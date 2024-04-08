Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Monday 4/8, 8:40 CT

Monday notes...

ABOUT THE MANAGER: If the Cubs win tonight, Craig Counsell will tie for the second-best record of any first-time Cubs manager whose tenure began on Opening Day. David Ross was 8-2 in 2020. Johnny Evers was 7-3 in 1913. Only 8 other new Cubs managers had a winning record through 10 games. Frank Selee was 6-3-1 in 1902. Joe Tinker (1916), Fred Mitchell (1917), Preston Gomez (1980), Don Zimmer (1988), Jim Riggleman (1995) and Joe Maddon (2015) all were 6-4. Joe McCarthy was 5-4-1 in 1926.

(Above notes courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

BITING THE HAND: Cody Bellinger homered Sunday vs. his former team, the Dodgers. In his first 10 career games against L.A. he’s homered four times and overall is batting .314/.442/.743 (11-for-35) with three doubles, four home runs and six walks in those 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has an eight-game on-base streak in which he is batting .346/.485/.615 (9-for-26) with a double, two home runs, six walks and six runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Padres lineup:

Starting a short stint at home. pic.twitter.com/Ku09lA2MF6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 8, 2024

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Yu Darvish, RHP

Javier Assad threw six shutout innings against the Rockies in his first start this year, last Tuesday at Wrigley Field. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five. Really, you couldn’t ask for better.

His only career outing vs. the Padres came on June 5, 2023 at San Diego. He threw two innings and allowed one run.

Yu Darvish has already made three starts this year, including one in the Padres’ trip to Korea March 20. He’s thrown well in all of them.

In his only outing against the Cubs last year, June 3, 2023 in San Diego, he threw seven shutout innings and allowed two hits, striking out nine. However, go look at that lineup... three of those players aren’t on the team anymore. Yan Gomes, who didn’t play in that game, is 5-for-11 career off Darvish, with a home run.

Assad’s graphic below is from 2023; Darvish’s, from 2024.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com live streaming page for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Padres site Gaslamp Ball. If you do go there to interact with Padres fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.