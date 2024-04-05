Outside The Confines: Heading to Sacto

Good morning.
- The Athletics announced that the team will play from 2025 to (at least) 2027 in Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. Sutter Health Park is the home of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. That’s about a 90-minute drive from the Oakland Coliseum. Depending on traffic, of course.
- John Shea has more on how this all went down and what the implications are for the Athletics, Sacramento and the River Cats.
- The main driver of this is Sacramento Kings (and River Cats) owner Vivek Ranadivé, who has been clear that he wants to bring an MLB team to Sacramento permanently, Ranadivé says he’s received no assurances of an MLB team in Sacramento, but he hopes to use the A’s time there as proof that Sacto can support a major league team. And of course, if the move to Las Vegas falls through . . .
- When you’ve lost Buster Olney. . .
It appears that the difference between what Oakland offered and what the A's wanted was about $35 million or so over three years.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 4, 2024
Or about the same that the Angels are paying reliever Robert Stephenson.
Meanwhile, owners overseeing an industry worth many tens of billions of…
- Evan Drellich writes that the move will mean layoffs for A’s employees and major alterations to Sutter Health Park. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Michael Baumann looks at what kind of a place Sutter Health Park is and what is lacks. I’ve been to Sutter Health and it’s a very good minor league park. But as Baumann notes, the emphasis is on “minor league.” It lacks much of what a major league player would expect in a home ballpark.
- Broadcaster and former A’s pitcher Ron Darling said he was “just appalled” at the behavior of A’s ownership and management.
- In other stadium news, voters in Jackson County, Missouri, soundly rejected a sales tax exemption that would have led to the Royals getting a new ballpark in downtown Kansas City. About 58 percent of voters chose “no.”
- Gabe Lacques applauds the voters for their willingness to stand up to the Royals and Chiefs. (NFL’s Chiefs would have gotten a major stadium renovation as well had the tax passed.)
- In more examples of MLB teams behaving badly, the woman who caught Shohei Ohtani’s first home run with the Dodgers feels she was pressured to give the ball to Ohtani cheap. (The Athletic sub. req.) She also said that the Dodgers told her that they wouldn’t authenticate the ball for her, which would have greatly reduced any price she could have gotten for it had she sold it herself.
- The controversy about the new MLB uniforms is not going away. Stephen J. Nesbitt and Tyler Kepner update us about the situation and what the players are saying. (The Athletic sub. req.) The impression that I get is that everyone involved is trying to fix it while simultaneously making sure that everyone knows that there’s no problem and it’s not their fault.
- Gabe Lacques reports that privacy experts are saying that the facial recognition software that a few MLB teams are using instead of tickets (electronic or otherwise) is a “nuclear bomb of privacy” concerns.
- David Schoenfield ranks all 30 teams by how “watchable” they are. Number one is the Dodgers. The Cubs come in sixth.
- Five teams that could beat the Dodgers and/or Braves.
- Ben Clemens examines the absolutely ridiculous start to the season by Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts. Is a 1.686 OPS good?
- Fabian Ardaya speaks with Betts about his conversion to shortstop this spring (The Athletic sub. req.) and how everyone is doubting him.
- Mike Axisa thinks that infield defense could be the Dodgers Achilles heel.
- Sarah Langs has some amazing stats from the first week of baseball.
- The Marlins still haven’t won a game and that’s not even the worst news of the season for them. Right-handed starter Eury Peréz will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss all of this season and part of next year.
- Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin explain why the Marlins could be selling sooner rather than later. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- R.J. Anderson looks at who the Marlins might deal and what they might get back for them.
- Jay Jaffe examines the Padres attempt to build an entire team of shortstops.
- Dayn Perry has 11 MLB managers who could be in danger of getting fired this year.
- Ben Clemens decides to evaluate why and the wisdom of the Orioles sending top prospect Jackson Holliday down to the minors to start the season.
- Speaking of that, Holliday and his Norfolk Tides teammates put up 26 runs in a 26-11 win over Charlotte. Ben Weinrib has all the details.
- Bob Nightengale examines the Yankees and how they are off to their best start to the season since 1933.
- One takeaway for each team to start the year.
- Jordan Schusterman has five surprising hitters this season.
- Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill gets the award for the weirdest injury of the year. Megill went on the concussion list after he hit his head when he fainted in a cell phone store. It appears to have been a case of food poisoning.
- Former All-Star Jackie Bradley Jr. has signed with the independent Long Island Ducks.
- Ben Lindbergh reports on MLB’s efforts to try to prevent pitching injuries. This is a very well-reported and in-depth article.
- And finally, Matt Monagan examines the tiny, isolated Venezuelan fishing village of La Sabana, population about 3,000, and how it has produced eight major leaguers and around 60 professionals. Ronald Acuña Jr. is just one of those major leaguers.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Beat the Dodgers.
