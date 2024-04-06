2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 7

There are 155 regular season games remaining. That’s plenty of time to allow for just about any outcome possible. That said, this team is making quite a first impression. I keep using the word relentless and that’s the word that keeps standing out. Particularly where the offense is. It was a reasonable question earlier this week to ask if what we were seeing was as much a product of a bad Rockies team as a good Cubs team. But this fifth straight win comes against the Dodgers, who figure to be one of the best teams in baseball this year.

Even if you didn’t watch the game, you’ve certainly read the story. Three Cubs batted in the first and all struck out. Then they snapped back with a series of long at bats in the second inning, scored five runs, chased the Dodger starter and went on to only strike out four total times. A truly remarkable outcome.

The three strikeouts in the first paired with a couple of Dodger runs in the first and was certainly the kind of start that felt like it could be an ugly loss. Instead, the Cubs dusted themselves off, bounced back and, at least for a time, took control of the game. In the first week plus of baseball, the second word I’d say after relentless would be resilient. This team has shown the ability to take a punch and bounce back.

They’ve won five of seven. They’ve scored a ton of runs. They have a team that on paper is almost certainly the best team in the Central. They have somewhat unquestionably the best minor league system in the division. They hired away one of the best managers in baseball from one of their toughest rivals. This team has a ton going for it.

But we’ve talked about it for a while. There are no guarantees. There is a massive amount of baseball to be played. None of us have to search our memory banks too far to remember a 2021 Cubs team that started out hot, ran out to a 42-33 record, punctuated with a dominating win against a very good Dodgers team, in LA no less. That team would finish 20 games under .500, trading away the core of the team in August. It can turn fast.

This time looks different though. But, let’s take a deep breath and watch a bit more of this play out. It looks like it’ll be quite a ride.

Let’s fine three positives.

Seiya Suzuki stayed red hot. He had a double, drew a walk and had a sacrifice fly. He drove in three runs. Drew Smyly came into the game with the Cubs clinging to a one-run lead and a runner on second with no outs. He struck out three batters to escape that inning, added a fourth consecutive strikeout and then recorded three more outs before finally allowing a single and a wild pitch. Altogether he faced 10 batters, retired eight of them, struck out five of them, He left with two on in the seventh, unfortunately both scored. But those eight outs were a time when the Cubs built their lead of one back to four. The Cubs defense has had some rough patches over the first seven games. Unfortunately, Christopher Morel at third base has been a lightning rod for that. And so it really stands out when Nick Madrigal made a handful of really strong plays in this one. The good defense was contagious and so I’ll give honorable mentions to Nico Hoerner and Michael Busch who each made significant plays along the way, including the final play of the game, when Busch snared a line drive with the tying runs in scoring position.

Game 7, April 5: Cubs 9, Dodgers 7 (5-2)

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Drew Smyly (.230). 2⅔ IP, 10 batters, H, BB, 2 R, 5 K, WP (W 1-1)

Drew Smyly (.230). 2⅔ IP, 10 batters, H, BB, 2 R, 5 K, WP (W 1-1) Hero: Seiya Suzuki (.153). 1-2, BB, SF, 2B, 3 RBI

Seiya Suzuki (.153). 1-2, BB, SF, 2B, 3 RBI Sidekick: Nico Hoerner (.143). 1-3, BB, 2 R

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Kyle Hendricks (-.370). 4 IP, 22 batters, 8 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 4 K

Kyle Hendricks (-.370). 4 IP, 22 batters, 8 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 4 K Goat: Christopher Morel (-.081). 0-4

Christopher Morel (-.081). 0-4 Kid: Cody Bellinger (-.025). 0-3, BB, DP

WPA Play of the Game: Teoscar Hernandez batted with two outs and the bases loaded in the first inning. He delivered a two-run single to start the scoring against Kyle Hendricks. (.162)

*Cubs Play of the Game: Seiya Suzuki batted with runners on second and third with two outs in the second inning, the Cubs leading by one. He doubled and two runs scored. (.149)

Player of the Game:

Game 6 Winner: Seiya Suzuki drew 66 percent of the votes to take home the Player of the Game award. Ben Brown was second with 26 percent.

Rizzo Award Cumulative Standings: (Top 3/Bottom 3)

The award is named for Anthony Rizzo, who finished first in this category three of the first four years it was in existence and four times overall. He also recorded the highest season total ever at +65.5. The point scale is three points for a Superhero down to negative three points for a Billy Goat.

Seiya Suzuki +8

Ian Happ +6

Dansby Swanson/Shota Imanaga +3

Yan Gomes/Jordan Wicks/Miguel Amaya/Hector Neris -3

Cody Bellinger/Kyle Hendricks -6

Up Next: Jordan Wicks takes the ball for game two of the series. Jordan allowed five runs, two earned over four innings of work in his season debut against the Rangers in Texas. He allowed five hits and three walks. He did strikeout six. Jordan did not face the Dodgers in his brief stint with the Cubs last year.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was one of several big offseason acquisitions by the Dodgers in the offseason. He’s made two starts already for the Dodgers and has allowed five runs in six innings of work. Those numbers look awful, but breaking it down further, he started back on March 21 against the Padres in Korea. He was charged with five runs on four hits and a walk while only recording a single out. But he bounced back with five innings against the Cardinals, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out five. It’s safe to say that MLB hasn’t seen the best of Yamamoto yet.