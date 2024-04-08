The BCB 2024 solar eclipse open thread

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Cubs not playing until late this evening, I made a plan to head to Indy earlier today to witness the total eclipse of the sun, something I’ve never seen before. And yes, I have a hotel room for the night, booked in January before prices went through the roof, so I don’t have to fight traffic going back to Chicago, instead returning tomorrow morning.

I don’t know how many BCB readers live in the path of totality, but I thought those of you who do might want to discuss the eclipse here, or even the partial eclipse of the sun that will cover much of the USA and Canada. The photo above is from the eclipse that happened in North America in August 2017.

Among other things, today is the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener. They are going to open their ballpark at 2 p.m. ET (same time as this post) so fans can gather to watch, then their game begins at 5:10 p.m. ET. There are some minor league teams hosting eclipse events as well.

Here’s a way to follow along with NASA:

Have at it, this is an open thread, subject of course to the rules of the site. Enjoy!