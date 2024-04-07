Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 7

David Bote went on the injured list after taking a pitch in the wrist yesterday. RHP Matthew Thompson was promoted to Iowa from Tennessee, although I assume he’s taking Daniel Palencia’s spot and not Bote’s.

In case anyone is new around here, there’s no Minor League Wrap on most Mondays. That’s because with a few exceptions, Monday is an off-day in the minor leagues.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs rotisseried the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 9-6.

Walker Powell got the start and gave up two runs on four hits over three innings. Powell struck out two and walked no one.

The win went to Edwin Escobar after Iowa scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. Escobar pitched two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. He struck out two and walked one.

Matthew Thompson and Cam Sanders let Toledo back in this game, giving up two runs each. But Colten Brewer relieved Sanders with two on and one out in the top of the eighth and got out of the jam after a strikeout, a walk that loaded the bases and then a strikeout to end the inning. Brewer tossed a scoreless ninth to get the save.

The final line on Brewer was no runs on no hits over 1.2 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf was the star of this game with an RBI double in the fourth inning and a solo home run in the seventh. Strumpf was perfect out of the nine hole in the lineup, going 3 for 3 with a walk. He scored three times and had the two runs batted in.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly. Vazquez scored once.

Patrick Wisdom was the DH in today’s game and was a perfect 2 for 2 with a walk before being pinch-hit for in the fifth inning.

Pete Crow-Armstrong left this game after three innings and an 0 for 2 line. There was no word on why he exited, but he spent the rest of the game on the bench and signed autographs after the game, so it didn’t look like he was either promoted or injured. He did make this play before exiting. He’s not all about catching the ball—he’s got an arm out there as well.

Don't run on PCA pic.twitter.com/s9zXbRPzRE — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 7, 2024

A two-run single for Bryce Windham. He was 1 for 4.

I-Cubs take a 3-2 lead on a single from Windy pic.twitter.com/idTY5yad5C — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 7, 2024

Strumpf’s home run.

Strumpf at it again pic.twitter.com/hFti8os44S — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 7, 2024

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were compacted by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 5-2.

Jameson Taillon made a rehab start in this game and took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits over 2.2 innings. Taillon walked one and struck out four. That’s not generally what you like to see, but the only real question for a rehabbing major leaguer is how they felt afterwards. Do they feel healthy, in other words. And Taillon said he felt good after the game. [VIDEO]

Richard Gallardo gave up one run on two hits over 4.1 innings of relief. Gallardo walked two and struck out four.

Third baseman Matt Shaw had an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning and then scored Tennessee’s second and final run after a throwing error on a steal of third base allowed him to score. Shaw went 1 for 3.

Right fielder Christian Franklin was 2 for 4.

Here’s Shaw’s RBI single.

Matt Shaw singles and James Triantos scores! Smokies trail 3-1 in the bottom of the 1st. @JamesTriantos #LastYearBestYear pic.twitter.com/DwwwpeFyf0 — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 7, 2024

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were bushwhacked by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals), 4-0.

Tyler Schlaffer gave South Bend a strong three innings in his first pitching appearance since 2022. Schlaffer allowed no runs on three hits over three innings. He did walk two and hit one batter. Schlaffer struck out one.

The loss went to Koen Moreno, who relieved Schlaffer in the fourth inning and allowed three runs on four hits over 2.2 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

DH Jonathon Long had two doubles and a walk in a 2 for 3 day.

Second baseman Pedro Ramirez was 2 for 3 with a walk.

South Bend managed just five hits.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were hammered by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 10-2.

A pair of errors in the fourth inning by first baseman Drew Bowser led to a three-run inning and hurt Pelicans starter Alfredo Romero. Romero got the loss after tossing 3.2 innings and giving up four runs, one earned, on five hits. Romero struck out five and walked one.

Jack Patterson pitched the fifth inning in his first official game since 2019. He allowed one run on three hits over one inning. He struck out one and walked no one. But the important thing was that he was out there throwing again.

The Pelicans had three hits, all singles, in this game and committed six errors. Bowser was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

Highlights, such as they are.