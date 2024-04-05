Cubs 9, Dodgers 7: What a ballgame!

Games like this are why I love baseball so much.

There are so many things that can happen in a baseball game, and we got just about anything you could think of. Good pitching and bad pitching on both sides. Good defensive plays. A couple of home runs into the howling north wind at Wrigley. And in the end, a sparkling defensive play by a guy not really touted for his defense nailed down the Cubs’ 9-7 win over the Dodgers on, yes, finally a sunny afternoon at Wrigley Field.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s begin at the beginning. The Dodgers put a quick two-spot on the board in the top of the first off Kyle Hendricks, who really struggled in that frame and wound up throwing more than 30 pitches. A defensive miscue by Ian Happ, not called an error, wound up helping LA extend the inning, and Kyle did wind up striking out three.

Then Dodgers starter Bobby Wilson struck out the first three Cubs he faced and uh-oh, this is looking like a long afternoon for the home team.

It WAS a long afternoon, but that was because 338 pitches were thrown in total, nearly 100 more than the MLB average for a nine-inning game of 250. Not complaining here, mind you, because there was quite a bit of entertainment from those 338 pitches.

That began for Cubs fans in the bottom of the second. With one out, Dansby Swanson sliced one into the bleachers [VIDEO].

Nice catch there in the left field bleachers, too. That one had some height on it [VIDEO].

A ball hit that high and that hard on most other days would have been near the back row. Instead, the wind held it back so it was just far enough to reach the first row.

The Cubs were not done, not by a long shot. Michael Busch followed with a walk and advanced to second on a single by Nico Hoerner. Nick Madrigal’s single tied the game 2-2 [VIDEO].

One out later, Ian Happ walked to load the bases. The Cubs took a 3-2 lead on this wild pitch [VIDEO].

Seiya Suzuki, who’s been really hot in the early going, doubled in a pair [VIDEO].

That was one of the best innings I’ve seen from the Cubs in years, especially after going down 2-0. They did not quit, instead they put together a multi-faceted inning with a homer, a pair of walks, a couple of singles and a key RBI double. Really good stuff here.

The Cubs made it 6-2 in the third on this solo homer by Busch, his first as a Cub [VIDEO].

Again, that was launched high into the wind, which blew it back to the point where it just made the basket. On another day that might have hit the video board. Here are the numbers on Busch’s homer [VIDEO].

Hendricks settled down — for a while. At one point he retired eight straight Dodgers, one of them on this terrific play by Madrigal [VIDEO].

Kyle got into troubl with a couple of hits in the fourth, at which point this fantastic diving stop by Nico likely saved two runs [VIDEO].

Defense. It matters.

Unfortunately, Hendricks completely ran out of gas in the fifth, allowing three runs, including a home run by Shohei Ohtani, to make it 6-5. Honestly I thought most of Hendricks’ outing was pretty good, he just couldn’t put that last inning away. The home run was Ohtani’s first at Wrigley Field — in his first-ever game in the Cubs’ home park.

Instead, Drew Smyly came in with the tying run on second and nobody out in that fifth inning and struck out Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernandez and James Outman. That’s gutty pitching, an outstanding performance by Smyly. Here are his five strikeouts [VIDEO].

The Cubs extended the lad to 9-5 in the sixth. Nico lead off with a walk and went to third one out later on a single by Yan Gomes, Yan’s first hit of 2024. A wild pitch advanced Gomes to second, taking away a double-play opportunity for LA, and Ian Happ pounced on the chance with this hit [VIDEO].

The ball got by Hernandez for a triple, and both runners scored.

Smyly ran out of gas in the sixth and allowed a couple of baserunners, and departed for Julian Merryweather with two out and runners on second and third. Unfortunately, Merryweather allowed a two-run single to Hernandez that made the score 9-7. The runs were charged to Smyly, so his boxscore line doesn’t look great, but Smyly’s outstanding relief outing helped save this game.

Merryweather got out of the seventh and then threw a scoreless eighth. The Cubs couldn’t score in the seventh or eighth, so on the game went to the ninth at 9-7, with Adbert Alzolay on for the save opportunity. The first two Dodgers got hits. Then Muncy hit a fly to center that went nowhere in the wind and Cody Bellinger put it away for the first out. Hernandez hit a grounder to short and was called safe — but that was easily overturned on review [VIDEO].

One out to go — and another terrific defensive play ended it [VIDEO].

Michael Busch looks like he’s going to be a keeper, offensively and defensively. On my scorecard, I put a check mark next to defensive plays I think are worth noting. Today I wrote six of those, including two (credit where it’s due) for this slick Dodgers play in the eighth [VIDEO].

It’s still weird to think of Mookie Betts as a shortstop, but... y’know, he’s actually pretty good at it.

The Dodgers are, as advertised, a very good team. They’ve got outstanding hitters up and down the lineup. But you know what? So do the Cubs. The Cubs didn’t give up when down early, pushed runs across in several different ways when they needed to, and slammed the door shut at the end, a very, very satisfying win. Games like this tell me that this Cubs team ought to be a strong playoff contender.

Couple of notes, first from BCB’s JohnW53:

With their six walks today, the Cubs have 39 in seven games. They have had more after seven games in only three seasons since 1901: 49 in 1974 and 41 in 1954 and 2003.

Also this, re: Suzuki:

Seiya Suzuki entered this season 2 for 16 with the bases loaded.



He's 3 for 3 already this season. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 5, 2024

I keep thinking Suzuki is going to be a strong MVP candidate.

Tons of Dodgers fans were at this game, many coming in from the LA area, I wound up chatting with a few of them who sat across the aisle from us. They were very complimentary toward the Cubs after the game. Good fans of a good team. This could very well wind up a postseason matchup. I look forward to the possibility.

The Cubs and Dodgers meet again Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Jordan Wicks will go for the Cubs and Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the call for the visitors. Note the game time: 3:05 p.m. CT. TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network and also on FS1 (full national broadcast, no blackouts).