Dodgers 4, Cubs 1: You had one job

Jordan Wicks deserved better.

Wicks had matched Yoshinobu Yamamoto pretty well for almost five full innings. Both the Cubs lefty and Dodgers star had pitched themselves in and out of trouble in the early innings, and both had settled down to the point the game was scoreless in the top of the fifth.

Wicks allowed a pair of singles in the fifth, but also struck out two. At 100 pitches, though, he couldn’t be left in to face Teoscar Hernandez.

So Jose Cuas was summoned. As the headline said, he had one job — retire Hernandez and end the inning.

He could not do that. Not only that, but Cuas walked Hernandez to load the bases. Then he wild-pitched in a run, and with the other runners moving up, Max Muncy hit a two-run single off Cuas and that, as they say, was that. The Dodgers hung on for a 4-1 win, breaking the Cubs’ five-game winning streak.

Yamamoto was as advertised. He changed speeds and locations well and his arm slot is quite deceptive. Even so, the Cubs loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning on a double by Ian Happ, a walk by Seiya Suzuki and an infield hit by Cody Bellinger. But Yamamoto struck out the next three Cubs.

In the second, the Cubs again loaded the bases, this time with two out, with the help of a Dodgers throwing error. But Yamamoto struck out Bellinger.

As noted above, Wicks did much the same in the early innings, putting lots of Dodgers on base, though not loading the bases. He got out of both the first and second innings scoreless, then retired six of the next seven in the third and fourth. But his pitch count ran too high, so he had to be lifted in that critical situation in the fifth. Cuas was not up to the task.

Let’s be frank here. With this happening in Des Moines this afternoon:

Looks like Carl Edwards Jr., is throwing a simulated game at Principal Park right now. pic.twitter.com/wa3vrJGGZX — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 6, 2024

I suspect it’s a race between Cuas and Yency Almonte to see who gets DFA’d first to make room for Carl Edwards Jr. to return to the Cubs. Cuas had not done well in three previous outings before Saturday. Almonte has had struggles as well, but today should have been out of the eighth 1-2-3 if not for a throwing error on Miles Mastrobuoni, who had entered to bat for Nick Madrigal in the seventh and struck out. Sheesh, Madrigal could have done that, or maybe better. The platoon advantage there was probably a mistake. Almonte wound up charged with an unearned run when a little floater to left was lost in the sun by Suzuki.

Can you tell it just wasn’t the Cubs’ day? Luke Little and Mark Leiter Jr. had scoreless innings, so that’s good. As I said, Wicks deserved better. I thought his outing was solid, if a few too many pitches thrown. Here are his seven strikeouts [VIDEO].

The Cubs scored a consolation run in the ninth, avoiding the shutout. Dansby Swanson led off with a single and was doubled to third by Michael Busch.

One out later, Mastrobuoni grounded to second, with Swanson scoring [VIDEO].

After Mike Tauchman drew a pinch walk (that guy always has good at-bats), Ian Happ struck out to end the game. Does that inning play out differently if it’s 3-0 instead of 4-0? We’ll never know.

Look, the Dodgers are a really good team and they pounce quickly on opposition mistakes. That’s what won them the game today.

Sunday, weather permitting, the teams will play the rubber game of this series. Shōta Imanaga, who was so good in the home opener vs. the Rockies, will make his second Cubs start. Gavin Stone will be his opponent. Game time is 1:20 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.