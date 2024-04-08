On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Padres series preview

The Padres spent a ton of money before the 2023 season and fell flat for most of the year, missing the postseason.

They didn’t make a lot of major changes, so they’re hoping good health and a new manager could help them make a fresh start this year.

For more on the Padres, here’s Ben Fadden of our SB Nation Padres site Gaslamp Ball:

The Padres got off to a solid start in the Seoul Series against the Dodgers but there are still questions about how the bullpen will shake out, who they can count on in the rotation and if they have enough impact bats in the lineup. There have been rumblings about a Tommy Pham reunion but that hasn’t gotten done yet so Jurickson Profar is the left fielder after Juan Soto was dealt in the offseason. Despite that trade, Padres fans know their front office is still trying to contend, which was proven by A.J. Preller’s acquisition of Dylan Cease before the season began. Like the Cubs (although in different situations), the Padres figure to be contenders in the National League with former NL Central managers leading the way (Craig Counsell in Milwaukee, Mike Shildt in St. Louis). This should be an intriguing series when they meet up for the first time in 2024.

Fun facts

San Diego is the only National League city where the Cubs have a winning record: 129-123, a .512 percentage. They are 53-52 in series at San Diego after they have arrived directly from Chicago, including 21-13 in first games of such series. The Cubs’ next-best road winning percentage vs. an NL opponent is .491, against the Phillies. They are .485 against the Mets, .481 against the Braves and .477 against both the Brewers and Marlins.

The Cubs have winning records on the road against four American League teams: the Athletics (7-2), Mariners (7-4), Orioles (6-2) and Red Sox (5-4).

In all games on the West Coast, the Cubs are 468-539, a .465 percentage. But in all first games of series on the coast, they are 166-166, .500, and in all first games after arriving from Chicago, they are 62-54, .534.

The Cubs have visited San Diego only once on an earlier date: April 6-8, 1984, when they lost 2 games, then won the third. The teams have played even earlier once in Chicago, in 1996, when they opened the season by splitting games April 1 and 3. This year, the Cubs will host the Padres on May 6-8, concluding their season series after the Cubs’ 38th game of the year. That will be the earliest date of a season finale between the teams, surpassing May 14 in 2006. The only other finale before June was on May 21, 2015.

(Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Probable pitching matchups

Monday: Javier Assad, RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.833 WHIP, 2.52 FIP) vs. Yu Darvish, RHP (0-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.085 WHIP, 2.94 FIP)

Tuesday: TBD vs. Joe Musgrove, RHP (1-1, 6.28 ERA, 1.674 WHIP, 4.11 FIP)

Wednesday: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (0-1, 11.74 ERA, 2.739 WHIP, 8.27 FIP) vs. Dylan Cease, RHP (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 0.938 WHIP, 1.89 FIP)

The Cubs have not listed a starter for Tuesday, as of the time of this series preview. I’d look for it to possibly be Ben Brown, or maybe Brown following an opener, as was the case last week vs. the Rockies.

Times & TV channels

Monday: 8:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Tuesday: 9:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, TBS (outside the Cubs and Padres market territories)

Wednesday: 5:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

The Cubs took two of three from the Dodgers. They are playing with confidence. I think they can take two of three here.

Up next

The Cubs have Thursday off, then travel to Seattle to face the Mariners in a three-game series beginning Friday evening.