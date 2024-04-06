Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Saturday 4/6, 3:05 CT

Saturday notes...

THE GOOD START: This is the 17th season since 1901 that the Cubs have started out 5-2. In the previous 16, they won their next game eight times and lost it eight times. Only two of the wins have come in the last 75 years: in 1989 and 2020. The Cubs finished first in their division both seasons. Five of the losses have come in the past 36 years: 1988, 1996, 2006, 2009 and 2017. They won the division in 2017. The Cubs started 7-0 in 1934. They were 6-1 in 9 seasons, including 1969, 1975, 1985 and 1998. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Seiya Suzuki recorded his second-straight three-plus RBI game on Friday. Seiya has seven RBI in the last two games, the first Cub with atleast seven RBI in back-to-back games since Cody Bellinger (Aug. 26-27, 2023). In 54 games since Aug. 9, 2023, is batting .354 (73-for-206) with 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 RBI. ABOUT DANSBY: Dansby Swanson extended his hitting streak to six games. In that streak he is batting .400/.520/.750 (8-for-20) with a double, two home runs and five walks. He’s homered twice in his first seven games in 2024 after going long just twice in 34 games to begin the 2023 season.

Dansby Swanson extended his hitting streak to six games. In that streak he is batting .400/.520/.750 (8-for-20) with a double, two home runs and five walks. He’s homered twice in his first seven games in 2024 after going long just twice in 34 games to begin the 2023 season. HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ also has a six-game hitting streak, in which he is batting .435/.536/.565 (10-for-23) with a double, a triple and five walks.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Dodgers lineup:

Jordan Wicks, LHP vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP

Jordan Wicks’ first start this year might have been better with better defense behind him. Hopefully that changes today.

Wicks has never faced the Dodgers or anyone on their active roster. Perhaps that will be to his advantage.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto got absolutely torched in his first MLB start, vs. the Padres in Korea. Then he threw five shutout innings vs. the Cardinals March 30.

Even though Yamamoto and Seiya Suzuki both played in NPB for several years at the same time, they were in different leagues. I don’t have any data on whether they have faced each other before.

This will be a good test for the Cubs.

Wicks’ graphic below is from 2023; Yamamoto’s, from this year.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on FS1 (full national broadcast, no blackouts).

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA. If you do go there to interact with Dodgers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

