Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 6

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs stormed back to roast the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 6-3.

Starter Hayden Wesneski got into early trouble, giving up three runs in the first inning. But then he and the rest of the Cubs pitching staff shut the Mud Hens down the rest of the game. Wesneski allowed three runs on four hits over 3.1 innings. He walked two and struck out four. He also hit a batter.

Riley Martin, Brad Wieck and Riley Thompson combined to not allow a hit after the first inning. In fact, combined with Wesneski, Toledo did not have a hit after the first. Martin threw 2.2 innings, walked one and struck out six. Wieck got the win after going six up, six down after two innings. Wieck struck out two. Thompson got his first career save with a perfect ninth inning. He struck out two.

Patrick Wisdom played five innings at third base on a rehab assignment. He was 0 for 2 with a sac fly in the third inning to get the I-Cubs their first run. That sac fly was knocked down by the wind—on a different day it might have left the yard.

Catcher Ali Sánchez had a great first game in the Cubs organization. He went 2 for 3 with two doubles and a walk. One of those doubles drove in two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Sánchez also scored twice.

DH Curt Casali was 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the eighth.

David Bote was hit in the wrist with a pitch. He stayed in the game to run the bases, but was replaced at the start of the next inning. Bote went 1 for 2.

Here’s that sac fly from Wisdom. See if you agree with me.

On the board thanks to a deep sacrifice fly from Patrick Wisdom pic.twitter.com/ePXt7hByi7 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 6, 2024

Casali’s double.

Taking the lead in the eighth! pic.twitter.com/HbZqjK7DwS — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 6, 2024

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies thrashed the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 7-0.

The Smokies pitchers did not allow a hit until the sixth inning and two hits total. Starter Kohl Franklin tossed four perfect innings to start things out. He struck out four.

Michael Arias gave up that hit, but he got the win with two scoreless innings. He surrendered one run on one hit. Arias struck out two and walked one.

In his first at-bat of the season, third baseman Matt Shaw lined a pitch over the right field wall for an opposite-field home run. Shaw went 1 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base. He scored twice.

Second baseman James Triantos was 2 for 5 with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Triantos also scored one run.

First baseman Haydn McGeary was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs batted in. He also scored one run.

Shortstop Hayden Cantrelle went 3 for 4 and scored once.

Shaw’s home run.

Matt Shaw puts the Smokies on the board with his first homerun of the season! #LastYearBestYear pic.twitter.com/JZuMGXtF2X — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 6, 2024

McGeary’s double.

Haydn McGeary doubles and Cole Roederer scores! It's 3-0 in the bottom of the 3rd. @haydnm35 @ColeRoederer pic.twitter.com/XgbP7lKz0S — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 7, 2024

Triantos’ double.

James Triantos is on . It's now 5-0 in the bottom of the 4th. @JamesTriantos pic.twitter.com/G5Ec91hp7S — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 7, 2024

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were robbed by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 3-2 in ten innings.

Starter Grant Kipp allowed two runs in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run infield single.

Sam Armstrong and Hunter Viets both threw two scoreless innings and then Yovanny Cabrera tossed a scoreless ninth. But after South Bend failed to score in the top of the tenth, Cabrera walked in the winning run in the bottom of the inning. The final line on Cabrera was one unearned run over 1.1 innings. He gave up no hits, but he walked four—although one of those four walks was intentional.

Center fielder Brett Bateman was 3 for 5 today.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas was 1 for 4 with a walk and an RBI single in the third inning.

Rojas’ single.

Jefferson Rojas, with 2 strikes, drives the ball into LF for an RBI single. pic.twitter.com/qkeR9YB3oJ — Itsacon (@thats_so_cub) April 6, 2024

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans grounded the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 9-2.

Starter Juan Bello gave up one run on one hit, which scored on a steal of third and a throwing error. Bello’s line was one run on one hit over 3.1 innings. He did walk three while striking out seven. He also hit two batters.

Erian Rodriguez was awarded the win. Rodriguez did not allow a run, and just one hit, over 2.2 innings. He struck out five and walked no one.

Catcher Wally Soto had a great first game of the year, going 3 for 5 with three RBI and one run scored.

Center fielder Jacob Wetzel was perfect, going 2 for 2 with three walks. Wetzel scored twice and drove in one.

Second baseman Alexis Hernandez was 4 for 5 with one run scored and one run driven in.

DH Andy Garriola was 2 for 5 with a stolen base. He scored one run and drove one run in.

The Pelicans played small-ball today with 15 hits, all singles, and 8 walks.

Highlights: