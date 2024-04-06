 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ C-ing is believing

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, links and discussion, plus more or less scientific food for thought. The Cubs overcame an early handicap to defeat the mighty Dodgers.

By Duane Pesice
WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs put themselves in a 2-0 hole against the mighty Dodgers, breaking their six-game scoring-first streak. Kyle Hendricks was victimized by the excellent Dodger bats. Bobby Miller threw bullets.

Dansby Swanson sent one bullet into the stands. That seemed to rattle Miller a little and the Cubs got into some good counts and swiftly tied the game up, and then some, as they ruined Miller’s birthday celebration and sent him to an early shower.

Hendricks continued to work on his cool and the defense took over. The Dodgers chipped away and made a game of it but the relief corps was equal to the task. Sing the damn song for the fifth in a row.

Food for Thought:

