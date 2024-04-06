Cub Tracks’ C-ing is believing

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs put themselves in a 2-0 hole against the mighty Dodgers, breaking their six-game scoring-first streak. Kyle Hendricks was victimized by the excellent Dodger bats. Bobby Miller threw bullets.
Dansby Swanson sent one bullet into the stands. That seemed to rattle Miller a little and the Cubs got into some good counts and swiftly tied the game up, and then some, as they ruined Miller’s birthday celebration and sent him to an early shower.
.@LieutenantDans7 gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/CpZ2MDeBLY— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024
We've got a brand new ballgame thanks to Nick Madrigal! pic.twitter.com/YGv4fMevzT— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024
It might be chilly outside but the bats are H T! pic.twitter.com/yFLdJbp6yR— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024
Michael Busch says baseball be gone!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024
First HR as a Cub pic.twitter.com/LyRWUBXU9D
Happy hunting (for RBIs) @ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/l57RNlKON8— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024
Hendricks continued to work on his cool and the defense took over. The Dodgers chipped away and made a game of it but the relief corps was equal to the task. Sing the damn song for the fifth in a row.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024
Final: #Cubs 9, Dodgers 7. pic.twitter.com/vxkzl45Y2F
PLAY THE SONG @adbert29 ️ pic.twitter.com/NnrMjvAxQx— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 5, 2024
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
An absolutely HUGE congratulations to @onemillioncubs on finally collecting ONE MILLION unique Chicago Cubs cards…— Topps (@Topps) April 5, 2024
To celebrate the moment, we asked collector Beau Thompson to let us help him acquire his official 1,000,000th card.
For Beau's millionth card, we surprised him… pic.twitter.com/RvgDryBcKN
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ manager Craig Counsell immediately lowers early-season panic level. “The Cubs could’ve entered this season with a manager on the hot seat.”
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): Cubs’ 2nd-inning outburst fuels series-opening win over LA. “:... the Cubs are embracing their three-game matchup with the Dodgers this weekend...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Inside Shota’s 13-pitch battle with McMahon. “For me, it’s like the game ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors,’” Imanaga said via Edwin Stanberry.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs pitching staff could get a boost soon. “The Cubs want Taillon to make multiple rehab outings before they call him up...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Luke Little’s homegrown heat helps gives Cubs staff entirely new look. “He was the personification of “mass equals gas” in his inning of work, topping 97 mph on 12 of his 14 pitches to retire the Rockies in order.”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): A decision may be coming soon for struggling Chicago Cubs reliever. “Yency Almonte may not have a bright future with the Cubs.”
- Jay Cohen (AP*): Michael Busch homers for Chicago Cubs against former team. “I think Michael’s going to be just a kind of consistent presence. I think that’s what he is right now,” Counsell said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki begins season among elite group of power hitters.
- Jesus Cano (MLB.com*): How a pregame convo sparked PCA’s 1st homer of 2024. “Cubs’ top prospect powers up, electrifies on the basepaths at Triple-A.” Michael Cerami has some PCA.
Food for Thought:
Venting Doesn't Reduce Anger, But Something Else Does, Study Finds https://t.co/3uH0rHciln— ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) April 1, 2024
Frogs Are Screaming But We Can’t Hear Themhttps://t.co/JMIljoAeDD— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 5, 2024
Plants Really Do 'Scream'. We've Simply Never Heard It Until Now. https://t.co/7pa3WXOEjt— ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) April 1, 2024
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the content of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...