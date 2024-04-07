2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 8

When things are going good, you just want them to stretch out to infinity. Of course, nothing works that way. The Cubs came up pretty empty on Saturday. They did manage seven hits and drew three walks. Depending on the quality of the contact through the game, the timing and the sequencing, that kind of output will sometimes net four or five runs. On Saturday, it produced just one very late run. If you are one to look for the silver lining, the Cubs fought to the last out. They sent six men to the plate in the ninth inning, produced a single, a double, a walk and two other balls in play. Even those exact six results, I could jumble and produce a couple of runs and with really, really perfect sequencing, you could score three.

None of that nets you any kind of “partial win.” But, if you are a “trust the process” person, you have to applaud that kind of fight to the end. You’re probably not going to turn things over on the Dodgers very often, but against a lesser team? That kind of fight to the end might steal a game or two down the line.

On the other side of the ball? The Cubs held the Dodgers Murderer’s Row to four runs on nine hits and four walks. 14 Dodgers struck out. On the other side of the “Trust the Process” people is someone close to Dave Roberts suggesting that if his team is going to strike out that much, they might have some inconsistency with the offense. You have to put the ball in play frequently and with high quality to put the kind of sustained pressure that is necessary at the major league level to produce runs.

Luke Little and Mark Leiter Jr. each threw a scoreless inning. At some point, Little’s scoreless streak to start his career is going to start getting notice (currently at 10⅔ innings). The Cubs pitching and defense was pretty good on Saturday. Unfortunately, Yoshinobu Yamamoto took another step forward towards showing the MLB what he is capable of. He struck out eight of the 21 Cubs he faced. In all the Cubs struck out 15 times. That has been the exception and not the rule for this offense. That’s great, because again it is hard to sustain offense with that many strikeouts.

Let’s go to the three stars of the game and then turn the page and get away from this one.

On a day when the Cubs didn’t muster much offense, Cody Bellinger had two hits. He was the only Cubs with more than one hit. The Cubs only had two innings where they held the Dodgers to only three batters. Jordan Wicks did it in the third facing Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez. Ironically, Luke Little also did that. Little did mix in a walk with his, but with the benefit of a double play, only faced three batters. Ian Happ was the only other Cub to reach base twice. He had a double and a walk in five trips to the plate.

Game 8, April 6: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1 (5-3)

Reminder: Heroes and Goats are determined by WPA scores and are in no way subjective.

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Jordan Wicks (.226). 4⅔ IP, 21 batters, 6 H, BB, 2 R, 7 K, WP (L 0-1)

Jordan Wicks (.226). 4⅔ IP, 21 batters, 6 H, BB, 2 R, 7 K, WP (L 0-1) Hero/Sidekick: Seiya Suzuki/Mike Tauchman (.026). Seiya: 0-3, BB; Mike: 0-0, BB

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Jose Cuas (-.292). 1⅔ IP, 7 batters, 2 H, BB, R, K, WP

Jose Cuas (-.292). 1⅔ IP, 7 batters, 2 H, BB, R, K, WP Goat: Nico Hoerner (-.122). 0-4

Nico Hoerner (-.122). 0-4 Kid: Dansby Swanson (-.111). 1-4, R

WPA Play of the Game: Max Muncy faced Jose Cuas with runners on second and third with two outs in the fifth inning. The Dodgers were up one. Muncy singled and drove in two runs. (.174)

*Cubs Play of the Game: Jordan Wicks faced Teoscar Hernandez with runners on second and third and one out. Wicks struck out Hernandez and kept the game scoreless. (.075)

Rizzo Award Cumulative Standings: (Top 3/Bottom 3)

The award is named for Anthony Rizzo, who finished first in this category three of the first four years it was in existence and four times overall. He also recorded the highest season total ever at +65.5. The point scale is three points for a Superhero down to negative three points for a Billy Goat.

Seiya Suzuki +9.5

Ian Happ +6

Shota Imanaga +3

Yan Gomes/Nico Hoerner/Miguel Amaya/Hector Neris -3

Cody Bellinger/Kyle Hendricks -6

Up Next: The Cubs will try for a series win with Shōta Imanaga on the mound. Shōta was dazzling in his first major league start. The Dodgers are not the Rockies. So we shall see if he can have a good encore. The Dodgers will start 25-year-old Gavin Stone. Stone was a fifth-round pick in 2020. For all of the well earned attention on the money the Dodgers throw around, this is the second home-grown starter they will pitch in his series, both drafted in 2020. Stone pitched in eight games last year, starting four of them. That did not go well. He allowed 31 earned runs (32 overall) in 31 innings of work. He did win a game, lose a game and save a game with those numbers. He’s made one start and allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings.

Notwithstanding the immense amount of talent in the Dodgers lineup, this pitching matchup looks pretty good for the Cubs. How about some Sunday meatloaf?