A few thoughts about the Athletics and their move to Sacramento

The Oakland Athletics are on the move.

Not to Las Vegas — not yet, anyway.

Last week the team announced a temporary move 85 miles up the road from Oakland, to Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. From team owner John Fisher:

“We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum,” Fisher said in a statement. “Even with the long-standing relationship and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach. We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland, and will share additional details soon. “We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the City of West Sacramento, and look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home until our new ballpark opens in Las Vegas.”

In terms of the A’s staying in Oakland:

It appears that the difference between what Oakland offered and what the A's wanted was about $35 million or so over three years.



Or about the same that the Angels are paying reliever Robert Stephenson.



Meanwhile, owners overseeing an industry worth many tens of billions of… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 4, 2024

So they likely could have stayed put. Also, there still doesn’t seem to be a deal in place to keep the A’s TV rights payment from NBC Sports California:

The Chronicle reported last week that the A’s have been in talks to revise their NBC Sports California contract to make it work in Sacramento. It wasn’t expected to be as lucrative as it was in Oakland — the A’s received $67 million last season from the regional sports network deal — but in Sacramento, Fisher avoids paying rent at the Coliseum and can hold onto his half of the Coliseum property, which the A’s are buying from the county.

What a mess. Beyond that, the San Francisco Chronicle article linked above cites concerns from the MLB Players Association, including “the scorching summer heat” in Sacramento, the clubhouses, the training room and stadium lighting, not to mention potential scheduling issues because the A’s will be sharing this park with the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats.

As noted, the Sacramento Kings and team owner Vivek Ranadivé are assisting Fisher and the A’s. Why is this? It should be obvious:

Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, is a good friend of Fisher and would love to own an MLB team, not just a minor-league team. By hosting the A’s for three seasons, Ranadivé not only is doing a favor for Fisher but would be auditioning Sacramento as a future MLB expansion candidate.

Per this article, MLB has given “no guarantees” of an expansion team to Sacramento, but Ranadivé said:

“So I’ve been in touch with the commissioner and I’ve gotten to know him, Rob Manfred, and they [MLB] will be creating a new team,” Ranadivé said. “They want it to be on the West Coast. “They’d love for it to be in California, and I think this is a good showcase for us. We can prove that there’s a market here, that we can make the team successful. I think we’re in pole position to get the new franchise.”

“As always, we await developments.”

The deal in Sacramento is for three years, with two option years (why does this sound like a Scott Boras deal?) in case the proposed ballpark in Las Vegas isn’t ready by 2028.

Which, y’know, it might not be:

Within other organizations, there is a lot of disgust with how the A’s have handled the ballpark situation — especially when there’s no actual ballpark plan settled in Las Vegas. And there is an assumption the A’s will tank in the next few years, because their revenue stream will… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 5, 2024

Which gives rise to the question: If this makes all the owners “look bad,” why did they unanimously approve the move of the A’s to Las Vegas just a couple of months ago? That “disgust” couldn’t have just cropped up overnight, not with all the criticism Fisher has received for the way he’s run the A’s franchise into the ground over the last few years. Now the team will be playing in a Triple-A park for three years. Granted, a nice Triple-A park, but one that seats 10,000 (the team says they can add about 4,000 temporary seats for a total capacity of 14,000). Good luck trying to attract any free agents. And you can also see possible top draft choices over the next couple of years warning the A’s not to select them.

Beyond that, there’s this interesting little development:

Sports media needs to cover this more: Oakland A's Esteury Ruiz was sent to the minors with a.429 batting average. Brent Rooker the A’s sole all-star, was benched. What they have in common is wearing wristbands in solidarity w/those protesting the move out of Oakland. Owners suck — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 2, 2024

Of course management is saying it's all wacky happenstance. The classic "let me pee on your leg and tell you it's raining." — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 2, 2024

Whether happenstance or not, it’s yet another bad look for the team.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, the Tropicana Hotel, which is the current tentative site for a baseball park, was closed last week and is due to be imploded in October, per this Las Vegas Review-Journal article:

When reached by a Review-Journal reporter, the company declined to comment and directed inquiries to Bally’s, the Rhode Island-based operators of the resort. Bally’s would not confirm or deny the plans that the resort would be imploded. Instead, they provided the following statement from Chairman Soo Kim from March 28: “Our team felt that this was the right time, post the peak season, to prepare to close the Trop. It’s been in the works for some time. This gives plenty of time to ready the place for the redevelopment and the start of construction to prepare for the demolition in October.”

Again, we await developments, and there’s also the lawsuit filed by Nevada teachers attempting to block the $380 million earmarked by the Nevada legislature for the Vegas stadium. Oral arguments will happen tomorrow:

The arguments between Schools Over Stadiums, created by the Nevada State Education Association, and A’s lobbyists Danny Thompson and Thomas Morley are set for April 9, according to court records filed last week. “Schools Over Stadiums is confident in our position,” SOS spokesman Alexander Marks said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We believe the Nevada Supreme Court’s request for oral argument is a good sign.”

To sum up: The A’s are playing their final season in the Oakland Coliseum — for now, anyway. They’re temporarily moving an hour-plus up the road to Sacramento to play in a Triple-A park in what is the largest TV market in the USA without an MLB team (21st-ranked), and without certainty about where they’ll go after the three proposed years are up.

What a mess. MLB should force John Fisher to sell, so the A’s can get solid ownership committed to a winning team.