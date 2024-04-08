Three up, three down: An update on the Cubs, April 8 edition

Every Monday throughout the 2024 baseball season, I’ll post this article noting three players who have done well for the Cubs over the past week (or a bit more, in the case of this first 2024 article), and also those who we hope will turn things around.

Three up

Shōta Imanaga, your table is more than ready

The lefthander from Japan has made two starts and both of them have been excellent. Truth be told, he likely would have gone longer Sunday if not for the rain delay, because he’d thrown only 43 pitches in four shutout innings against the Dodgers.

Overall, Imanaga has allowed just four baserunners in 10 innings (all singles) and struck out 12. He’s leading MLB in ERA (0.00), WHIP (0.400) and leading the NL in FIP (0.78). He’s thrown 97 strikes in 135 total pitches.

Here are his nine K’s vs. the Rockies last Monday [VIDEO].

Ian Happ is on a nice little streak

Happ is off to a fine start this year, batting .333/.442/.472 (12-for-36) with eight runs scored and seven walks — all this after missing a lot of Spring Training with a hamstring injury.

Mike Tauchman has been a very valuable player

Tauchman has played in just six of the nine games so far, starting only four of those games. And he has a weird batting line: .182/.500/.273. Yes, a .500 OBP despite that low BA. That’s because he’s walked seven times in 18 plate appearances. He doesn’t have enough PA to qualify, but if he did, that .500 OBP would be tied for second in the NL. And the seven walks are tied for fifth in the league, even with just the 18 PA.

Oh, yes, he plays defense, too [VIDEO].

Honorable mention: Dansby Swanson (eight-game on-base streak) and Seiya Suzuki (.286/.357/.514, second in the NL with 12 RBI)

Three down

Kyle Hendricks needs to right the ship, and fast

Kyle’s WHIP and ERA are in the stratosphere, not where you’d want to see them. Kyle had a decent enough year in 2023, and there were hopes he could repeat that. It’s still early, of course, plenty of time to turn things around. Career-wise, too, March/April has been his worst month(s), with a 5.17 ERA before May 1. (Even before this bad start, it was 4.88 before May 1.)

Give The Professor some time, is what I say. He’ll be fine.

What’s going on with Nico Hoerner?

Nico had a bad Spring Training (.176/.192/.255, 9-for-51, no walks). He’s off to a rough start: .133/.333/.133 (4-for-30), though his six walks have boosted his OBP.

It’s early and a small sample size, but... it’d be nice to see Nico get going.

And yes, he plays defense, too [VIDEO].

Miles Mastrobuoni is an afterthought

My guess is that Mastrobuoni is on this team largely because he bats lefthanded. He’s played in just five games, hasn’t started any of them and is 0-for-5 with a walk.

I suspect he might wind up optioned to Triple-A Iowa when Patrick Wisdom is ready to return from his rehab assignment, which could be later this week.