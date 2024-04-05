Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 5

It’s the first official Minor League Wrap of the season! The other three full season affiliates had their Opening Night this evening.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs got stuck in the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 4-3,

Chris Clarke started and gave up one run on three hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out two and walked no one.

Sam McWilliams had a good night, allowing one unearned run on one hit over 2.2 innings. He struck out six and walked no one.

Iowa trailed 3-0 until the bottom of the eighth inning when Iowa loaded the bases with no one out. Matt Mervis just missed a grand slam, but had to settle for a sacrifice fly double play after Owen Caissie was thrown out trying for second base on the play. But the next batter up, David Bote, tied the game up with a two-run home run.

The game was tied 3-3 heading to the top of the ninth, but Richard Lovelady gave up a leadoff double to Akil Baddoo and then a two-out RBI single to Keston Hiura. Lovelady got the loss after allowing one run on two hits over one inning. He struck out two and walked no one.

Bote was 2 for 4.

Pete Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 4 with a run scored and this stolen base.

Catch PCA if you can pic.twitter.com/TmkXc7QZNR — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 6, 2024

Bote’s home run.

David Bote ties the game!! pic.twitter.com/XNQxxDrbTK — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 6, 2024

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies took out the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 7-6 in ten innings.

After the Smokies scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, Brandon Birdsell gave most of it back when he allowed four runs in the second inning. Birdsell’s final line was four runs on three hits over 1.1 innings. He walked two, hit one batter and struck out three.

Manuel Espinoza and Porter Hodge had good outings in relief. Espinoza pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out three and walked no one. Hodge went two innings without allowing a run or a hit. He struck out four and walked one.

With the game going to extra innings, Jake Reindl pitched the top of the tenth. He allowed the automatic runner to score on a two-out wild pitch, but otherwise allowed no baserunners. Reindl struck out two.

First baseman Haydn McGeary walked it off in the bottom of the tenth with an RBI single. McGeary was 1 for 4 with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and two total runs batted in.

The big blow in the five-run first was a three-run home run by catcher Pablo Aliendo. Aliendo was 1 for 4.

Second baseman James Triantos had a huge game, going 4 for 5 with a stolen base. He scored once and had one RBI.

Left fielder Christian Franklin was 2 for 4 with two steals. He had an RBI single in the first inning and then scored on Aliendo’s home run.

Aliendo’s bomb.

A 3-run BOMB from Pablo Aliendo rounds out the Smokies 5-RUN 1ST INNING! @pabloaliendo14 #LastYearBestYear pic.twitter.com/4WO9mabYxb — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 5, 2024

McGeary’s walk-off single. It would have been a double had not the winning run been on third.

Haydn McGeary with a walkoff to win it on Opening Night! You couldn't write a better script. @haydnm35 #LastYearBestYear pic.twitter.com/bM32SYfrVJ — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 6, 2024

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs brought the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) to justice, 3-1.

Drew Gray started and picked up where he left off. Unhittable, but with troubles finding the strike zone. Gray pitched three scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and he struck out six. But he also walked three.

Tyler Santana pitched the next three innings without allowing a run and got the win because Gray didn’t go five. He gave up three hits.. Santana walked one and struck out five.

Chase Watkins threw two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit. Watkins struck out four and walked no one.

Jose Romero gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth, but that was still good enough to lock down the save. Romero gave up one run on two hits over one inning. Both hits came after two were out. Romero struck out one and walked no one.

In his first at-bat in High-A, eighteen-year-old shortstop Jefferson Rojas hit a solo home run. It’s all downhill from there, Jefferson. Rojas was 1 for 4 with a walk.

Center fielder Brett Bateman was 1 for 2 with three walks and three stolen bases. He was caught stealing once. Bateman had one run scored and one run driven in.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were drilled by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 10-3.

Starter Marino Santy pitched the first three innings and surrendered two runs on seven hits. Santy struck out four and walked one.

Starlyn Pichardo relieved Santy and got the loss. Pichardo gave up two runs on three hits (including a solo home run) over two innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Shortstop Christian Hernandez had a good start to the season, going 2 for 4 with an RBI double and three stolen bases.

DH Carter Trice hit an RBI double in the third inning. Trice was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Highlights: