level, he needs to improve his command and control. Right-hander Sam Armstrong (great name for a pitcher) was the Cubs’ 13th-round pick out of Old Dominion last year.

Catcher Ethan Hearn has some left-handed power potential, but he’s never made enough contact to tap into it consistently. He’s repeating South Bend. He’s good enough defensively that he’ll get a lot of chances to learn to hit. Catcher Casey Opitz doesn’t have the same kind of offensive potential, but he’s one of those excellent defenders and game-managers who makes his pitching staff better. He’s back in South Bend after a late-season promotion to Tennessee last year.

I think most of you are familiar with the saga of shortstop Ed Howard, who has had troubles staying healthy and troubles hitting when he does play. But the glove is special enough and he’s still only 22. This will be his third-straight year in South Bend, which isn’t a good sign, but he’s only played in 78 games over the past two years combined.

The Cubs took first baseman Brian Kalmer in the 18th round out of Gonzaga last year and he just ripped up the Low-A Carolina League, hitting .358/.423/.683 with ten home runs in just 32 games. There’s still some skepticism that those numbers are real, but if he even approaches that line in South Bend, he’s going to end up on a lot of prospect lists by mid-season. First baseman Jonathon Long was the Cubs’ ninth-round pick out of Long Beach State and while he wasn’t quite as impressive as Kalmer at the plate, he was still plenty good, hitting .260/.380/.532 with six home runs in 23 games with the Pelicans. It’s too bad they’re both right-handed. Lovullo will have to find a way to get both bats in the lineup. Long did play some third base last season.

Left-handed hitting center fielder Brett Bateman was the Cubs eighth-round pick out of Minnesota last season and he was an on-base machine for the Pelicans with a .431 OBP in 29 games. With 11 steals in 12 attempts, Bateman has some potential as a leadoff hitter.

Yohendrick Pinango is back for his third season in South Bend. That’s a bad sign, but the fact that the Cubs are giving him a third chance at High-A speaks to the kind of potential he has as a hitter. He’s gotten his swing messed up over the past few seasons as he’s chased power. We’ll see if Pinango can get things straightened out in his third shot in South Bend. He’s still just 21 years old.

Finally, you may be familiar with outfielder Rafael Morel’s older brother. Not only does he look like his big brother, his game is pretty similar as well. He doesn’t have that kind of massive power, but Christopher didn’t have that at Rafael’s age either.