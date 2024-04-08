Outside The Confines: A very expected retirement

With pitching injuries being a big topic of discussion this week (Shane Bieber, Spencer Strider, and Eury Perez are all out for 2024, and MLBPA is blaming the pitch clock), it seems fitting that Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg has announced his long-anticipated retirement. Injuries were one of the things Straburg mentioned in his decision to hang up his cleats.

In Strasburg’s official statement about his retirement, he said, “I realized after repeated attempts to return to pitching, injuries no longer allow me to perform at a Major League level.” He also didn’t mince words about his love for the Nationals, a team he spent his entire major league career with. “Although I will always wish there were more games to be pitched, I find comfort knowing I left it all out there for the only team I’ve known. My family and I are truly fortunate and blessed to have experienced this baseball journey in the Nation’s Capital.”

Strasburg, 35, was long expected to retire, but hadn’t done so officially until this week. He hadn’t played a game since 2022 owing to his injuries, but like many in his position, he had hoped there might still be something left in the tank, until it was obvious there wasn’t.

Strasburg spent 13 seasons with the Nationals, was a three-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger winner, and MVP of the 2019 World Series. It was certainly a dream of a career.

Managing Principal Owner Mark D. Lerner and President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo on Stephen Strasburg's retirement. pic.twitter.com/e7L0ygBMYe — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 7, 2024

