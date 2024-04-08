Baseball history unpacked, April 8

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1933 - Prior to a pre-season contest in New York, and exactly one week before Schoolboy Rowe’s official major league debut, the highly touted Tigers pitching prospect launches a batting practice bomb into the Polo Grounds’ center-field bleachers, a feat never before performed since the stadium’s 1923 reconfiguration. It will be more than 15 years — July 18, 1948, to be precise — before Rowe’s feat is finally matched in the course of a game, by Negro Leaguer Luke Easter, and roughly 20 — i.e. April 29, 1953 — before its first major league version, courtesy of Joe Adcock. (2)
- 1963 - The Detroit Tigers claim little-known pitcher Denny McLain on waivers from the Chicago White Sox, who will regret their decision. After pitching brief stints for the Tigers in 1963 and 1964, McLain will win 108 games from 1965 through 1969. (1,2)
- 1974 - In the fourth inning of the Braves home opener against the Dodgers, Hank Aaron* of the Atlanta Braves blasts a historic home run at Fulton County Stadium, breaking Babe Ruth’s career all-time record. The 715th home run of Aaron’s career comes against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing and results in a game-delaying celebration. Aaron will finish his career with a total of 755 home runs. (1,2)
- 1987 - Los Angeles Dodgers vice-president Al Campanis is fired after he made racist remarks on national TV two days earlier. Campanis suggested that blacks lacked the “necessities” to become managers or executives. (1,2)
- 1991 - Major league umpires strike on Opening Day, and amateur umpires are used as replacements. The arbiters, whose working agreement expired on December 31st, will settle and return to work the next day. Among the benefits won by the Major League Umpires Association is an increase in starting salaries from $41,000 to $60,000. (2)
- 2010 - Randy Wells, one of the National League’s top rookie pitchers in 2009, picks up where he left off, pitching six shutout innings in leading the Cubs to their first win of the season, a 2-0 blanking of the Braves and fellow sophomore Tommy Hanson. Tyler Colvin and Marlon Byrd hit solo homers for the game’s only runs. (2)
Cubs birthdays: John Peters, Henry Lynch, Kirby Higbe, Alex Gonzalez, Eric Patterson, Lendy Castillo. Also notable: Catfish Hunter HOF, Gary Carter HOF.
Today in History:
- 1232 - Mongol army under General Subedei begins the siege of Chinese Jin capital of Kaifeng - First occasion gunpowder used in a major engagement.
- 1766 - First fire escape patented, wicker basket on a pulley & chain.
- 1783 - Catherine II of Russia annexes the Crimea.
- 1820 - The famous ancient Greek statue, Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos.
