Cubs 8, Dodgers 1: Two out of three is... actually really good

The Cubs beat the Dodgers convincingly Sunday afternoon, 8-1, taking two of three from the team that was supposed to just rip through everyone this year and dominate the sport on the way to a World Series championship.

Oh, that’s not how it works? Right, exactly: That’s not how it works. And the Cubs showed this weekend that they’re a talented team and can match up well with just about everyone in baseball.

Let’s start at the beginning of what became a very, very, very long afternoon.

After a scoreless top of the first by Shōta Imanaga, the Cubs got right to work on Dodgers starter Gavin Stone. Ian Happ reached on an error (originally ruled a hit after the Cubs won a challenge) and after a pair of strikeouts, Christopher Morel singled and Dansby Swanson walked to load the bases.

That brought up Michael Busch [VIDEO].

That is just a really, really good piece of hitting by Busch, to the opposite field. It cleared the bases and gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead and really, everyone could have just gone home right then, because the Dodgers offense was missing in this one.

The Cubs were not done scoring, no they were not. Mike Tauchman walked to lead off the second inning and Miguel Amaya singled him to second. Another fly ball put Tauchman on third, where he scored on this sac fly by Seiya Suzuki [VIDEO].

By this time it was raining, and the rain got harder as the innings progressed. The Cubs tacked one more on in the third. Nico Hoerner reached on a throwing error by Mookie Betts, and Tauchman doubled him in to make it 5-0 [VIDEO].

You can see how bad the conditions were and the Dodgers — I suppose not used to playing in the rain — made some more mistakes in the fourth. Happ led off with a double and Suzuki was hit by a pitch. A ground out advanced both runners, where Happ scored on the third Dodger error of the afternoon [VIDEO].

At that point the infield was resembling a lake, with Dodgers players complaining (rightfully so, I’d say) to the umpires, and play was stopped... for a very long time.

From BCB’s JohnW53:

Length of rain delay: 2 hours, 51 minutes. Average time of Cubs’ first eight games before Sunday: 2 hours, 49 minutes

When play resumed much, much later (and truth be told, I bailed at the delay), the seventh Cubs run of the day scored on this fielder’s choice by Swanson [VIDEO].

Imanaga, of course, did not return after the delay, but his four innings were just as good, if perhaps not a bit better, than his home opener outing against the Rockies. He allowed two hits, both singles; no Dodger got past first base in the first four innings, and he struck out three. He threw 43 pitches, 32 of which were strikes. Obviously at some point the league will adjust to Imanaga, but it sure looks like the Cubs got a keeper here:

Shota Imanaga to start his MLB career:



10.0 IP, 4 Hits, 0 Runs, 0 Walks, 12 K — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 7, 2024

Yency Almonte threw a scoreless fifth and Mark Leiter Jr. a scoreless sixth. Then Cody Bellinger completed the Cubs scoring with this line drive home run in the seventh [VIDEO].

Did I say line drive? Check out the launch angle on this one! [VIDEO]

Daniel Palencia completed the game on the mound. Palencia was recalled from Triple-A Iowa today as Julian Merryweather was placed on the 15-day injured list with what’s termed a right shoulder strain. That’s clearly concerning, but if Palencia can throw like he did in this one, the Cubs should be all right. Palencia allowed one hit, an RBI double by Shohei Ohtani, in three innings of work while posting his first MLB save. That was a good time for him to have an outing like this, to save the rest of the pen and maybe show the brass that he can stick in the major leagues.

Palencia did get some defensive help from Hoerner in the seventh [VIDEO].

And later in that inning, from Tauchman [VIDEO].

Here’s the final out [VIDEO].

To recap: The Cubs sure showed in this series that they can play with the big boys. They had some excellent pitching and a lot of quality at-bats. The complaint department is closed.

Well, except for the weather. Let me just say that while I’m certainly glad the Cubs won this game, it probably should not have been played, not in these weather conditions, and not with a delay that long. There were potential makeup dates later in the year, and I’m going to put this one on MLB’s seeming desire to never, ever postpone a game at Wrigley Field. It’s mystifying. The Twins and Guardians were postponed in Minnesota today. “But Al,” you’ll say, “that’s a divisional game.” Yep, sure is, and why can’t the Cubs get those in April? There isn’t an NL Central opponent at Wrigley until May 3 (Brewers). I’ll simply reiterate my three potential solutions to forcing the Cubs to play in this garbage weather:

Shorten the season or start it later

Ask the dome/warm weather teams to host more early-season games

At the very least, send NL Central opponents to Wrigley early

Playing in conditions like today were, as you likely saw, not conducive to MLB-quality baseball. And again — the Cubs won, so we’ll certainly take it. But going forward, MLB has to do better.

The Cubs now head on a 10-day, nine-game road trip to San Diego, Seattle and Arizona, where the weather should be much, much better (and six of those nine games will be indoors). It begins Monday night with a contest against the Padres. Javier Assad will start for the Cubs and old friend Yu Darvish will start for San Diego. Game time Monday is 8:40 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.