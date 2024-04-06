Cub Tracks’ C-ing is believing

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs put themselves in a 2-0 hole against the mighty Dodgers, breaking their six-game scoring-first streak. Kyle Hendricks was victimized by the excellent Dodger bats. Bobby Miller threw bullets.

Dansby Swanson sent one bullet into the stands. That seemed to rattle Miller a little and the Cubs got into some good counts and swiftly tied the game up, and then some, as they ruined Miller’s birthday celebration and sent him to an early shower.

We've got a brand new ballgame thanks to Nick Madrigal! pic.twitter.com/YGv4fMevzT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024

It might be chilly outside but the bats are H T! pic.twitter.com/yFLdJbp6yR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024

Michael Busch says baseball be gone!



First HR as a Cub pic.twitter.com/LyRWUBXU9D — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024

Hendricks continued to work on his cool and the defense took over. The Dodgers chipped away and made a game of it but the relief corps was equal to the task. Sing the damn song for the fifth in a row.

An absolutely HUGE congratulations to @onemillioncubs on finally collecting ONE MILLION unique Chicago Cubs cards…



To celebrate the moment, we asked collector Beau Thompson to let us help him acquire his official 1,000,000th card.



For Beau's millionth card, we surprised him… pic.twitter.com/RvgDryBcKN — Topps (@Topps) April 5, 2024

