Cub Tracks’ splitsville

WELCOME to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs brought their five-game wining streak into Saturday’s game against the mighty Dodgers. Jordan Wicks took the hill versus Yoshinobu Yamamoto, late of NPB. The National Weather Service says it was 46F at game time, clear and cold, with a balmy 9 mph NE breeze.

Patrick Wisdom is about to start a rehab assignment. Onetime Cubs target Shane Bieber is getting TJS. Jason Heyward is on the IL. Brennen Davis homered in his rehab effort.

The Cubs have been doing well in such brisk conditions. Betts, Ohtani, and Freeman are a handful. They are going to bother a lot of pitchers. Wicks cleverly avoided getting scored on in the first.

Happ, Suzuki, and Bellinger are going to bother people, too. Yamamoto fared as well as Wicks. It was like that. Lots of traffic on the basepaths, lots of pitches thrown.

Jose Cuas caused three runs to happen with some wildness and a center-cut fastball to Max Muncy. Yamamoto finished his five. The umpiring didn’t hurt his cause, not Ryan Brasier’s.

In the end, the Dodgers won to split the series, and we await the meat loaf contest in this playoff atmosphere.

Updates on Brennan Davis, total MiLB roster limits, and Wisdom's rehab assignment pic.twitter.com/LfaIxlli1i — The Cub Reporter (@thecubreporter) April 6, 2024

A picture is worth a thousand words pic.twitter.com/5BvbEbJ7jN — Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) April 6, 2024

Wow this umpire for cubs dodgers is terrrrrrrible. — Matt Szczur (@superSZCZ4) April 6, 2024

