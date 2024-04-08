BCB After Dark: Speak of the Devil

It’s the start of another week here at BCB After Dark: the coolest afterparty for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come join us. Old friends and new friends are welcome. There’s no cover charge this evening. The dress code is casual. Bring your own beverage,

Tonight on the West Coast, the Cubs lost to the Padres 9-8 in a game that they lead 8-0 after five innings. We will not speak of this again.

Last week, I asked you about your opinion of the Dansby Swanson free agent signing after one year and one week. Overall there was almost universal approval as 49 percent of you gave the signing an “A” and another 46 percent gave it a “B.”

Here’s the part where we listen to jazz and talk movies. Those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Tonight we have a three song performance by saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin from KNKX studios in Seattle. For those of you who like Coltrane, you’ll like this as Benjamin channels late-period Trane here, especially in the first song entitled “Trane.” There is some rapping in the second song.

Zaccai Curtis is on piano, Elias Bailey on bass and E.J. Strickland on drums.

In 1946, three-time Academy Award-winning director Frank Capra released It’s a Wonderful Life. You may have heard of that one. In 1947, journeyman B-movie director Alfred L. Werker and Poverty Row studio Eagle-Lion Films released a supernatural film noir entitled Repeat Performance, starring Louis Hayward and Joan Leslie. I don’t know that there’s any actual connection between those two movies—Repeat Performance was in development long before It’s a Wonderful Life came out—but were I producer on Repeat Performance, I would have seriously considered giving it a subtitle of “It’s a Terrible Life.”

It’s New Year’s Eve in 1946 when famous Broadway actress Sheila Page (Leslie) shoots her husband Barney (Hayward) dead in their New York apartment. She hears knocking at the door and runs out the patio and down the steps, eventually ending up at a New Year’s Eve party that all of her snooty society friends are at. She grabs William Williams (Richard Basehart), a poet who we later learn has recently walked away from a mental hospital, to ask him for help. When Sheila asks if she should call the police, William flippantly responds “Heavens no. They’d only arrest you for murder. They have such one-track minds.” As Sheila and William leave to get help, Sheila wishes that she could live 1946 over again. If she could have just made different choices, things would have worked out better. (I guess there are some general spoilers here.)

And boom, Sheila turns around and William is gone. Her wish has been granted. How? We have no idea. But it’s now New Year’s Eve 1945 and Sheila has been given the chance to live the last year over. Barney is alive and the two of them are hosting a New Year’s Eve party at their apartment, just as they had last year. Helpfully, all the characters we need to know were at the party from a year ago.

Sheila is determined to live the next year differently and we eventually discover why Sheila shot Barney. Barney had been a successful playwright and Sheila’s big break was starring in one of his shows. But there’s a “Star is Born” thing going on here as Sheila’s career took off and Barney is unable to follow his success up with another hit play. He resents Sheila for her success and falls into alcoholism and philandering. In particular, Barney was having an affair with Paula Costello (Virginia Field), the author of the hit play that Sheila would star in later in 1946. Sheila knows this is all coming up.

Sheila spends the entire year trying to keep Barney away from Paula, William away from wealthy socialite Eloise Shaw (Natalie Schafer, best known as Lovey Howell on Gilligan’s Island) and trying to sober up her husband and get him writing again. But while she makes all kinds of different choices—even moving out to California at one point to make movies—fate continues to take her down a dark path. A different path with different events, to be sure, but one that seems headed to the same horrible place. Will Sheila be able to avoid killing her husband the second time around? (End of the mild spoilers)

Louis Hayward got top billing for some reason, but this is Joan Leslie’s picture. Leslie had quite the roller coaster ride in the 1940s. She had a breakout performance at age 15 in High Sierra with Humphrey Bogart and Ida Lupino. She then starred in Sergeant York with Gary Cooper and Yankee Doodle Dandy with James Cagney before she turned 18. It looked like she was going to be a huge star. But she mouthed off about the quality of her subsequent roles and sued to get out of her contract with Warner Brothers. By 1947, she had been blackballed by Jack Warner and the other major studios and was reduced to starring in Poverty Row flicks—albeit in roles she thought were worthy of her. She was a has-been by 21. Eventually Leslie would quit acting to raise a family, although she would return and had a long career, mostly guest starring on television shows into the 1990s.

But Leslie was right for the part of Sheila. Sheila is young, beautiful, talented and innocent while everyone around her is mostly pretty awful. (Except William. More on him later.) You do have to wonder why Sheila would stay with the truly awful Barney. Her director, John Friday (Tom Conway), indirectly asks her that. Friday also makes it clear to her that he’s in love with her and Barney isn’t anymore. But Sheila has a savior complex and she feels that she has to rescue Barney. Plus, she’s wracked by guilt that only she knows—that she’s destined to kill him on New Year’s Eve.

In fact, the part of Sheila was re-written for Leslie and she was cast to take advantage of the publicity surrounding her legal battles with Warners. In the original script, it’s Barney who re-lived the year and Sheila was the violent alcoholic. Whether the producers thought Leslie couldn’t play a villain or whether they thought audiences wouldn’t accept her as one is lost to history. But it certainly plays better—and less misogynistic—with Sheila as the protagonist.

Louis Hayward was a South African-born actor who played suave and sophisticated parts on Broadway and in Hollywood until he enlisted in the Marines at the start of World War II. Even though he was part of a film unit, he saw a lot of action (you try storming the beach under enemy fire with a camera rather than a rifle) in the Pacific and came home with a Bronze Star and a case of PTSD. His portrayal of Barney is deranged and it’s not hard to imagine Hayward brought his war trauma to this part. Whether his performance is too much is up to you. It would not have worked in a Noel Coward piece, but I think it works here.

Basehart’s William Williams is coded, as much as Hollywood could at the time, as the “gay best friend.” He’s a poet who is both tormented and witty with words. Socialite Eloise Shaw takes William under her wing and sponsors his book of poetry, but she expects something in return. Something that William isn’t prepared to offer. The implication is that the older Eloise has William locked up in a mental ward for his homosexuality after he rejected her advances. In fact, in the novel that the film is based on, William is a drag queen named William and Mary Williams—something that Hollywood obviously wouldn’t touch in 1947.

William is the one person whom Sheila confides in about the time travel and while he doesn’t believe her at first, he eventually comes around to realizing she’s right. This was also Basehart’s first film and the producers were so taken with his performance that they added some more scenes with him and Leslie together in the movie. They even held the film’s premiere in Basehart’s home town of Zanesville, Ohio. He’s not in the film a lot, but it’s a scene-stealing part.

Repeat Performance was considered a mostly lost film until recently. There were copies floating around, but they had deteriorated so badly that they couldn’t really be shown. After a restoration effort, the film looks great in all of its B-movie noir goodness.

To give you another point of view, my wife gives a big thumbs down to Repeat Performance. Her one-word review was “dumb.” I, on the other hand, love it. It’s kind of a Twilight Zone episode merged with a violent crime melodrama. It’s also got a cast member of Gilligan’s Island on it, and I always welcome that.

I guess there’s some debate whether or not Repeat Performance qualifies as a noir. Most noirs are based in “gritty realism” and don’t have time-travel elements to them. But this tale of murder and betrayal among the rich and snooty of Broadway qualifies as noir in my book.

There are complete copies of Repeat Performance on YouTube, but the prints are so crappy that they aren’t worth watching. There is a copy on DailyMotion that is from the restored version and that looks much better. It’s also on the Criterion Channel and on Kanopy, the streaming service that is free to anyone with a library card. That’s where you’ll get the best copies.

There’s no trailer for Repeat Performance, but here’s the scene where Sheila confesses the homicide to William. This is from the restored version.

The Cubs started a fairly brutal West Coast road trip tonight in fairly brutal fashion. They have three games each against the Padres, Mariners and Diamondbacks. Historically, West Coast trips have been bad for the Cubs. I’m not going to look up the numbers, but it certainly seems that way to me.

So tonight I’m going to ask you who is your least-favorite (or most-hated) National League West team. The way I see it, Cubs fans have reasons to hate all five teams.

The Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Cubs in three games in the 2007 NL Division Series. Plus, we all know that a huge reason why the Cubs didn’t make the playoffs last year was that they got swept in a three-game series by Arizona in Phoenix on September 15-17.

The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Cubs in the 2008 NLDS and beat the Cubs in five games in the 2017 NL Championship Series. On top of that, they’re the Dodgers.

It’s harder to get worked up about the Rockies, but they did beat the Cubs in the 2018 one-game Wild Card game. Plus, there is just something offensive about how poorly they run that organization.

The San Francisco Giants beat the Cubs four games to one in the 1989 NLCS and they don’t like to let Cubs fans forget that. Also, if you’re one to hold historic grudges, the Cubs and Giants were real rivals when the GIants were in New York. There were lots of brutal pennant races between the two teams over the first 40 years of the twentieth century. The “Merkle Boner” game is still famous 116 years later.

And finally there are the Padres, who broke many a Cubs fans’ hearts when they swept the final three games at Jack Murphy Stadium in 1984 to win the NLCS. And if you think the Giants don’t want to let Cubs fans forget 1989, the Padres really don’t want the Cubs to forget 1984. On top of that, there was tonight’s game.

So what is your least favorite (most hated) NL West team?

Would you believe I wrote this before tonight’s game?

Thank you for stopping in this evening. We could use a little cheering up and probably so could you. Please get home safely. Tell us if you need us to call you a ride. Recycle any cans and bottles. Tip your waitstaff. And join us again tomorrow night for more BCB After Dark.