Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Sunday 4/7, 1:20 CT

Sunday notes...

THE WEATHER: Once again, rain could interrupt this game (or they might play through it). Here’s the point forecast for Wrigley Field. Here’s the local radar for you to keep handy:

THE STRIKEOUTS: Cubs batters struck out 15 times yesterday. That snapped a streak of 83 games with no more than 14 strikeouts, going back to July 7 of last season, the day after they had 16 in a 6-5 loss at Milwaukee. The 83 games are the Cubs’ 11th-longest such streak in the past 25 years, and the third longest in the past 15. They had streaks of 88 games in 2016-17 and 145 in 2013-14. The streak of 145 ranks sixth this century. The longer streaks: 384 (July 6, 2004-Sept. 9, 2006), 381 (Sept. 11, 2006-May 21, 2009), 295 (Sept. 21, 2009-Aug. 13, 2011), 207 (May 19, 2001-July 7, 2002) and 152 (May 28, 2000-May 17, 2001). Since 1901, the Cubs have struck out at least 15 times in back-to-back games only 5 times: once each in 2014 and 2015, then 3 times in 2021. They won one of the games in 2014 and lost both each subsequent time. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Cubs batters struck out 15 times yesterday. That snapped a streak of 83 games with no more than 14 strikeouts, going back to July 7 of last season, the day after they had 16 in a 6-5 loss at Milwaukee. The 83 games are the Cubs’ 11th-longest such streak in the past 25 years, and the third longest in the past 15. They had streaks of 88 games in 2016-17 and 145 in 2013-14. The streak of 145 ranks sixth this century. The longer streaks: 384 (July 6, 2004-Sept. 9, 2006), 381 (Sept. 11, 2006-May 21, 2009), 295 (Sept. 21, 2009-Aug. 13, 2011), 207 (May 19, 2001-July 7, 2002) and 152 (May 28, 2000-May 17, 2001). Since 1901, the Cubs have struck out at least 15 times in back-to-back games only 5 times: once each in 2014 and 2015, then 3 times in 2021. They won one of the games in 2014 and lost both each subsequent time. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) STREAKING: Ian Happ extended his hitting streak to seven games. In the streak he’s batting .407/.515/.556 (11-for-27) with two doubles, a triple and six walks.

Ian Happ extended his hitting streak to seven games. In the streak he’s batting .407/.515/.556 (11-for-27) with two doubles, a triple and six walks. SPEAKING OF WALKS: The Cubs rank third in MLB in walks with 42, and the two teams ahead of them, the Dodgers (47) and Pirates (49), have both played more games than the Cubs have.

The Cubs rank third in MLB in walks with 42, and the two teams ahead of them, the Dodgers (47) and Pirates (49), have both played more games than the Cubs have. ATTENDANCE WATCH: The announced crowd of 41,040 at Wrigley Field Saturday was the largest at the ballyard since August 7, 2019 (41,179 vs. Oakland).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale against the Dodgers!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/4GGBe9JS4z — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 7, 2024

Dodgers lineup:

Shōta Imanaga, LHP vs. Gavin Stone, RHP

Shōta Imanaga was magnificent in his first MLB start, Monday vs. the Rockies. The Dodgers, of course, will be a much tougher challenge.

Good luck, Shōta.

Gavin Stone is making his sixth MLB start (ninth appearance). He allowed three runs in five innings to the Cardinals March 31 in Dodger Stadium. He has never faced the Cubs or anyone on their active roster.

The graphic for Stone below is from 2023; for Imanaga, from NPB.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA. If you do go there to interact with Dodgers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2024 Game Thread procedure will be like last year’s, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.