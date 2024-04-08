2024 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 9

Whoo boy! Nine games into the season is SO early for me to feel like I should maybe run a pump the brakes piece. Certainly, the first homestand of the year was a great success with the Cubs winning five of six (and six of their last seven games overall). More than just five wins in six games, three of the five wins were comfortable, low stress wins. Of the two wins that weren’t comfortable, one of them was a game that looked headed there before the bullpen allowed the Rockies to get back into the finale.

That’s a lot of words to say the Cubs played excellent baseball over the last eight days, even in weather that was often less than ideal. The Rockies will almost certainly be one of the worst teams in baseball when the dust settles. But it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Dodgers aren’t a playoff team. They’ll likely win a division title and they are a reasonable bet to play in the World Series this October. The two wins over the weekend were certainly of the quality variety. For a game the Cubs lost on Saturday, that felt like they were outclassed, the final score only showed a 4-1 loss.

If you’ve followed baseball very long, you’ll likely know that when you tell me a team is stringing together wins, I’ll expect to see a team that’s getting contributions up and down its roster. Successful regular season baseball requires roster depth. You need production from all or most of your 14 or 15 guys who start games regularly and you need some contribution from your bullpen and bench. It doesn’t mean everyone is producing every day, but it means when two or three guys have a rough day, two or three others have a really good day and it spreads around. Eventually, you need a roster that can produce value 30-35 players deep.

To some extent, this Cubs team is running it back with largely the same roster as last year, relying on the continued development of its younger players to feed the growth of that kind of roster depth. Certainly on Sunday, we see one example of a younger player, not counted on as part of the primary 26 players, showing growth and contributing. Daniel Palencia was recalled with the injury to Julian Merryweather and got right into action, throwing three innings to keep the bullpen pretty fresh heading out on a west coast trip starting Monday night. The score was lopsided before Palencia hit the field, but a hat tip to him for keeping it that way.

That isn’t to say that all of the growth will come from within through internal development. Two other guys who made significant contributions to this win were outside additions. Shota Imanaga was dominant through four innings before departing due to the rain delay. With two scoreless outings, Shōta Imanaga is setting up splits that say he is dominant at home during the day. On the other side of the ball, Michael Busch continued a strong weekend against the team that drafted and developed him. Busch had one hit in four at bats in each of the three games of the series. But the hits were two doubles and a homer. He drove in five runs and scored three over the weekend.

My three positives in this one in order would be Imanaga, Palencia and Busch. When I select my three positives, I’m slightly favoring the long term value as the WPA below is likely going to skew towards the short term value. All three guys can be contributors, but Palencia is the one that I perceive to be least likely to be a significant contributor. But given the difficulty putting together and keeping together a healthy, effective bullpen, Palencia being good would help lengthen the roster.

Let’s get to the numbers on Sunday’s convincing victory.

Game 9, April 7: Cubs 8, Dodgers 1 (6-3)

THREE HEROES:

Superhero: Michael Busch (.218). 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Michael Busch (.218). 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI Hero: Shota Imanaga (.154). 4 IP, 14 batters, 2 H, 3 K

Shota Imanaga (.154). 4 IP, 14 batters, 2 H, 3 K Sidekick: Mike Tauchman (.057). 1-3, BB, RBI, R

THREE GOATS:

Billy Goat: Seiya Suzuki (-.018). 0-3, HBP, SF, RBI, R

Seiya Suzuki (-.018). 0-3, HBP, SF, RBI, R Goat: Cody Bellinger (-.016). 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, R

Cody Bellinger (-.016). 1-4, HR, BB, RBI, R Kid: Nico Hoerner (-.011). 1-4, R

WPA Play of the Game: Michael Busch batted with the bases loaded and two outs in the first inning and the game scoreless. He doubled, driving in all three runs. (.226)

*Dodgers Play of the Game: Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning for the Dodgers against Shota Imanaga. He singled. (.034)

Cubs Player of the Game:

Yesterday’s Player of the Game: Jordan Wicks picks up the award for Saturday’s loss, collecting 90 percent of the votes.

Up Next: The Cubs head west to play nine games over the next 10 days. The first stop on the three-city trip is to San Diego to play the Padres. The Padres are off to a rough start, losing seven of their first 12 games.

Javier Assad gets the call for Monday’s game. Javier was a winner in his season debut, throwing six scoreless innings. In his early career, Javier is 8-5 with a 2.94 ERA over 153 innings of work (19 starts/42 total games). Javier had just one appearance against the Padres in 2023 on June 5 when he threw two innings allowing a run on three hits and three walks.

The Padres will counter with ex-Cub Yu Darvish. Yu has made three starts already this year. He is 0-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 15⅔ innings. Last time out, he allowed three runs over seven innings against the Cardinals, taking the loss. Yu made one start against the Cubs last year, collecting a win. He allowed only two hits and one walk while holding the Cubs scoreless.

A tough way to start a tough trip. A good challenge.